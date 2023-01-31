Read full article on original website
Spearhead on Sustainable Packaging Innovations and the Future of Packaging
Spearhead, a global packaging and sustainable innovation company, has grown to $40m in revenues in the beverage/packaging industry in its five young years. Heather Fritzsche, CEO/co-founder, The Spearhead Group, touches on what’s propelled this growth; talks about some Spearhead technologies, including interesting concepts developed for the “spirits” sector. And she makes some predictions about what the future will look like for packaging.
Recycleye Raises Additional $17 Million in Series A Funding
Recycleye, provider of the most adapted and robust AI-driven solution for sorting dry mixed recycling, today announced a $17m Series A financing round, led by deep-tech venture capital firm DCVC. Recycleye uses AI-powered waste-picking robots to lower the cost of sorting materials. This ground-breaking technology is turning the world’s waste...
