All the times comedians impersonated George Santos

Comedians have been giving George Santos a bit of a roasting since the congressman was caught telling lies about his life.

Harvey Guillen and Nelson Franklin are among those who have impersonated the New York Republican.

This video gives a glimpse of all of the times comedians mocked the politician on their late-night slots.

Mr Santos responded to the fun-poking on Twitter, saying: "I have now been enshrined in late-night TV history with all these impersonations, but they are all TERRIBLE so far."

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.