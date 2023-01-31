Read full article on original website
KATV
Tuesday winter mix moves into central Arkansas; roads closures and dangerous ice expected
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — As the state braces for another round of storms moving in on Tuesday, many Arkansas roads are icy in the northern sections and have caused a number of closures to roads and bridges. IdriveArkansas shows most roads are covered with ice patches, and slush in...
neareport.com
Two crashes, one fatal, 12 minutes apart in Greene County
PARAGOULD, Ark. – Two serious crashes happened Sunday morning in Greene County, a release from the sheriff said. At approximately 12:11 am Sunday morning, Paragould Emergency Services received a 911 call advising of a two-vehicle crash on Hwy 69 near the Paragould city limits. Upon arrival, units found the crash to be just south of the city limits at the intersection of County Road 907. One person was airlifted from this scene after being extricated by Paragould Fire/Rescue. Conditions of those involved in this accident weren’t known at the time of the release.
Kait 8
Multiple crashes reported on Highway 67
JACKSON COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - A section of U.S. Highway 67 in Jackson County is shut down following multiple crashes. The Arkansas Department of Transportation reported “multiple accidents” near the Diaz exit. Despite ArDOT saying the southbound lanes were affected, its IDriveArkansas web page showed the crash in...
Some Parts of Arkansas Without Power+Texarkana School Closings
Old Man Winter is working overtime some parts of Northern Arkansas are without power due to freezing rain and sleet that continues to push across much of the state. As of this morning, around 10,000 residential and businesses in Region 8 had no electricity in the Jonesboro, Arkansas area. Meanwhile, Entergy Arkansas has reported stating that by 11 a.m., that number had dwindled to 3,779 customers. Work crews have been working hard to restore power as quickly as possible for that area. The counties affected the hardest by the power outage were Crittenden and Mississippi Counties.
KFVS12
Crashes, icy conditions on I-55
I-155 reopened in Pemiscot Co. at Mississippi River bridge after multiple crashes. Both sides of Interstate 155 are reopened at the Mississippi River bridge after to multiple vehicle crashes. Driving conditions in Cape Girardeau. Updated: 16 hours ago. |. Roads, parking lots and sidewalks are ice-covered Tuesday morning. Ice-related crashes...
KTLO
UPDATE: Four area restaurants named finalists in 2023 Arkansas Food Hall of Fame
Four restaurants in the Twin Lakes area have been named finalists for Arkansas Heritage’s 2023 Arkansas Food Hall of Fame. DeVito’s Restaurant in Harrison, Meacham’s Family Restaurant in Ash Flat, Daisy Queen in Marshall, and Ozark Cafe in Jasper were announced Monday by the Arkansas Department of Park, Heritage, and Tourism.
What Are Those Mysterious Explosions Being Heard in Arkansas?
Besides winter weather impacting most of Arkansas mysterious explosions are being heard near Blytheville, Arkansas. According to police reports from the Blytheville Police Department Facebook page, citizens have become concerned because the explosions have been rattling windows for miles around this small town located in the northeast corner of Arkansas 60 miles from West Memphis.
neareport.com
Murder investigation underway in West Memphis
WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. – Authorities are searching for answers in an apparent homicide Sunday in West Memphis. The press release from the West Memphis Police Department says on February 5, 2023, at approximately 2:49 pm West Memphis Police Dispatch received a call stating an unknown subject had been shot in the 2900 Block of S.L Henry.
Kait 8
Victims identified, 2 hurt in afternoon shooting
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Jonesboro police are investigating a shooting that left two people hurt. On Tuesday, Jan. 31, dispatch initially got a shots fired call from Cartwright Street at 4:28 p.m. On their way to Cartwright, an officer was flagged down by drivers in a vehicle on Church Street...
neareport.com
JPD announces pot and pill bust
JONESBORO, Ark. – Police announced an arrest and seizure of 1.6 pounds of marijuana and 131 Oxycodone pills, plus a gun, in a social media post on Friday. The arrest happened on January 30, when police said two officers were dispatched to an unwanted guest call where the subject of the call was on parole.
