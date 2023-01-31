ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

Can Cantrell recall drive get enough signatures in 3 weeks?

By Dave Cohen
 5 days ago

There are just three weeks left to gather the more than 53,000 signatures needed to force a recall of New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell. As of last week, organizers said they were about 15,000 names short.

Recall co-chair Eileen Carter says it will come down to the wire. Their volunteers, she says, will be out in full force for the final push.

"We are all over the city, a ridiculous amount of locations, all day long," Carter told WWL's Newell Normand. "We're going to do this through the end."

Carter expects an onslaught of mail-in petitions to arrive, after the recall campaign sent out another mass mailing last week.

"I'm kind of like, pleasantly scared," she said, "to see if we have enough people at the office to make sure we can open them all and be expeditious about this."

Carter said recall volunteers will be out at all of the upcoming parades gathering signatures of registered New Orleans voters, too.

The deadline to return the signatures to the Louisiana Secretary of State's office is February 22.

nolaborn
5d ago

if we're going to recall her we also need to investigate and recall the other city leaders while we're at it. and before we elect the person who started this petition because he's a soar loser we should investigate him as well.

Lillie Robertson
5d ago

I will not sign. I think 🤔 this only Disgruntled people did his work with the mayor in the past. Nobody’s perfect. I hope they don’t make it.

LEZ4
5d ago

they apparently knew what i was going too put on that paper and send it back.i hve not gotten a ballot.i'll wait...

One year into her second term, New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell faces troubles on all fronts, from crime and infrastructure challenges to a series of damaging headlines about her behavior and a recall drive. Columnists Stephanie Grace, Will Sutton and Clancy DuBos sat down to discuss the big question behind all the headlines: Can Cantrell turn things around?
