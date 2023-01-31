ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Statesboro, GA

Annie Smith

Mrs. Annie Lois Smith, age 77, entered rest, Tuesday, January 31, 2023, at the East Georgia Medical Center. She was born in Metter Georgia to the late James Albert and Lorine McCormick Weaver, Sr. and received her formal education in the public School System of Candler County. Mrs. Annie Lois...
STATESBORO, GA
Jeremy “Shane” Yates

Jeremy “Shane” Yates, age 43, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, January 31, 2023, at the Ogeechee Area Hospice Inpatient Facility in Statesboro. Shane was a 1998 graduate of Burke County High School. He earned an Associate’s Degree in Marketing Management from Augusta Technical College in 2002. He...
STATESBORO, GA
Demetrius Bynes, Matthew Shingler & Cindy Steinmann chosen for Leadership Southeast Georgia

Leadership Southeast Georgia (LSEGA), a professional development and leadership program held in 10 coastal counties, has chosen 31 business, professional and civic leaders to take part in its Class of 2023. These individuals, chosen for their dedication to improving our region through effective and inclusive leadership, represent a diverse set of backgrounds, skills and personalities across the Southeast Georgia region of Bryan, Bulloch, Camden, Chatham, Effingham, Glynn, Liberty, Long, McIntosh and Screven counties.
BULLOCH COUNTY, GA
Teresa Davis

Teresa Davis of Statesboro passed into eternal peace on January 24, 2023. Teresa was born on March 25, 1971 in Hazlehurst, Ga. She moved to Statesboro as a toddler where she spent most of her life thereafter. She was educated in Bulloch County schools and was a member of Union Baptist Church in Register, Ga.
STATESBORO, GA
Nellie Rea Pryor McGowan

Mrs. Nellie Rea Pryor McGowan, age 92, died Monday, January 30, 2023, at Southern Manor Senior Living in Statesboro. Nellie was born in 1930 to the late John Pryor and Vivian Mallard Pryor in Newington, Georgia. She attended Armstrong University and obtained her Associates as a Registered Nurse. During her...
STATESBORO, GA
William “Billy” Cassidy

Mr. William “Billy” Cassidy, age 70, died Monday evening, January 30, 2023, at St. Joseph’s Candler in Savannah. The Statesboro native was the son of the late Douglas Roscoe Cassidy and Eiline Owens Cassidy. Billy was a 1971 graduate of Statesboro High School. He attended the University...
STATESBORO, GA
Emma Waters crowned Miss GA/SC Fair Queen

Emma Waters, the 2022 Kiwanis Ogeechee Fair Queen, was crowned the 2023 Miss Georgia and South Carolina Fairs Queen on Saturday, January 28, 2023. In addition, Emma also voted by her peers as Miss Congeniality. The 2023 Miss Georgia/South Carolina Fairs Pageant was held during the 2023 Georgia Association of...
GEORGIA STATE
James Franklin “Smitty” Smith

Mr. James Franklin “Smitty” Smith, age 59, departed this life, Friday, January 27, 20223, at the East Georgia Regional Medical Center. He was the son of the late John and Thelma Smith. The native of Brooklet, received his formal education in the Bulloch County School System and was...
BROOKLET, GA
Virginia Ruth Nicholson

Virginia Ruth Nicholson, age 93, passed away peacefully at home Monday January 30, 2023. She is preceded in death by her husband, James Rice Nicholson . Survivors include her son, Stuart Nicholson (Karen) of Indialantic, FL.; her daughter, Tiare Taylor (Jim) of Statesboro; her brother, Malcolm (Peggy) Finlay of Eureka, NC; her sister Mary Sandy of Columbia, MO; grandchildren, Rachelle Dorsey, Joshua Taylor, Greg Stephens ; great grandchildren, Evan Dorsey, Colt Stephens, Logan Stephens.
STATESBORO, GA
Local church to host community cookout this Saturday

Church of God the Bibleway Statesboro invites the citizens of Statesboro and Bulloch County to their community cookout this Saturday, February 4, at the Bibleway Apostolic Plaza at 323 West Main Street. The cookout begins at noon. Their outreach ministry is happy to give back to and meet new faces in the local area.
STATESBORO, GA
Helen Roberson

With sadness and compassion, Craig R. Tremble Funeral Homes, Inc., Pembroke Chapel, along with the Family, announce the passing of Mrs. Helen Roberson. Helen Roberson, age 78 of Pembroke, GA., passed away peacefully at Memorial Health University Medical Center of Savannah, GA. She was an Evans County native, residing in Bryan County for many years.
PEMBROKE, GA
Georgia Southern women’s basketball to host kids clinic

Georgia Southern will be hosting a free girls basketball clinic on Feb. 18 before tip-off against Coastal Carolina. Head women’s basketball coach Anita Howard and the Eagle coaching staff will lead a one-hour clinic that will include fun drills for girls ages 5 to 14. Participants may not be in high school.
STATESBORO, GA
Southeast Georgia weekly traffic interruption advisory

Georgia DOT continues essential road work throughout Southeast Georgia. As a result, work on construction and maintenance projects will continue Saturday, Feb. 4 through Friday, Feb. 10. All work subject to change due to weather or other factors. Motorists are cautioned to reduce their speed while traveling thru work zones,...
GEORGIA STATE
Celebration of Life: Frances Kay Austin Boyer

Kay Austin Boyer of Sylvania, passed away at home on November 9, 2022. Kay was born on February 7, 1939, and lived most of her life in Screven County. She was educated in Screven County schools and was a long-time member of First Baptist Church, Sylvania. Kay served in administrative...
SYLVANIA, GA
Aspen Aerogels already making a difference in our community

When I was first introduced to Don Young, President and CEO of Aspen Aerogels, Mr. Young made a point to explain how in Aspen’s culture they had an expectation that their leadership and team members were involved in the community. He went on discuss how their community first model was important in creating a corporate culture that hopefully creates generations of careers for their employees and their families.
STATESBORO, GA
GS offers training to help employees understand needs of military-connected students

Georgia Southern University’s Staff Council Professional Development Committee, in coordination with the Office of Military and Veteran Services, will offer Green Zone Training to faculty and staff on the Statesboro and the Armstrong campuses this month. “This training will highlight our military-connected student population, military culture and experiences, and...
STATESBORO, GA
Statesboro, GA
