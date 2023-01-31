Read full article on original website
Related
The Jewish Press
Netanyahu Rejects King Abdullah’s Demand for More Temple Mount Waqf Officials
Israel will not acquiesce to Jordan’s request to increase the number of Waqf officials on the Temple Mount, a senior political official told Makor Rishon on Sunday in response to an inquiry regarding King Abdullah’s demands from Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu during his visit to Amman a week and a half ago.
The Jewish Press
House Strips Ilhan Omar of Foreign Affairs Committee Assignment
The House of Representatives voted today to oust Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.) from its Foreign Affairs Committee. The decision followed repeated promises from House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) to remove her over a history of antisemitic remarks. All but one Republican–218–voted to strip Omar of the assignment, while 211 Democrats...
The Jewish Press
Biden Cannot Delay Sending Tanks to Ukraine
President Joe Biden may feel that, by finally authorising the shipment of American tanks to Ukraine, he has demonstrated that he remains committed to the Ukrainian cause. But given the time it will take for the tanks to arrive in Ukraine, it could well prove to be an empty gesture.
The Jewish Press
Israeli Envoy to Zambia Mugged Despite Bodyguards
Israel’s ambassador to Zambia was mugged in the African country’s capital, with the attackers taking her diplomatic passport and cellphone. Ambassador Ofra Farhi was crossing a street in Lusaka on Friday when a motorist drove up alongside her, grabbed her bag, and dragged her off her feet. Her suitcase also contained some cash.
The Jewish Press
Netanyahu and Macron Meet in Paris and Discuss Iran
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, met with French President Emmanuel Macron at the Elysee Palace in Paris, on Thursday evening. Netanyahu was warmly welcomed by the French president. The main topic of their talks was about Iran and the joint efforts to fight Iran’s aggression and its aspiration to obtain nuclear...
The Jewish Press
Survey: Who Actually Participates in the Anti-Judicial Reform Protests?
According to a survey by the Israel Democracy Institute from the Voice of Israel index survey, published in Yedioth, the demographic breakdown of participants in the anti-judicial reform protests has been revealed. These latest protests are actually just another iteration of the previous anti-Netanyahu demonstrations. The survey found that the...
The Jewish Press
Netanyahu Urges Prosecution of Privileged Leftists Threatening Assassination
Before boarding his plane back to Israel from Paris Saturday night, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu warned: “In recent weeks we have witnessed a growing wave of incitement, boundaries are crossed every day. It seemed that all boundaries had been crossed with threats against elected officials and myself, but it turns out there are more – because today we heard and saw the threat of murder. An explicit threat to assassinate a prime minister in Israel. I know there’s a debate about what endangers democracy, but it’s not debatable – this is a real danger to democracy.”
The Jewish Press
Second Frog Bibi Feeds Smotrich Is Named Khan al-Ahmar
Since Finance Minister and adjunct minister in the defense ministry Bezalel Smotrich is an Orthodox Jew, he must submit an inquiry to his rabbi regarding the frogs he has been fed over the past two weeks by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. The first frog was delivered in the Or Haim...
The Jewish Press
Ehud Barak Compares Judicial-Reform Compromise to Appeasement of Nazis
Former Israeli Prime Minister Ehud Barak on Friday likened efforts by President Isaac Herzog to mediate between the coalition and opposition over the government’s proposed judicial reform to the West’s appeasement of Nazi Germany. Barak shared on social media an image of Herzog’s head superimposed on the body...
The Jewish Press
Netanyahu to Have Ron Dermer Talk to US Investment and Credit Rating Firms
PM Netanyahu has asked Israeli Minister of Strategic Affairs Ron Dermer to speak to the US investment and credit rating firms about the government’s judicial reform plans, according to Amalya Duek, the economics correspondent for Israel’s channel 12. Normally, staff from the Finance ministry talk with those organizations.
