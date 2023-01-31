ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amarillo, TX

The Amarillo Pioneer

Jeffrey McGunegle Third to File to Run for Mayor

Life coach Jeffrey McGunegle became the third person to file for mayor of Amarillo today, according to documents filed with city hall. McGunegle's filing follows comments he made at a city council meeting last month, where he stated that he sees "a standard of mediocrity" instead of "a standard of excellence" in Amarillo.
Claude ISD applying for more funding to support security

CLAUDE, Texas (KVII) — In the fall of 2022, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott authorized the transfer of $400 million to further support physical security efforts at schools. That opportunity prompted one local rural independent school district to apply for extra funding since the state currently provides what many consider to be a low dollar amount for security.
PETA makes stop in Amarillo

AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — A national campaign funded by PETA People for ethical treatment of animals is using a truck featuring images of real chickens crammed into crates on their way to a slaughter house. The campaign “Hell on Wheels” aims to educate people about what the organization feels is animal abuse as it strives for total animal liberation.
Amarillo Police Department talks about diversity training

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – According to Sgt. Carla Burr, APD public information office the department requires multiple hours of diversity training from their officers. While officers are in the police academy a few of the mandatory training classes include racial profiling, human trafficking and interaction with deaf and hearing impaired. “Our department wants to be, […]
Cross Bar Ranch short listed for Federal Lands Access Grant

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Cross Bar Ranch was recently short listed for the Federal Lands Access Grant. The land that Cross Bar is on is the only Bureau Land Management owned land in Texas. It was acquired in the 1930s and was originally used as the center of helium operations for a helium reserve.
Clean sweep at San Jacinto neighborhood on 3rd St.

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Recently, a survey named Amarillo as the 35th dirtiest city in the country. Project Clean-Up is doing what it can to change that. This week, the Fuller & Sons Construction crew was back at work to make Amarillo beautiful. They were loading up the roll-offs with...
Texas asks Potter County District Court to reconsider decision to recall John Balentine’s execution date, warrant

According to documents filed in Potter County District Court Wednesday, 47th District Attorney Randall Sims, the district attorney for Potter County as a representative of the state of Texas, is asking Steven Denney, the 320th district court judge for Potter County, to reconsider his order which recalled the execution date and warrant of execution for John Balentine.
‘They are very valuable tools but they can also be very deadly tools’ Experts discuss gun safety misconceptions

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) -In an effort to keep gun violence in the city at bay, experts say when it comes to owning a gun, responsibility is key. “They are very valuable tools but they can also be very deadly tools. just like many other tools that a person uses in different occupations, there are safety rules in place for a reason,” says Martin Birkenfeld, Chief of Police, Amarillo Police Department.
America's favorite books, according to survey of 76,000 Americans

AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — Typically an ice-breaker question--'what is your favorite book?'--it has gained new, quantifiable data thanks to the non-commercial research organization, WordsRated. According to their website, the "research team takes a data-based look at books, literature and the publishing industry." The data shows that America's favorite books...
