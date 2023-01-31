ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Statesboro, GA

Related
WJCL

Savannah police officers respond to three-vehicle hit-and-run crash

SAVANNAH, Ga. — Officers with the Savannah Police Department responded to a three-vehicle hit-and-run crash on Saturday night. According to an officer on scene, the crash resulted in minor injuries. Southbound Chatham Parkway had to be temporarily closed from Business Center Drive to Ogeechee Road so officers could clear...
SAVANNAH, GA
Grice Connect

Bulloch County man charged with insurance fraud

Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner John F. King announced today that Eugene Howard, 61, of Statesboro, has been charged with one count of insurance fraud. In June of 2021, Mr. Howard was involved in a vehicle collision and shortly thereafter filed a claim with Progressive Insurance. Mr. Howard’s claim was successfully processed, and he was eligible for $3,749.23 from Progressive towards his repair costs. Next month, Mr. Howard was involved in another vehicle collision and submitted photos with bumper damage identical to the prior incident as evidence in a second insurance claim.
BULLOCH COUNTY, GA
WJBF

Parent speaks out following assault at Allendale-Fairfax Middle

ALLENDALE, S.C. (WJBF) — An Allendale County parent speaks out after saying her son was assaulted at school. “Anger doesn’t even begin to explain how I feel. That child ran at my son as if he was a standing target,” Natasha Green told NewsChannel 6’s Aiken Bureau Chief Shawn Cabbagestalk about the incident on video. […]
ALLENDALE COUNTY, SC
wtoc.com

Hampton County cases connected to the Murdaughs

HAMPTON COUNTY, S.C. (WTOC) - While the murder trial is playing out in Colleton County, the killings at the Murdaugh family property there sparked a second look at several investigations connected to the family in their home county – Hampton County. These cases started popping-up about 6 years before...
HAMPTON COUNTY, SC
WSAV-TV

Port Wentworth Chief of Police says he was forced to resign

City Manager Steve Davis said Chief Matthew Libby was asked to resign, but it was time to turn over a new leaf. Port Wentworth Chief of Police says he was forced …. City Manager Steve Davis said Chief Matthew Libby was asked to resign, but it was time to turn over a new leaf.
PORT WENTWORTH, GA
WSAV News 3

SPD seeks to identify Rolex thieves

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The robbery unit for the Savannah Police Department (SPD) is seeking to identify two men who stole a Rolex watch from a jewelry store in the Oglethorpe Mall on Jan. 10. SPD was called to the scene earlier this month after the two men fled with the $25,000 watch. The first […]
SAVANNAH, GA
Grice Connect

Demetrius Bynes, Matthew Shingler & Cindy Steinmann chosen for Leadership Southeast Georgia

Leadership Southeast Georgia (LSEGA), a professional development and leadership program held in 10 coastal counties, has chosen 31 business, professional and civic leaders to take part in its Class of 2023. These individuals, chosen for their dedication to improving our region through effective and inclusive leadership, represent a diverse set of backgrounds, skills and personalities across the Southeast Georgia region of Bryan, Bulloch, Camden, Chatham, Effingham, Glynn, Liberty, Long, McIntosh and Screven counties.
BULLOCH COUNTY, GA
WJBF

Two men charged after murder of transgender woman in Allendale County

ALLENDALE COUNTY, S.C. (WJBF) – Two South Carolina men have been charged with hate crime and obstruction offenses. 26-year-old Daqua Ritter has been charged with a hate crime for the murder of a Dime Doe, a transgender woman. 24-year-old Xavier Pinckney is charged with two obstruction offenses for providing false and misleading statements to authorities […]
ALLENDALE COUNTY, SC
WRDW-TV

Hate-crime charge filed in Allendale transgender killing

WASHINGTON (WRDW/WAGT) - A five-count federal indictment was unsealed charging two South Carolina men in the 2019 killing of a transgender woman in Allendale County. The indictment charges Daqua Ritter, 26, with a hate crime in the murder of a transgender woman because of her gender identity; using a firearm in connection with the hate crime; and obstruction of justice.
ALLENDALE COUNTY, SC
WSAV News 3

Man seriously injured while moving broken-down car on Eisenhower Drive

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The Savannah Police Department’s (SPD) Traffic Investigation Unit is investigating a crash involving serious injuries. Officials said the incident occurred around 8:30 p.m. Thursday at the intersection of Eisenhower Drive and Noble Oaks Drive. According to the SPD, 21-year-old Kevin Deal and a Good Samaritan were moving his broken-down Honda Accord […]
SAVANNAH, GA
Grice Connect

Southeast Georgia weekly traffic interruption advisory

Georgia DOT continues essential road work throughout Southeast Georgia. As a result, work on construction and maintenance projects will continue Saturday, Feb. 4 through Friday, Feb. 10. All work subject to change due to weather or other factors. Motorists are cautioned to reduce their speed while traveling thru work zones,...
GEORGIA STATE
wfxg.com

UPDATE: Coroner's office names victim of deadly Deans Bridge Rd. crash

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - The Richmond County Coroner's Office has released the name of the man killed in a crash on Deans Bridge Rd. Wednesday morning. The coroner's office has identified the victim as eighty-one-year-old Lewis Melson of Sylvania. Melson was taken to Augusta University Medical Center from the scene of the crash ad pronounced dead shortly before 10:30 a.m.
AUGUSTA, GA
Grice Connect

Grice Connect

Statesboro, GA
ABOUT

Grice Connect is here to help connect news, information, ideas and opportunities with the community. Connecting you to our community and our community to you is our focus. Grice Connect is a hyper-local, locally owned and operated, digital media news outlet serving Statesboro and Bulloch County, Georgia including Georgia Southern University, East Georgia State College and Ogeechee Technical College, the cities of Brooklet and Portal.

 https://griceconnect.com/

