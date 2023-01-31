ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Statesboro, GA

Carl Martin Sellers, Jr.

Carl, beloved husband father and grandfather went to be with his Lord and Savior on Thursday, February 2, 2023 at Ogeechee Area Hospice after a lingering illness. He was born in Knoxville Tennessee on September 6, 1946. He is preceded in death by his father Carl M. Sellers, Sr. and by his mother Edith Smith Sellers, and his brother, Gary F. Sellers.
STATESBORO, GA
Jeremy “Shane” Yates

Jeremy “Shane” Yates, age 43, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, January 31, 2023, at the Ogeechee Area Hospice Inpatient Facility in Statesboro. Shane was a 1998 graduate of Burke County High School. He earned an Associate’s Degree in Marketing Management from Augusta Technical College in 2002. He...
STATESBORO, GA
Teresa Davis

Teresa Davis of Statesboro passed into eternal peace on January 24, 2023. Teresa was born on March 25, 1971 in Hazlehurst, Ga. She moved to Statesboro as a toddler where she spent most of her life thereafter. She was educated in Bulloch County schools and was a member of Union Baptist Church in Register, Ga.
STATESBORO, GA
Demetrius Bynes, Matthew Shingler & Cindy Steinmann chosen for Leadership Southeast Georgia

Leadership Southeast Georgia (LSEGA), a professional development and leadership program held in 10 coastal counties, has chosen 31 business, professional and civic leaders to take part in its Class of 2023. These individuals, chosen for their dedication to improving our region through effective and inclusive leadership, represent a diverse set of backgrounds, skills and personalities across the Southeast Georgia region of Bryan, Bulloch, Camden, Chatham, Effingham, Glynn, Liberty, Long, McIntosh and Screven counties.
BULLOCH COUNTY, GA
Emma Waters crowned Miss GA/SC Fair Queen

Emma Waters, the 2022 Kiwanis Ogeechee Fair Queen, was crowned the 2023 Miss Georgia and South Carolina Fairs Queen on Saturday, January 28, 2023. In addition, Emma also voted by her peers as Miss Congeniality. The 2023 Miss Georgia/South Carolina Fairs Pageant was held during the 2023 Georgia Association of...
GEORGIA STATE
Virginia Ruth Nicholson

Virginia Ruth Nicholson, age 93, passed away peacefully at home Monday January 30, 2023. She is preceded in death by her husband, James Rice Nicholson . Survivors include her son, Stuart Nicholson (Karen) of Indialantic, FL.; her daughter, Tiare Taylor (Jim) of Statesboro; her brother, Malcolm (Peggy) Finlay of Eureka, NC; her sister Mary Sandy of Columbia, MO; grandchildren, Rachelle Dorsey, Joshua Taylor, Greg Stephens ; great grandchildren, Evan Dorsey, Colt Stephens, Logan Stephens.
STATESBORO, GA
William “Billy” Cassidy

Mr. William “Billy” Cassidy, age 70, died Monday evening, January 30, 2023, at St. Joseph’s Candler in Savannah. The Statesboro native was the son of the late Douglas Roscoe Cassidy and Eiline Owens Cassidy. Billy was a 1971 graduate of Statesboro High School. He attended the University...
STATESBORO, GA
Local church to host community cookout this Saturday

Church of God the Bibleway Statesboro invites the citizens of Statesboro and Bulloch County to their community cookout this Saturday, February 4, at the Bibleway Apostolic Plaza at 323 West Main Street. The cookout begins at noon. Their outreach ministry is happy to give back to and meet new faces in the local area.
STATESBORO, GA
Helen Roberson

With sadness and compassion, Craig R. Tremble Funeral Homes, Inc., Pembroke Chapel, along with the Family, announce the passing of Mrs. Helen Roberson. Helen Roberson, age 78 of Pembroke, GA., passed away peacefully at Memorial Health University Medical Center of Savannah, GA. She was an Evans County native, residing in Bryan County for many years.
PEMBROKE, GA
Georgia Southern women’s basketball to host kids clinic

Georgia Southern will be hosting a free girls basketball clinic on Feb. 18 before tip-off against Coastal Carolina. Head women’s basketball coach Anita Howard and the Eagle coaching staff will lead a one-hour clinic that will include fun drills for girls ages 5 to 14. Participants may not be in high school.
STATESBORO, GA
Celebration of Life: Frances Kay Austin Boyer

Kay Austin Boyer of Sylvania, passed away at home on November 9, 2022. Kay was born on February 7, 1939, and lived most of her life in Screven County. She was educated in Screven County schools and was a long-time member of First Baptist Church, Sylvania. Kay served in administrative...
SYLVANIA, GA
Southeast Georgia weekly traffic interruption advisory

Georgia DOT continues essential road work throughout Southeast Georgia. As a result, work on construction and maintenance projects will continue Saturday, Feb. 4 through Friday, Feb. 10. All work subject to change due to weather or other factors. Motorists are cautioned to reduce their speed while traveling thru work zones,...
GEORGIA STATE
Statesboro Board of Realtors celebrates with Awards Banquet

On January 25 at 11:30 a.m., the Statesboro Board of Realtors Awards Banquet took place at the Eugene M. Bishop Alumni Center, celebrating with a packed house of realtors. “I am extremely proud of our amazing Realtors for their perseverance in 2022. Our agents have worked very hard to assist families and investors to achieve their real estate needs in this competitive real estate market,” said Ronald Love, President-Elect of the Statesboro Board of Realtors. “I couldn’t be more proud of their accomplishments and commitment to service! We definitely have the best realtors in the state of Georgia in our midst.”
STATESBORO, GA
Glenn Mosley

Mr. Glenn Mosley age, 59 entered into eternal rest on Friday, January 27, 2023, at East Georgia Regional Medical Center after an extended illness. He was a native of Bulloch County and was united with Parrish Grove Missionary Baptist church at an early age. He attended the public schools of both Portal and Albany, Georgia and was a 1963 graduate of Albany Public schools. He was formerly employed by ITT Grinell, and Vircon and last employed as a truck driver for Claxton Poultry.
ALBANY, GA
Aspen Aerogels already making a difference in our community

When I was first introduced to Don Young, President and CEO of Aspen Aerogels, Mr. Young made a point to explain how in Aspen’s culture they had an expectation that their leadership and team members were involved in the community. He went on discuss how their community first model was important in creating a corporate culture that hopefully creates generations of careers for their employees and their families.
STATESBORO, GA
Statesboro, GA
