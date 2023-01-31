Read full article on original website
Carl Martin Sellers, Jr.
Carl, beloved husband father and grandfather went to be with his Lord and Savior on Thursday, February 2, 2023 at Ogeechee Area Hospice after a lingering illness. He was born in Knoxville Tennessee on September 6, 1946. He is preceded in death by his father Carl M. Sellers, Sr. and by his mother Edith Smith Sellers, and his brother, Gary F. Sellers.
Jeremy “Shane” Yates
Jeremy “Shane” Yates, age 43, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, January 31, 2023, at the Ogeechee Area Hospice Inpatient Facility in Statesboro. Shane was a 1998 graduate of Burke County High School. He earned an Associate’s Degree in Marketing Management from Augusta Technical College in 2002. He...
Teresa Davis
Teresa Davis of Statesboro passed into eternal peace on January 24, 2023. Teresa was born on March 25, 1971 in Hazlehurst, Ga. She moved to Statesboro as a toddler where she spent most of her life thereafter. She was educated in Bulloch County schools and was a member of Union Baptist Church in Register, Ga.
Demetrius Bynes, Matthew Shingler & Cindy Steinmann chosen for Leadership Southeast Georgia
Leadership Southeast Georgia (LSEGA), a professional development and leadership program held in 10 coastal counties, has chosen 31 business, professional and civic leaders to take part in its Class of 2023. These individuals, chosen for their dedication to improving our region through effective and inclusive leadership, represent a diverse set of backgrounds, skills and personalities across the Southeast Georgia region of Bryan, Bulloch, Camden, Chatham, Effingham, Glynn, Liberty, Long, McIntosh and Screven counties.
Emma Waters crowned Miss GA/SC Fair Queen
Emma Waters, the 2022 Kiwanis Ogeechee Fair Queen, was crowned the 2023 Miss Georgia and South Carolina Fairs Queen on Saturday, January 28, 2023. In addition, Emma also voted by her peers as Miss Congeniality. The 2023 Miss Georgia/South Carolina Fairs Pageant was held during the 2023 Georgia Association of...
Virginia Ruth Nicholson
Virginia Ruth Nicholson, age 93, passed away peacefully at home Monday January 30, 2023. She is preceded in death by her husband, James Rice Nicholson . Survivors include her son, Stuart Nicholson (Karen) of Indialantic, FL.; her daughter, Tiare Taylor (Jim) of Statesboro; her brother, Malcolm (Peggy) Finlay of Eureka, NC; her sister Mary Sandy of Columbia, MO; grandchildren, Rachelle Dorsey, Joshua Taylor, Greg Stephens ; great grandchildren, Evan Dorsey, Colt Stephens, Logan Stephens.
5K and 1M Fun Run for Camp Sweet Escape to be held in Millen on Feb. 11
You can help children have a “sweet escape” from their struggles with type 1 diabetes by participating in a sweet fun run on Saturday, Feb. 11, in Millen. Both Georgia and South Carolina have involvement in the upcoming 5K and 1M Fun Run to raise money for Camp Sweet Escape, a flagship program of the South Carolina Youth Diabetes Association.
William “Billy” Cassidy
Mr. William “Billy” Cassidy, age 70, died Monday evening, January 30, 2023, at St. Joseph’s Candler in Savannah. The Statesboro native was the son of the late Douglas Roscoe Cassidy and Eiline Owens Cassidy. Billy was a 1971 graduate of Statesboro High School. He attended the University...
Local church to host community cookout this Saturday
Church of God the Bibleway Statesboro invites the citizens of Statesboro and Bulloch County to their community cookout this Saturday, February 4, at the Bibleway Apostolic Plaza at 323 West Main Street. The cookout begins at noon. Their outreach ministry is happy to give back to and meet new faces in the local area.
75th annual Miss Georgia Southern University Scholarship Competition is Saturday night
The 75th Annual Miss Georgia Southern University Scholarship Competition (formerly pageant) will be held on February 4, 2023, at the Nessmith-Lane Performing Arts Center on the Statesboro campus. Doors will open at 5:30pm, and the competition begins at 6pm. Contestants will compete for the title of Miss Georgia Southern University,...
