ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gilmer, TX

Gilmer man receives life sentence for aggravated sexual assault of a minor

By Luke Whitney
KETK / FOX51 News
KETK / FOX51 News
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1j5XwA_0kXkIzXf00

GILMER, Texas ( KETK ) – On Jan. 31, a man out of Gilmer was sentenced to life after pleading guilty to aggravated sexual assault of a minor.

VIDEO: Shelby County officials asking for public help in identifying alleged burglars

Matthew Joseph Savary, 37, entered a plea bargain with the state and was sentenced to life in prison, according to Upshur County District Attorney Billy W. Byrd. As a result of the plea agreement, additional counts involving the same child were dropped, and Savary must serve at least 30 years before becoming eligible for parole, “and that does not guarantee he will make parole at that time.” If he does ever make parole, he will be required to register as a sex offender for the rest of his life.

Byrd said that the plea means Savary “has no right of appeal and that the child will not have to testify.”

According to the press release, the offense took place from November 2021 to the spring of 2022 and the Upshur County Grand Jury gave the indictment on June 30, 2022.

This case was investigated by the Gilmer Police Department and the 115th District Court Judge Dean Fowler presided for the case including the plea on Jan. 31. The State was represented by Byrd.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2c5fUY_0kXkIzXf00


Stay up-to-date with the latest local news, sports, weather, politics and more using the KETK mobile app on Android and iPhone.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KETK.com | FOX51.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KETK / FOX51 News

Tyler man convicted in fatal hit and run crash

SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – A Tyler man was convicted on Friday in a fatal hit and run crash from 2021. A Smith County jury in the 114th District Court concluded that Juan Juarez, 24, was guilty of an accident involving death, according to the Smith County Criminal District Attorney’s Office. On Jan. 23, 2021, […]
TYLER, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

Man dead after Bullard home invasion

BULLARD, Texas (KETK) – Smith County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the death of a man who allegedly invaded a home in Bullard on Saturday. According to authorities, a Mark Anthony Correro, 50, of Houston, entered a residence unlawfully and claimed that the homeowner’s truck was his. The homeowner was able to force the man out […]
BULLARD, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

Officials looking for alleged Longview storage locker burglars

LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – Harrison County Sheriff’s Office are investigating a series of burglaries that took place from Jan. 21 to 27 at Crossland Self Storage in Longview. According to officials, several storage lockers were broken into and two Whitman concrete trowels, ski equipment and multiple signed sports jerseys were stolen. Harrison County Sheriff’s Office […]
LONGVIEW, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

Rusk County schools lift lockdown, man in custody

UPDATE: Rusk County schools were placed on lockdown, but this was later lifted Tuesday afternoon. A man was arrested after making a threat to a school, but wasn’t specific about the location, said Rusk County Sheriff Johnwayne Valdez. Authorities said the sheriff’s office detained the man outside of his job in Rusk County. The sheriff’s […]
RUSK COUNTY, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

1 taken to hospital after Longview shooting

LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – A person was taken to the hospital after a shooting in Longview on Tuesday, the Longview Police Department said. Authorities arrived at the scene around 5:25 p.m. at the Maverick on Eastman Apartments at 1519 Eastman Road after they received reports of gunshots in the area. Police found a person inside […]
LONGVIEW, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

23-year-old killed in pedestrian crash near Waskom

HARRISON COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – A 23-year-old man was killed Monday night after being struck by a freightliner truck tractor towing a utility trailer on I-20 near Waskom. According to DPS, a preliminary crash report found that the truck tractor was traveling westbound on I-20 when “the pedestrian ran into the roadway.” Hunter Dorram, 23 […]
WASKOM, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

Plane crashes near Gladewater Municipal Airport

GLADEWATER, Texas (KETK) – A plane has crashed near Gladewater Municipal Airport, according to Texas DPS. Officials said that the crash happened near Carter Road and Highway 271, south of the airport. All four occupants have been taken out of the plane, according to officials. DPS said they are waiting at the scene of the […]
GLADEWATER, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

FM 2087 in Gregg County closed after train accident

GREGG COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Gregg County Sheriff’s Office has announced that part of FM 2087 is closed because of a train accident. Officials said that the part of FM 2087 by the railroad tracks will be closed until further notice and that drivers should find an alterative route. This story will be updated when […]
GREGG COUNTY, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

Former Henderson Football booster club president arrested

HENDERSON, Texas (KETK) – Henderson ISD has announced that the former Henderson Football Booster Club president was arrested by Henderson Police Department on Thursday. Kenneth Lee Orr, 68, was charged with misapplication of fiduciary property or property of financial institution greater than $2,500 and less than $30,000. Henderson PD began investigating after Henderson ISD discovered […]
HENDERSON, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

Longview City Attorney Jim Finley announces retirement

LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – The City of Longview has announced that City Attorney Jim Finley plans to retire at the end of February after 23 years. Finley is the longest serving tenured City Attorney in the history of Longview. “I’ve greatly enjoyed serving Longview and seeing all the growth these past two decades,” Finley said. […]
LONGVIEW, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

Warming centers open in East Texas

HENDERSON COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – The significant drop in temperatures has left many East Texans without power. If anyone is looking for a warming center, see the list below. Anderson County Palestine Mall Franklin County Winnsboro Church of Christ Henderson County Leagueville Baptist Church Faith Baptist Church Faith Fellowship Church (Baxter area) Smith County Green […]
HENDERSON COUNTY, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

Woman celebrates her 103rd birthday in Lindale

LINDALE, Texas (KETK) – On Sunday Feb. 5, Wesley House in Lindale celebrated a woman’s 103rd birthday. Dorothy Byerly celebrated her 103rd birthday at the facility along with her family and friends. She was joined by everyone from her kids to her great grandchildren. Her party included balloons, cake and even a decorated door. Dorothy […]
LINDALE, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

Large tree blocking road in Smith County

SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – A large tree has fallen in Smith County blocking both lanes on the 5500 block of FM Road 16. Officials are asking for people to use an alternate route if driving in the area. KETK will update this post as more information becomes available.
SMITH COUNTY, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

KETK / FOX51 News

32K+
Followers
8K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

East Texas news, weather source URL ketk.com.

 https://ketk.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy