ComicBook
Nintendo Switch Game Free to Download for One More Day
A Nintendo Switch, Nintendo Switch Lite, and Nintendo Switch OLED game is currently free on Nintendo eShop, but there are two catches. The first is that the deal expires tomorrow, January 25. When exactly tomorrow, we don't know, but presumably it will be at the end of the day. The other catch is that this offer is only available to Amazon Prime subscribers via Prime Gaming. If you don't have an Amazon Prime subscription, you're out of luck.
dotesports.com
Just three days in, Fortnite players are already begging Epic to delete The Kid Laroi crossover
While The Kid Laroi’s music attracts billions of listens on Spotify, his Fortnite game mode might’ve overstayed its welcome just days after it hit live servers. The Kid Laroi is a part of a long list of crossovers within the battle royale. The musician’s event commenced on Friday, Jan. 27 with a concert available on-demand. Once you’ve reached the end of the activated gig, you can also visit a special island with your best buds and listen to all The Kid Laroi music all over again.
ComicBook
Xbox Game Pass Users Get Early Access to Game Not Out Yet
Xbox Game Pass and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscribers now have early access to a game not even fully out yet. Unfortunately, all Xbox Game Pass subscribers on PC are set to miss out on the new game, as it's only been made available via the console version of the subscription service. As for the game, it's Roboquest, which has been available in Early Access form since 2020 but has yet to fully release.
In just a few weeks, one MMO player reportedly made $100,000 selling gold from a loot exploit
NME
‘Battlefield 2042’ update 3.2.0 arrives with old class system
Battlefield 2042 update 3.2.0 has launched today (January 31), bringing some significant changes to the first-person shooter title – including the re-introduction of its old class system. In a recent post, EA told gamers that they would once be able to “play as the familiar Assault, Engineer, Recon and...
EA Just Canceled a Secret 'Apex Legends' Game – But What Exactly Was It?
Electronic Arts is one of the biggest publishers in all of gaming, but the past few days have been rough for the company. Not only did the studio just sunset Apex Legends Mobile, but a new report indicates an unannounced game set in the Apex universe has also been canceled. Most of the team working on the secret game will be reassigned to other projects within EA, while the remaining employees will be laid off.
ComicBook
Battlefield Mobile Cancelled by EA
Electronic Arts has announced that its Battlefield Mobile title has been cancelled. A beta for the game took place late last year in select regions, but it seems it will not be releasing to the general public. The move comes as EA is looking to "pivot" from its current direction for the series, and find something that will truly appeal to players. In a press release, EA was quick to point out that it remains dedicated to the Battlefield franchise as a whole, and to Battlefield 2042 in particular. As such, fans can still expect to see a lot more from the series.
EA has reportedly canceled a single-player game in the Titanfall and Apex Legends universe
ComicBook
Xbox Series X Users Surprised With New Freebie
Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S users have been surprised with a new freebie to celebrate the release of Dead Space. One of the small, but important features the Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S currently have that the PS5 does not have is customizable backgrounds. Well, customizable to an extent. The PS5 background can't be changed at all, unlike the PS4, which had incredible customization options. The background customization options on Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S don't allow for the same freedom as the PS4, but they do allow Xbox users to choose from a range of different static and dynamic backgrounds. There isn't a plethora of options, but there are options, including some game-specific options. To this end, a new Dead Space dynamic background is now available, and like the other backgrounds, it's free to download and use.
Overwatch 2 will finally let players earn skins for free again
An old currency is coming back from the dead.
Microsoft is removing these classic Xbox 360 games from sale as soon as next week
Despite Microsoft's efforts around game preservation, it seems some major classic titles are being removed from sale soon on Xbox 360. It remains unclear if it will impact Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S backward compatibility.
Kotaku
Yet Another Online Game Is Shutting Down, Devs Promise 'Private Server' PC Version
What a week. It was only Tuesday that we wrote about Rumbleverse, a battle royale game that was shutting down less than six months after launch. Now, on Thursday, we’ve got another, only this time it’s Knockout City. Game director Jeremy Russo shared the news in a blog...
dotesports.com
Apex Legends fans are begging Respawn to ban infamous top-ranked Xbox player
Cheating is a common issue in competitive games, and Apex Legends is no exception. Another cheating scandal has sparked in the community recently when a gaming clip revealed nine players boosting their way up the ladder. In the video, the Xbox player can be seen playing in Predator. He’s reached...
Grab Your PlayStation Plus Collection Games Before They Go Away
The news came via the announcement of the new slate of PlayStation Plus Essential monthly games. The post Grab Your PlayStation Plus Collection Games Before They Go Away appeared first on The Latest Hip-Hop News, Music and Media | Hip-Hop Wired.
progameguides.com
Best XP Maps in Fortnite Chapter 4
Fortnite creative maps can be for fun, training, and 1v1ing your friends, but some maps help you get XP fast. In Fortnite, you will normally get XP when you kill enemies, complete objectives, and win in creative. You cannot find these maps in the game search, so we have assembled a list of the best XP maps. You will have to play in Private Game for the maps to work!
programminginsider.com
The Ins and Outs of Mines Gambling Game
To sign up for our daily email newsletter, CLICK HERE. The variety of games on gambling platforms is quite wide, with several new games being added now and then. It’s so common that you can even find nostalgic games you have played on your PC. These games will be a mini version of the game, but with the thrill of winning a cash prize.
EA goes on a mobile murder spree, killing phone versions of Apex Legends and Battlefield
The Verge
The Xbox 360 store won’t be closing down, despite what an Xbox support page says
Microsoft will not be closing down the Xbox 360 Marketplace, the company tells The Verge, even though text on an official Xbox support page indicated that was the plan. Earlier this week, Microsoft said that it would be pulling many beloved games like Jet Set Radio and The Orange Box from the 360 store on February 7th. That was disappointing enough, but then, thanks to a tweet from Wario64, we saw that text on a support page said the company planned to shutter the Xbox 360 Marketplace “over the next year” and that it encouraged players to “purchase any 360 games or DLC by May 2023.” As of this writing, you can still see the message here by scrolling down a little bit.
ComicBook
Overwatch 2 Reveals New Season 3 Map
Blizzard revealed Overwatch 2's new Season 3 map this week by unveiling Antarctic Peninsula, a frigid battleground that'll be a Control map filled with a number of different points of interest as well as some penguins, too. Blizzard hasn't yet revealed the map in full and instead shared a brief teaser trailer showing off different perspectives of the map with a promise of more to come later on February 6th whenever the full Season 3 trailer is released.
