BBC
More German tanks for Ukraine as EU leaders meet in Kyiv
WATCH: President Zelensky and EU leaders news conference in Kyiv [recorded earlier]. On a visit to Kyiv, senior officials from the European Union have said “Ukraine’s future is inside the EU”. There was no mention of a timeline, but instead the presidents of the European Council and...
BBC
Infected blood inquiry: Son 'will never come to terms' with scandal
A man who led calls for an inquiry into the contaminated blood scandal has said he will never come to terms with the events that caused his father's death. Jason Evans was four years old when his dad Jonathan died in 1993, having contracted both HIV and hepatitis C at the Oxford Haemophilia Centre.
BBC
Ismail Mashal: Taliban arrests Afghan professor who backed girls' education
A university professor in Afghanistan who is an outspoken critic of the Taliban's ban on education for women and girls has been arrested in Kabul. Prof Ismail Mashal was detained on Thursday while handing out free books. He rose to prominence after he tore up his academic records live on...
BBC
Man posted online about assassination of Nicola Sturgeon
A man who posted online about the "assassination" of Nicola Sturgeon before helping to assault a sheriff has been convicted of threatening and abusive behaviour. William Curtis, 67, from Aberchirder, Aberdeenshire, also targeted his then local MSP Stewart Stevenson. Along with another man, Philip Mitchell, he was also convicted of...
BBC
Pregnant women to get more protection against being made redundant
Pregnant women will get more protection against being made redundant under new rules set to become law later this year. Currently, workers have limited protection against being dismissed when they are on maternity leave. Under the new law, this protection will begin from the moment a woman tells her boss...
BBC
Brighton City Council urges action on 'dangerous' use of migrant hotels
The government needs to do more to end the use of hotels for child asylum seekers, Brighton & Hove City Council has said. Deputy council leader Hannah Allbrooke told the BBC the policy was "really dangerous" and "not appropriate". Her comments follow a report children were being abducted from a...
BBC
Chris Parry and Andrew Bagshaw's bodies recovered in prisoner swap - Ukraine
The bodies of two British volunteers killed in eastern Ukraine in January have been recovered as part of a prisoner swap with Russia. President Volodymyr Zelensky's chief of staff said the bodies of Chris Parry, 28, and Andrew Bagshaw, 47, had now been returned to Ukraine. No indication has been...
BBC
Jasvir Singh: 'I'm a devout Sikh - and married to a man'
Jasvir Singh is one of the most prominent Sikh voices in British public life. He is also gay - a fact that he has kept mostly private until now. It's put him at odds with some members of his own community, but he says he now wants to speak up about his sexuality.