The Jewish Press
Netanyahu Government Must Stop Coddling Qatar
The new government of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has been described by American media as right-wing extremist, hard-line, ultra-hawkish and the most far right in Israel’s history. Nevertheless, last Thursday, on a night when Israeli citizens were forced to spend the night in bomb shelters due to indiscriminate rocket...
The Jewish Press
INTO THE FRAY: Conspicuous by their…Presence
We need to understand that the High Court of Justice is one family. Even if there are different opinions, it is to the benefit of the State [of Israel] that there be a coherent Court, in which the relationships are like those of a family. Despite any differences, it is impossible to include someone who is not part of the system—Former President of Israel’s Supreme Court, Aharon Barak, at the annual conference of the Israeli Association of Public Law, December 1, 2016.
The Jewish Press
Daniel Pearl, Brutally Murdered 21 Years Ago: The Key Lesson Wasn’t Learned
The prisoner, an American whose father was born in Israel, was surrounded by cowardly men covering their faces. The prisoner looked into the camera and said, “My father is Jewish, my mother is Jewish, I am Jewish.” That’s the part the media covered so they could tell a story about Antisemitism. But Pearl added a statement about his Zionist history.
The Jewish Press
Bennett: Putin Reassured Me He Won’t Kill Zelensky
Former Prime Minister Naftali Bennett said on Saturday night that in a meeting with President Vladimir Putin last March, the latter pledged to him that he would not kill Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. In a podcast interview with religious reporter/comedian Hanoch Daum that lasted just shy of five (5) hours,...
The Jewish Press
Israel Needs America on its Side in 2023
For the first time since the Institute for National Security Studies started publishing its annual INSS 2022 Strategic Survey, the special and strategic relationship with the US features as the most critical challenge for Israel. This relationship is key for Israel’s security doctrine. Some voices want to cast doubt as...
The Jewish Press
Crisis in the PA: Can’t Pay Both Its Employees and Terrorists following Smotrich’s Customs Withholding
According to the spokesman for the Palestinian Authority’s Finance Ministry Abdel Rahman Bayatna, Israel deducted the “unprecedented amount” of NIS 276 million ($81 million) from the tax and customs it collected on the PA’s behalf, under the law offsetting the sums the PA pays out to terrorists behind bars in Israel and the families of dead terrorists from the collected money.
The Jewish Press
Israeli Forces Reportedly Arrest Senior Islamic Jihad Figure
Israeli security forces arrested senior Palestinian Islamic Jihad personality Khader Adnan in the village of Arraba, near Jenin, in the early hours of Sunday morning, according to Arab media reports. Adnan, a spokesman for the terror group, has been arrested a number of times. In 2012, he was released from...
The Jewish Press
US Sanctions Iranian Drone Maker’s Board of Directors
The United States Treasury Department’s Office of Foreign Assets Control )OFAC) has announced new sanctions against the board of directors of an Iranian drone manufacturer. Eight senior executives of the Paravar Pars Company were designated for the sanctions. The firm has previously been sanctioned by both the US and...
The Jewish Press
Study Reveals Major Failings in New York Times’ Coverage of Israel
Here are some facts: there has been a dramatic increase in negative coverage of Israel in the New York Times since the November election, and the paper’s coverage of Israel was mostly negative under the former government as well. The Times also failed to cover terror organizations’ activity during 2022 which saw a peak in terrorism. And the Times published 20 negative op-eds about Israel in 2022, compared to only 13 about Iran – during the year that saw Iranian government forces massacring and hanging protesters.
The Jewish Press
Ukraine Claims 7,516 Civilian Deaths Since Feb. 24, 2022 Russian Invasion
On February 24, 2022, almost a year ago, Russia invaded Ukraine in a major escalation of the Russo-Ukrainian War which began in 2014 with the occupation of Crimea. According to Chief of Ukraine’s Police and Acting Minister of Internal Affairs Igor Klymenko, “as of today, 7,516 peaceful Ukrainians are considered to have been killed as a result.”
Comments / 0