Helen Roberson
With sadness and compassion, Craig R. Tremble Funeral Homes, Inc., Pembroke Chapel, along with the Family, announce the passing of Mrs. Helen Roberson. Helen Roberson, age 78 of Pembroke, GA., passed away peacefully at Memorial Health University Medical Center of Savannah, GA. She was an Evans County native, residing in Bryan County for many years.
Georgia Southern women’s basketball to host kids clinic
Georgia Southern will be hosting a free girls basketball clinic on Feb. 18 before tip-off against Coastal Carolina. Head women’s basketball coach Anita Howard and the Eagle coaching staff will lead a one-hour clinic that will include fun drills for girls ages 5 to 14. Participants may not be in high school.
Celebration of Life: Frances Kay Austin Boyer
Kay Austin Boyer of Sylvania, passed away at home on November 9, 2022. Kay was born on February 7, 1939, and lived most of her life in Screven County. She was educated in Screven County schools and was a long-time member of First Baptist Church, Sylvania. Kay served in administrative...
Georgia Southern Student-Athletes assist FTB in Feeding Thousands
Georgia Southern student-athletes and staff, along with Feed the Boro (FTB) volunteers, distributed food to families in need Saturday, January 28, 2023. The Georgia Southern Department of Athletics and Student-Athlete Advisory Council (SAAC) partnered with Feed the Boro to host a Food Drive as an APEX Community Impact Project. On...
Men’s Golf Preview: Eagles start spring at Thomas Sharkey Individual Collegiate
Tournament Name: Thomas Sharkey Individual Collegiate. Course: Georgia Southern University Golf Course – Par 72 – 6,900 yards. Location: Statesboro, Ga. Format: 36 holes Sunday, 18 holes Monday – shotgun start at 8:30 a.m. both days. Georgia Southern Lineup (scoring average) Brantley Baker (12 rounds, 71.33) Colin...
Southeast Georgia weekly traffic interruption advisory
Georgia DOT continues essential road work throughout Southeast Georgia. As a result, work on construction and maintenance projects will continue Saturday, Feb. 4 through Friday, Feb. 10. All work subject to change due to weather or other factors. Motorists are cautioned to reduce their speed while traveling thru work zones,...
Statesboro Board of Realtors celebrates with Awards Banquet
On January 25 at 11:30 a.m., the Statesboro Board of Realtors Awards Banquet took place at the Eugene M. Bishop Alumni Center, celebrating with a packed house of realtors. “I am extremely proud of our amazing Realtors for their perseverance in 2022. Our agents have worked very hard to assist families and investors to achieve their real estate needs in this competitive real estate market,” said Ronald Love, President-Elect of the Statesboro Board of Realtors. “I couldn’t be more proud of their accomplishments and commitment to service! We definitely have the best realtors in the state of Georgia in our midst.”
Family of Bonnie Lanier Rushing asks for community support
The family of Bonnie Lanier Rushing has asked the Statesboro-Bulloch County community to show their support and solidarity during the trial for her murder by wearing certain colors each day. Their schedule is as follows:. Tuesday, January 31: Black. Wednesday, February 1: Tan. Thursday, February 2: Navy. Friday, February 3:...
Glenn Mosley
Mr. Glenn Mosley age, 59 entered into eternal rest on Friday, January 27, 2023, at East Georgia Regional Medical Center after an extended illness. He was a native of Bulloch County and was united with Parrish Grove Missionary Baptist church at an early age. He attended the public schools of both Portal and Albany, Georgia and was a 1963 graduate of Albany Public schools. He was formerly employed by ITT Grinell, and Vircon and last employed as a truck driver for Claxton Poultry.
Aspen Aerogels already making a difference in our community
When I was first introduced to Don Young, President and CEO of Aspen Aerogels, Mr. Young made a point to explain how in Aspen’s culture they had an expectation that their leadership and team members were involved in the community. He went on discuss how their community first model was important in creating a corporate culture that hopefully creates generations of careers for their employees and their families.
