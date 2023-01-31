Read full article on original website
The Amarillo Pioneer
Jeffrey McGunegle Third to File to Run for Mayor
Life coach Jeffrey McGunegle became the third person to file for mayor of Amarillo today, according to documents filed with city hall. McGunegle's filing follows comments he made at a city council meeting last month, where he stated that he sees "a standard of mediocrity" instead of "a standard of excellence" in Amarillo.
abc7amarillo.com
Claude ISD applying for more funding to support security
CLAUDE, Texas (KVII) — In the fall of 2022, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott authorized the transfer of $400 million to further support physical security efforts at schools. That opportunity prompted one local rural independent school district to apply for extra funding since the state currently provides what many consider to be a low dollar amount for security.
abc7amarillo.com
Pampa man grants wife's dying wish; establishing scholarship fund for area students
PAMPA, Texas (KVII) — Bill Cofer did not go to school at West Texas A&M University, but the school will never forget his name. Thursday, he donated $1.5 million to the university to create a scholarship fund for kids from Pampa and White Deer High Schools. “This really isn’t...
Meet One of Amarillo’s Most Prominent Trailblazers, Matthew “Bones” Hooks
The second African American to live in Amarillo, one of the first African American cowboys in the Panhandle, and the original founder of a major subdivision of Amarillo, Mr. Matthew "Bones" Hooks is quite the figure in Amarillo History. Born on November 6th, 1867 to former slaves in Southeast Texas,...
It’s About Time! Water Tower Finally Receives Route 66 Shield.
This is fantastic news for several reasons. It's been a long time coming. There has been a lot of work done to make this happen. The Amarillo water tower that sits on Route 66, finally has received it's shield. It Took A Lot Of Groups Coming Together In Amarillo To...
abc7amarillo.com
PETA makes stop in Amarillo
AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — A national campaign funded by PETA People for ethical treatment of animals is using a truck featuring images of real chickens crammed into crates on their way to a slaughter house. The campaign “Hell on Wheels” aims to educate people about what the organization feels is animal abuse as it strives for total animal liberation.
Amarillo Police Department talks about diversity training
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – According to Sgt. Carla Burr, APD public information office the department requires multiple hours of diversity training from their officers. While officers are in the police academy a few of the mandatory training classes include racial profiling, human trafficking and interaction with deaf and hearing impaired. “Our department wants to be, […]
KFDA
Cross Bar Ranch short listed for Federal Lands Access Grant
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Cross Bar Ranch was recently short listed for the Federal Lands Access Grant. The land that Cross Bar is on is the only Bureau Land Management owned land in Texas. It was acquired in the 1930s and was originally used as the center of helium operations for a helium reserve.
Two Doors, One Store, Two Jails At Kohl’s In Amarillo
County lines are a strange thing. Potter and Randall County lines are no exception. See, for a while I wanted to move over to Randall County. For one, my taxes cost more living in Potter County. Secondly, I know that I will inevitably get called to jury duty a lot more.
For The Love Of God, Repeat After Me. The Litter Box At Amarillo Schools Is A Lie.
This is so blatantly idiotic, so profoundly stupid, that when I heard about this it made my blood boil. I've been able to avoid these rumors, apparently, because I don't involve myself with the disgraceful moron-a-thon that is modern U.S. politics. There are really people who believe this?. For the...
KFDA
Clean sweep at San Jacinto neighborhood on 3rd St.
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Recently, a survey named Amarillo as the 35th dirtiest city in the country. Project Clean-Up is doing what it can to change that. This week, the Fuller & Sons Construction crew was back at work to make Amarillo beautiful. They were loading up the roll-offs with...
Is it Illegal in Texas to Use My Neighbors Dumpster?
During the great dumpster issue of 2022, I didn't know that I could possibly be breaking the law. Heck, all I wanted was to get rid of my trash. I would sometimes have to make do with what I had. So when we were down to just one dumpster empty...
Dumpster Held Hostage In Amarillo Business’ Showdown With City
**UPDATE** Negotiations have been made and the two entities have peacefully resolved the matter of the missing dumpster. You know the old saying you don't know what you've got until it's gone. Well, a local business is feeling the loss of something very needed. This is something we usually take...
abc7amarillo.com
Amarillo Public Health encourages people to get vaccines, boosters before emergency ends
AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — The national emergency and public health declarations will be allowed to expire on May 11 and City of Amarillo Public Health officials are encouraging people to get their free vaccines and boosters. On January 30, the White House announced its intent to end the national...
Texas asks Potter County District Court to reconsider decision to recall John Balentine’s execution date, warrant
According to documents filed in Potter County District Court Wednesday, 47th District Attorney Randall Sims, the district attorney for Potter County as a representative of the state of Texas, is asking Steven Denney, the 320th district court judge for Potter County, to reconsider his order which recalled the execution date and warrant of execution for John Balentine.
KFDA
‘They are very valuable tools but they can also be very deadly tools’ Experts discuss gun safety misconceptions
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) -In an effort to keep gun violence in the city at bay, experts say when it comes to owning a gun, responsibility is key. “They are very valuable tools but they can also be very deadly tools. just like many other tools that a person uses in different occupations, there are safety rules in place for a reason,” says Martin Birkenfeld, Chief of Police, Amarillo Police Department.
Amarillo Police Helps Family With Missing Son Eight Years Later
Family is interesting. Some members you are really close to. Some you don't want to even admit you are related to. Every family has their troubles. They have stories we don't want everyone to know about. We have heated arguments. We say things we don't mean. We say things we...
abc7amarillo.com
Stolen Mercedes chased by police flies past ABC 7 reporter on I-27, crashes in Canyon
CANYON, Texas (KVII) — A high speed police chase from Amarillo to Canyon ended when the suspects crashed a stolen Mercedes. ABC 7's Mitchell Downing was on I-27 at Western Street when a 2007 Mercedes-Benz C-23 went flying past him, followed by two police officers. Downing said the driver...
abc7amarillo.com
America's favorite books, according to survey of 76,000 Americans
AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — Typically an ice-breaker question--'what is your favorite book?'--it has gained new, quantifiable data thanks to the non-commercial research organization, WordsRated. According to their website, the "research team takes a data-based look at books, literature and the publishing industry." The data shows that America's favorite books...
Execution of Texas man convicted in killing of 3 teens while they slept in Amarillo delayed
The judge delayed the execution because the inmate's attorneys weren't properly notified of the date and warrant outlining the lethal injection. He's accused of killing three teens as they slept in 1998.
