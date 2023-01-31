Read full article on original website
Kentucky basketball, John Calipari praised by media after escaping Florida despite Oscar Tshiebwe's clunker
When it was winning time, it was Cason Wallace’s time to shine. The Kentucky freshman guard scored 12 of his team-high 20 points in the final 10 minutes of regulation to help Kentucky outlast Florida 72-67. Kentucky entered Saturday barely on the right side of the NCAA Tournament bubble....
saturdaytradition.com
Iowa hoops drops intense hype video for matchup vs. Illinois
Iowa and Illinois are gearing up for another intense rivalry meeting of the basketball series on Saturday. The two sides are also jockeying for positioning in the B1G behind Purdue. Entering Saturday, Illinois is tied with Rutgers for second in the conference with a 7-4 record in league play. Iowa...
Purdue basketball coach Matt Painter credits Indiana's Trayce Jackson-Davis, bemoans officiating after loss
Purdue basketball and coach Matt Painter saw their nine-game winning streak come to an end Saturday in a 79-74 loss at in-state rival Indiana, as the No. 21 Hoosiers used a great day on offense to build an early lead before holding on late. Zach Edey continued his quest for National Player of the Year honors with 33 points and 18 rebounds, but Trayce Jackson-Davis countered with 25 points and five blocks for IU.
Kansas State signee RJ Jones talks memorable unofficial visit
Kansas State signee RJ Jones took an unofficial visit to Manhattan last Saturday. The visit came as Jones’ first visit this season which left a really good impression. “When I took my official visit in the summer there was no students on campus so I didn’t get the full experience of the K-State environment. It felt good being there because they weren’t lying about the Octagon of Doom. That crowd gets loud, it gets packed and they said the rest of the home games for the year are sold out. It felt really cool to be there especially when they put me on the Jumbotron and welcomed me to the fans. That was really big to me.”
'Everybody knows what they did wrong': Small mistakes pile up in Illini loss at Iowa
IOWA CITY, Iowa — For the better part of the last month, Illinois has eradicated the little errors that compounded into bigger losses. The scouting report errors were down. The turnovers had lessened. The hard-to-stomach fouls had been cleaned up. That was until Illinois rolled into Iowa City on...
Four-star ATH Ju'Juan Johnson announces commitment to Colorado
Head coach Deion Sanders and the Colorado staff landed a commitment from one of the program’s most coveted 2024 targets on Saturday when Lafayette (La.) Christian Academy four-star athlete Ju'Juan Johnson announced his commitment to the Buffaloes. Florida and LSU were the other finalists for the 5-foot-11, 180-pound Johnson...
Two-way lineman Tionne Gray names top five
St. Louis (Mo.) Hazelwood Central junior Tionne Gray has named a top five of Minnesota, LSU, Missouri, Oregon and Colorado. Gray is a 6-foot-6, 295-pound prospect currently listed as a defensive lineman on 247Sports but could also project to offensive tackle. He played both ways as a junior and also has some tight end experience.
247Sports
Commitment day for QB Walker White
One way or the other, Auburn's top quarterback target Walker White is coming off the board on Friday. After taking a collection of unofficial visits over the course of January, the Top247 quarterback will announce his commitment on Friday. The finalists for the Little Rock Christian Academy (Ark.) are Auburn, Baylor and Clemson.
Duke vs. UNC basketball: Hubert Davis credits 'fantastic' Dereck Lively after Blue Devils beat Tar Heels
Duke freshman center Dereck Lively only scored four points in Saturday's 63-57 win over UNC basketball, but the former five-star recruit's impact went beyond what happened offensively. Lively grabbed 14 rebounds and blocked eight shots over 34 minutes as the Blue Devils (17-6, 8-4 ACC) beat the rival Tar Heels (15-8, 7-5) at Cameron Indoor Stadium in Durham, North Carolina — and opposing head coach Hubert Davis took notice.
