ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York State

All the times comedians impersonated George Santos

By Mary-Kate Findon
The Independent
The Independent
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2n7mb1_0kXkJ2xC00

Comedians have been giving George Santos a bit of a roasting since the congressman was caught telling lies about his life.

Harvey Guillen and Nelson Franklin are among those who have impersonated the New York Republican.

This video gives a glimpse of all of the times comedians mocked the politician on their late-night slots.

Mr Santos responded to the fun-poking on Twitter, saying: "I have now been enshrined in late-night TV history with all these impersonations, but they are all TERRIBLE so far."

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Tucker Carlson – who admitted to lying to Fox News viewers – defends George Santos in sarcastic attack on the press

Fox News personality Tucker Carlson spent four minutes on his prime-time programme assailing news outlets in a sarcastic commentary aimed at what he believes are overblown concerns about prolific fabulist George Santos.In a Thursday night rant, one of the most-watched cable hosts in the US suggested that journalists have elevated the congressman – who was elected to represent a district of nearly 800,000 people – from relative obscurity to become “the single most dangerous and historically significant figure on the global stage”.Ignoring some of the most egregious allegations and fabrications involving Mr Santos, who is under federal scrutiny and...
NEW YORK STATE
The Independent

George Santos – news: Secret tapes catch congressman admitting he ‘lied to everyone’ and giving Botox advice

Bombshell secret tapes have caught embattled Republican congressman George Santos admitting that he “lied to everyone” following a wave of allegations and admissions that he fabricated most of his professional profile and resume before he was elected in November.In the audio obtained by Talking Points Memo, Mr Santos is heard telling a prospective staffer that he had lied, including to his chief of staff Charley Lovett.“I’ve obviously f***** up and lied to him, like I lied to everyone else,” he says in the audio. “And he still forgave me and gave me a second shot, unlike some other people.”In...
The Independent

Fans were ‘not well’ at Taylor Swift dancing to Bad Bunny at the 2023 Grammys

Taylor Swift fans had all sorts of reactions to her breaking into her signature dance moves during Bad Bunny’s 2023 Grammy Awards performance.The 65th annual event opened with a performance by Bad Bunny, who was up for three awards at the event, including “Album of the Year”. While the singer was onstage, some of his dancers joined the attendees in the audience.Swift was one of the many stars who danced along to the singer’s music and was seen moving along to the music in her seat. She also got up to dance with two of Bunny’s dancers.On social media,...
The Independent

Ben Affleck becomes a meme once again with his ‘miserable’ expression at 2023 Grammys

We’re barely two months into 2023 and a new Ben Affleck meme has already dropped.In case you missed it, Ben Affleck was spotted at the 65th annual Grammy Awards on Sunday 5 February looking like he’d rather be, well, anywhere else.The Gone Girl actor attended the 2023 Grammys with wife Jennifer Lopez, who presented the award for Best Pop Vocal Album. The newlyweds were seated towards the front of the stage, which allowed cameras to catch their every interaction and memeable expression.In fact, the Massachusetts-native inspired yet another meme when he was seen at the Grammys wearing a blank...
The Independent

Lizzo wows in orange, Doja Cat dons black Latex at Grammys

Lizzo wowed in a bright orange Dolce & Gabbana robe adorned with flowers and a huge hood as the wild and wacky Grammys red carpet did not fail to disappoint Sunday. Tattered streetwear, T-shirts and denim mixed with blinged-out couture, wild patterns and plenty of skin.Lizzo walked gingerly as she navigated a heavy, long train that left her with little peripheral vision. After awhile, she dropped her robe to her shoulders to reveal a busty sequin gown underneath in a softer orange.“Lizzo is a floral garden fantasy in her ruffle orange 3D robe and matching corset dress underneath,” said...
The Independent

‘Still can’t believe it’: Grammys viewers emotional over Quavo tribute to Takeoff

Grammys viewers became emotional during Quavo’s tribute performance for his nephew and bandmate Takeoff, who was killed last year. The young rapper, full name Kirshnik Khari Ball, was shot dead outside a bowling alley in Houston, Texas, on 1 November, 2022. Quavo, whose real name is Quavious Keyate Marshall, honoured Takeoff’s legacy with an emotional performance during the 65th Grammy Awards at the Crypto.com arena in Los Angeles on Sunday (5 February). Accompanied by the gospel collective Maverick City Music, Quavo performed a heartfelt rendition of “Without You” – the song he wrote in the wake of Takeoff’s tragic...
HOUSTON, TX
The Independent

