WJCL
Savannah police officers respond to three-vehicle hit-and-run crash
SAVANNAH, Ga. — Officers with the Savannah Police Department responded to a three-vehicle hit-and-run crash on Saturday night. According to an officer on scene, the crash resulted in minor injuries. Southbound Chatham Parkway had to be temporarily closed from Business Center Drive to Ogeechee Road so officers could clear...
Bulloch County man charged with insurance fraud
Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner John F. King announced today that Eugene Howard, 61, of Statesboro, has been charged with one count of insurance fraud. In June of 2021, Mr. Howard was involved in a vehicle collision and shortly thereafter filed a claim with Progressive Insurance. Mr. Howard’s claim was successfully processed, and he was eligible for $3,749.23 from Progressive towards his repair costs. Next month, Mr. Howard was involved in another vehicle collision and submitted photos with bumper damage identical to the prior incident as evidence in a second insurance claim.
Parent speaks out following assault at Allendale-Fairfax Middle
ALLENDALE, S.C. (WJBF) — An Allendale County parent speaks out after saying her son was assaulted at school. “Anger doesn’t even begin to explain how I feel. That child ran at my son as if he was a standing target,” Natasha Green told NewsChannel 6’s Aiken Bureau Chief Shawn Cabbagestalk about the incident on video. […]
wtoc.com
Hampton County cases connected to the Murdaughs
HAMPTON COUNTY, S.C. (WTOC) - While the murder trial is playing out in Colleton County, the killings at the Murdaugh family property there sparked a second look at several investigations connected to the family in their home county – Hampton County. These cases started popping-up about 6 years before...
Quinton Simon case: Dental care focus in Georgia toddler's murder probe, report says
Georgia prosecutors have subpoenaed a local dentists’ office for records related to Leilani Simon, who has been accused of murdering her son then discarding his body.
WSAV-TV
Port Wentworth Chief of Police says he was forced to resign
City Manager Steve Davis said Chief Matthew Libby was asked to resign, but it was time to turn over a new leaf. Port Wentworth Chief of Police says he was forced …. City Manager Steve Davis said Chief Matthew Libby was asked to resign, but it was time to turn over a new leaf.
Georgia police chief announces retirement days after young cop resigns over religious post about gay marriage
The police chief of the Port Wentworth Police Department in Georgia announced his retirement, days after Jacob Kersey received national news coverage for his resignation.
SPD seeks to identify Rolex thieves
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The robbery unit for the Savannah Police Department (SPD) is seeking to identify two men who stole a Rolex watch from a jewelry store in the Oglethorpe Mall on Jan. 10. SPD was called to the scene earlier this month after the two men fled with the $25,000 watch. The first […]
WJCL
Man pushing broken down car off the road in Savannah hit by driver, victim critically injured
SAVANNAH, Ga. — ABOVE: Video of Police in Savannah shutting down roads around federal courthouse due to safety concerns. A 21-year-old man is in critical condition after someone crashed into him while he pushed his disabled car off of a Savannah road, according to police. Savannah Police Department released...
WRDW-TV
‘Targeted attack’: Allendale County kid terrified to go to school
ALLENDALE, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Fighting for equality. That’s what one mother is doing after she says her child is terrified to go back to school after being jumped in a bathroom attack. She believes his race, gender identity, and communication disorder are the reasons he was targeted. “The slurs,...
Demetrius Bynes, Matthew Shingler & Cindy Steinmann chosen for Leadership Southeast Georgia
Leadership Southeast Georgia (LSEGA), a professional development and leadership program held in 10 coastal counties, has chosen 31 business, professional and civic leaders to take part in its Class of 2023. These individuals, chosen for their dedication to improving our region through effective and inclusive leadership, represent a diverse set of backgrounds, skills and personalities across the Southeast Georgia region of Bryan, Bulloch, Camden, Chatham, Effingham, Glynn, Liberty, Long, McIntosh and Screven counties.
Two men charged after murder of transgender woman in Allendale County
ALLENDALE COUNTY, S.C. (WJBF) – Two South Carolina men have been charged with hate crime and obstruction offenses. 26-year-old Daqua Ritter has been charged with a hate crime for the murder of a Dime Doe, a transgender woman. 24-year-old Xavier Pinckney is charged with two obstruction offenses for providing false and misleading statements to authorities […]
WRDW-TV
Hate-crime charge filed in Allendale transgender killing
WASHINGTON (WRDW/WAGT) - A five-count federal indictment was unsealed charging two South Carolina men in the 2019 killing of a transgender woman in Allendale County. The indictment charges Daqua Ritter, 26, with a hate crime in the murder of a transgender woman because of her gender identity; using a firearm in connection with the hate crime; and obstruction of justice.
Man seriously injured while moving broken-down car on Eisenhower Drive
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The Savannah Police Department’s (SPD) Traffic Investigation Unit is investigating a crash involving serious injuries. Officials said the incident occurred around 8:30 p.m. Thursday at the intersection of Eisenhower Drive and Noble Oaks Drive. According to the SPD, 21-year-old Kevin Deal and a Good Samaritan were moving his broken-down Honda Accord […]
Southeast Georgia weekly traffic interruption advisory
Georgia DOT continues essential road work throughout Southeast Georgia. As a result, work on construction and maintenance projects will continue Saturday, Feb. 4 through Friday, Feb. 10. All work subject to change due to weather or other factors. Motorists are cautioned to reduce their speed while traveling thru work zones,...
wfxg.com
UPDATE: Coroner's office names victim of deadly Deans Bridge Rd. crash
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - The Richmond County Coroner's Office has released the name of the man killed in a crash on Deans Bridge Rd. Wednesday morning. The coroner's office has identified the victim as eighty-one-year-old Lewis Melson of Sylvania. Melson was taken to Augusta University Medical Center from the scene of the crash ad pronounced dead shortly before 10:30 a.m.
WSB Radio
Georgia police seize man’s new Mercedes just one day after he bought it
Banks car was seized and he was taken to the Effingham County jail.
Tyre Nichols: Church interrupted as 200 men recite a Brotherhood Creed
“Shameful” is how Pastor Wilbur T. Purvis III describes the police beating death of Tyre Nichols in Memphis, TN. Purvis was so affected that he halted worship services to lead a Brotherhood Creed accompanied by hundreds of men in the church Sunday.
wtoc.com
‘Silence or English:’ Chatham County school bus driver told students they can only speak English on bus
CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - An investigation is underway after a Chatham County school bus driver told students they couldn’t speak Spanish, their native language. “You cannot be telling these children they cannot speak Spanish on the bus ma’am.”. Alex Morales’s sisters attend Gould Elementary School. On Tuesday,...
wtoc.com
Savannah Mayor Van Johnson and residents react to demolition proposal for Yamacraw Village
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - While they are for demolition of the Yamacraw Village development , Mayor Van Johnson says federal guidelines require the property to stay low income housing. According to the Housing Authority director, they still haven’t sent in their application to Housing Urban Development or HUD, after hitting...