Tucker grew up a WVU fan, enjoyed recent visit
Wheeling (WV) Central specialist Eli Tucker is on the Mountaineers' radar. The 2024 kicker and punter was invited up to Morgantown for a Junior Day visit this month, and came away raving about his time. "Everything was incredible," Tucker told EerSports. "The time the coaches and staff took to make...
Why Stephen Bardo thinks Illini are 'a second-weekend team'
College basketball analyst Stephen Bardo discusses what Illinois needs to do to reach its ceiling and why he thinks they're capable of a prolonged NCAA Tournament run.
Iowa Basketball: Tony Perkins got 'cookin' against red-hot Illini
A rocking Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Saturday afternoon was thanks in large part to junior guard Tony Perkins. The Indianapolis native put the Hawkeyes on his back as he exploded for a career-high 32 points on 8-of-11 shooting from the field and 15-of-16 from the free throw line. Perkins had never scored more than 23 points in a college game, but had 25 alone in the second half.
What they were saying about Arkansas' win at South Carolina
The Arkansas Razorbacks narrowly avoided disaster as they knocked off South Carolina, 65-63, to secure their first true road win of the season. The Hogs improved to 16-7 overall on the season and 5-5 in SEC play. The Razorbacks built an early lead and led 36-27 going into the halftime...
What a commitment from Bennett would mean for Carolina
Former Tennessee commitment Mazeo Bennett, a four-star wide receiver from Greenville (S.C.) High School, will make an announcement on Friday afternoon. It’s at 12 p.m. Presumably, it will be his next commitment. The 247Sports Crystal Ball lists South Carolina as the favorite, with five predictions in place. If the...
Everything Rick Barnes said about No. 2 Vols' win over No. 25 Auburn
Tennessee head basketball coach Rick Barnes met with the media following No. 2 Tennessee's 44-41 win over Auburn on Saturday afternoon inside of Thompson-Boling Arena. Here's what Barnes had to say after the Vols improved to 19-4 on the season and 8-2 in SEC play. If it’s nice to be...
Indiana vs. Purdue basketball: Mike Woodson opens up about what win over No. 1 Boilermakers means for program
Indiana basketball coach Mike Woodson led his team to a massive 79-74 win against top-ranked Purdue Saturday afternoon. The Hoosiers held a 15-point lead at halftime, though the Boilermakers were able to battle back in the second half and outscore their in-state rivals by 10 points to make the final margin much more thin.
'The shots need to be better': Hepburn comes up empty on late chances in loss to Northwestern
MADISON, Wis. — Two chances to take the lead in the last 30 seconds. Down by one. Your most skilled shot-maker and creator with the ball in his hands. That's the situation that played out for the Wisconsin men's basketball team down the stretch of a matchup against the Northwestern Wildcats on Sunday evening at the Kohl Center. The Badgers came up empty both times in a 54-52 loss.
Exceeding Expectations: what did we get wrong in Jett Howard's high school evaluation?
The 247Sports basketball team has been taking a look back at the class of 2022 as of late. It began by grading what we’ve seen from the top five-star prospects in the class through the first twenty games of their college season and then continued with a breakdown of six players that weren’t five-star prospects, but have nonetheless been among the top college freshmen in the country.
The position situation that LSU's current 2024 commits walk into
LSU is off to one of the faster starts in this 2024 recruiting cycle, currently boasting the No. 2 class in the country as we approach a dead period in recruiting. Coaches are always planning ahead in recruiting. In other words they’re analyzing every possible scenario when knowing what players and positions to attack given the scenarios of the current roster. LSU wants to build this program with freshmen and this will be the second full year that Brian Kelly and this coaching staff get to recruit a class, with major additions at positions of need starting to fill up with still 11 months to go until the early signing period.
WATCH: Kelly Graves reacts to Sunday's defeat to Utah Utes
Oregon women's basketball coach Kelly Graves addressed media members for over five minutes following Sunday's 100-92 defeat to Utah. The Ducks have now lost five of six games and are 5-7 in Pac-12 lay with six games remaining.