Viral ‘sushi terrorism’ social media trend sparks outrage and disgust among diners

A social media trend showing individuals engaging in what has been described as “sushi terrorism” has prompted widespread outrage and concern about food safety.The controversy is centred around a number of videos that have emerged on platforms such as Twitter and TikTok, in which individuals show themselves tampering with dishes at Kaitenzushi, conveyor belt sushi restaurants in Japan.In one video, which has been viewed more than 40 million times on Twitter, an individual can be seen licking the top of a communal soy sauce bottle before closing the lid and returning it to his table.The customer, who appears to...
The Independent

Moment Beyoncé makes Grammy history as most decorated winner ever

Beyoncé has broken a Grammys record by becoming the most decorated artist in the awards show’s history.The US star was nominated in nine different categories for the 2023 ceremony, including top prizes Artist of the Year, Song of the Year and Record of the Year.She scooped early wins ahead of the main ceremony for Best R&B song , Best Dance/Electronic Recording, and Best Traditional R&B Performance but after a fourth win for Best Dance/Electronic Music Album, she surpassed late conductor Georg Solti.Beyonce now has the most Grammys at 32 and counting.Sign up to news alerts here Read More Stars walk Grammys red carpet ahead of award showBeyonce accepts Grammy award late after getting stuck in trafficBeyonce’s father defends Dubai concert after backlash from LGBT+ fans
The Independent

Lizzo channels ‘spring awakening’ in orange floral cape at 2023 Grammys

Lizzo has brought spring to the 2023 Grammys red carpet in an orange Dolce and Gabbana cape and corset gown.The “About Damn Time” singer arrived at the 65th annual Grammy Awards on Sunday 5 February dressed in the vibrant floral cape designed by the Italian fashion house. Underneath the flowing cape was a tangerine dress with a corset bodice and white vertical beading.She paired the colourful ensemble with sheer orange gloves and two large diamond rings. As for her glam, Lizzo matched her dress with orange eyeshadow and donned old Hollywood-style curls in her hair.Lizzo, whose real name is...
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Independent

Watch: Beyonce accepts Grammy award late after getting stuck in traffic

Beyoncé was forced to accept her Grammy Award late after she got stuck in traffic and missed her moment in the spotlight. The music sensation won Best R&B Song for ‘Cuff It’ but was delayed arriving at the Los Angeles ceremony so the award was collected on her behalf.Host Trevor Noah belatedly presented the ‘Renaissance’ singer with her award later in the show as she sat at a table with husband Jay Z.Beyoncé has just one win to go to make Grammys history as the most-decorated artist ever.Sign up to our breaking news email alerts here Read More Stars walk Grammys red carpet ahead of award showBeyonce’s father defends Dubai concert after backlash from LGBT+ fansGrammys 2023: Watch the stand out red carpet looks from this year’s awards
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Independent

Harry Styles wins Grammy for Album of the Year

Harry Styles has won the Grammy award for Album of the Year for his album Harry’s House. The top prize was announced during the star-studded ceremony at the Crypto.com arena in Los Angeles on Sunday (5 February). Adele and BeyonceÌ were considered frontrunners in the category, with the “Break My Soul” singer becoming the most decorated artist in the history of the Grammys tonight following the success of her disco and house-influenced album Renaissance. Meanwhile, the “Easy On Me” hitmaker was nominated for her record-smashing fourth album 30. Puerto Rican rapper Bad Bunny, Kendrick Lamar, Brandi Carlile, and Coldplay were...
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Independent

Doja Cat stuns in latex Versace gown at 2023 Grammys

Doja Cat has arrived at the 2023 Grammys red carpet in head-to-toe latex.The artist looked fierce in an all-black latex ensemble by Atelier Versace at the 65th annual Grammy Awards, which takes place on Sunday 5 February in Los Angeles, California.Doja Cat, who is nominated for five Grammys at this year’s awards ceremony, channelled cat woman when she stepped out on the red carpet in the one-shoulder dress, which features a mermaid-style skirt and flowing train. The “Woman” singer accessorised the look with a pair of latex gloves, thick hooped earrings, and a black, buzzed hairstyle.As for her makeup,...
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Independent

Who was Georg Solti? Record-breaking conductor who made Grammys history

Beyoncé is on track to become the most decorated artist in Grammys history tonight (5 February).The US singer has 30 Grammy Awards to her name already and is nominated for a further seven at tonight’s ceremony at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles for her 2022 album Renaissance.She picked up two of those Grammys at the pre-show Premiere Ceremony, so needs just one more win to tie and two to beat the current record holder, the late Hungarian-British conductor, Sir Gorg Solti.Follow The Independent’s 2023 Grammys coverage live here.Before his passing in 1997, Solti clocked up an astonishing 31...
The Independent

Flashdance and Fame singer Irene Cara’s cause of death revealed

Musician Irene Cara’s cause of death has been determined, according to new medical examiner records.The cause of death of the Oscar and Grammy winner, who died on 25 November at the age of 63, had been previously unknown.Cara died of Arteriosclerotic and Hypertensive Cardiovascular Disease, with Diabetes Mellitus listed as a contributory condition, According to new medical examiner records from Pinellas County Forensic Science Center that were seen by The Independent. Her manner of death was deemed natural so no autopsy was performed or toxicology report was run. News of Cara’s death was announced on her official Twitter account...
FLORIDA STATE
The Independent

Charles Kimbrough, who played anchor in 'Murphy Brown,' dies

Charles Kimbrough, a Tony- and Emmy-nominated actor who played a straight-laced news anchor opposite Candice Bergen on “Murphy Brown,” died Jan. 11 in Culver City, California. He was 86. Kimbrough played newsman Jim Dial across the 10 seasons of CBS hit sitcom “Murphy Brown" between 1988 and 1998, earning an Emmy nomination in 1990 for outstanding supporting actor in a comedy series. He reprised the role for three episodes in the 2018 reboot.The New York Times first reported his death and his son confirmed it Sunday to The Associated Press. Kimbrough's wife, actor Beth Howland who played diner server...
CULVER CITY, CA
The Independent

Grammys 2023: Trevor Noah cracks ‘Chinese spy balloon’ joke during opening monologue

Trevor Noah returned as host of the Grammy Awards for a third consecutive time this year, leading the live ceremony taking place in Los Angeles on Sunday 5 February.Noah, 38, made a joke about the “Chinese spy balloon” during his opening monologue, after an invigorating performance by Puerto Rican rapper and nominee Bad Bunny. The former star of The Daily Show was referring to the row over the Chinese spy balloon which entered US airspace earlier this week, before it was shot down by a military fighter jet. “My job is to be your eyes and ears,” Noah quipped....
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Independent

Sam Smith fans call out Grammys reporter for misgendering singer

Sam Smith’s fans have called out a reporter for misgendering the singer while covering the 2023 Grammy Awards red carpet. Smith, who uses they/them pronouns, arrived at the awards show with their “Unholy” collaborator Kim Petras on Sunday (5 February). They were accompanied by their music video co-stars Gottmik and Violet Chachki from RuPaul’s Drag Race. While discussing Smith’s red carpet look, a reporter with the Associated Press said: “Sam Smith has had a lot of controversy around his outfits this past year, I love that he’s continuing to push the mould, love that he’s continuing to break out...
The Independent

List of Grammy winners in top categories

Early winners Sunday in the top categories at the 65th Grammy Awards:— Best dance/electronic recording: “Break My Soul,” by Beyoncé— Best engineered, non-classical album: “Harry’s House,” Harry Styles— Best compilation soundtrack for visual media: “Encanto”— Best score soundtrack for visual media: “Encanto,” Germaine Franco— Best score soundtrack for video games and other interactive media: “Assasin’s Creed Valhalla: Dawn of Ragnarok,” Stephanie Economou___For more on this year’s Grammys, visit: https://apnews.com/hub/grammy-awards Read More Ukraine war’s heaviest fight rages in east - follow liveCharity boss speaks out over ‘traumatic’ encounter with royal aide
The Independent

Watch: Lizzo stuns in orange floral cape on Grammys red carpet

Lizzo has brought spring to the 2023 Grammys red carpet in an orange Dolce and Gabbana cape and corset gown.The “About Damn Time” singer arrived at the 65th annual Grammy Awards on Sunday 5 February dressed in the vibrant floral cape designed by the Italian fashion house. Underneath the flowing cape was a tangerine dress with a corset bodice and white vertical beading.Lizzo, whose real name is Melissa Viviane Jefferson, shared several photos of the floral ensemble to Instagram as she stepped out on the red carpet in Los Angeles, California.Sign up to our news alerts here
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Independent

The Independent

1M+
Followers
334K+
Post
540M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy