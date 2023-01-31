Read full article on original website
Jennifer Hudson Lights Up Pre-Grammys Party With Whitney Houston Tribute
With the Grammys taking place later today, many of the annual pre-grammy parties are already behind us, and included at one of those parties, in particular, was a performance you don't want to miss. During record executive Clive Davis' pre-grammy party, Jennifer Hudson performed her rendition of 'Greatest Love Of All' to pay tribute to Whitney Houston. The song was an early hit for Whitney following 'Saving All My Love For You' and 'How Will I Know' from her self-titled debut album.
Watch Taylor Swift's Sweet Reaction To Ex Harry Styles' Grammy Performance
It seems there's definitely no "bad blood" between the Taylor Swift and Harry Styles. Styles took the stage by storm with his mesmerizing performance of "As It Was" at the 65th Grammy Awards on Sunday evening (February 5th). The performance had several references to the song's music video, complete with a revolving red stage and similar choreography. The performance had the audience dancing and singing along as he gave everyone a taste of Harry's House.
Sam Smith And Kim Petras Deliver 'Fiery' Grammy Performance Of 'Unholy'
Sam Smith and Kim Petras lit up the stage at the 65th Grammy Awards with a flaming-hot performance of "Unholy." The duo had the crowd dancing and singing along as they showcased powerful vocals and an electric atmosphere. It was announced that the singers would be hitting the stage to...
Aaron Carter Snubbed From In Memoriam Segment At 2023 Grammys
The In Memoriam segment at the Grammy Awards is always an emotional tribute to those in the industry who were lost over the previous year. The 2023 awards were no exception, with heartfelt performances dedicated to late musicians like Loretta Lynn, Christine McVie and Takeoff. However, one name at the 65th annual Grammy Awards on Sunday (February 5) was noticeably absent: Aaron Carter.
Steve Lacy Had Everybody Grooving With Electric First Grammys Performance
Steve Lacy lit up Los Angeles's Crypto.com Arena stage on Sunday (February 5) for a rousing rendition of his hit "Bad Habit" at the 65th annual Grammy Awards. The 24-year-old musician first took a moment to introduce himself to the crowd before he and bassist Thundercat got the crowd moving along to the hit as the stage flashed with lights and smoke. The audience wasn't immune to the laid-back groove, with celebs like Lizzo, Kendrick Lamar, Doja Cat and even the record-breaker Queen Beyoncé herself dancing and singing along.
Will Smith Backed Out Of Grammys Hip-Hop Tribute: Report
Will Smith reportedly backed out of the iconic hip-hop tribute that rocked the 2023 Grammys stage. Ahead of Sunday's (February 5) show, Questlove said Smith was supposed to be a part of the tribute, which celebrated the 50th anniversary of hip-hop, but dropped due to the production schedule of Bad Boys 4.
Queen Latifah, Nelly, Lil Baby & More Honor Hip-Hop During Massive Tribute
A massive trove of rappers from the past, present and future hit the Grammys stage to honor Hip-Hop's 50th anniversary. On Sunday night, February 5, the Recording Academy kicked off their epic tribute with a opening by Black Thought, Grandmaster Flash, Rahiem, Grandmaster Mele Mel & Scorpio/Ethiopian King. The show continued with a slew of performances from artists that represented each generation of Hip-Hop. RUN-DMC, LL Cool J, Ice-T, Salt-N-Pepa with Spinderella, Public Enemy, De La Soul, Queen Latifah, Rakim, and DJ Jazzy Jeff all delivered some of their most successful hits that inspired the next generation of MC's.
Mary J. Blige Delivers Powerful Performance Of 'Good Morning Gorgeous'
Mary J. Blige delivered a captivating performance of her Grammy-nominated hit. On Sunday (February 5), Blige took the Grammy stage to perform her track "Good Morning Gorgeous," which was nominated for Record of the Year, Best Traditional R&B Performance, and Best R&B Song. The nine-time Grammy winner floated down to...
Brandi Carlile's Wife & Children Introduced Her To The Grammy Awards Stage
Brandi Carlile delivered a powerful performance as the 65th Annual Grammy Awards show got underway on Sunday evening (February 5), and she was introduced to the stage by the best trio: her wife, Catherine Shepherd, and the couple’s two daughters. Shepherd was proud to introduce, “in our humble opinion, one of the greatest, most authentic artists and human beings on the planet.”
Harry Styles Narrowly Escapes Run-In With Ex Olivia Wilde At Gym
Harry Styles and ex Olivia Wilde were spotted at the same gym on the same day... but hours apart. Just Jared photographers captured the "As It Was" singer leaving the private Los Angeles gym on Friday (February 3) — just a "couple hours" after his Don't Worry Darling co-star finished her workout at the same fitness facility. They "narrowly avoided a run-in," the news outlet reported. (Check out the photos here!)
Chris Brown Unleashes After Losing Grammy To Robert Glasper
Chris Brown unleashed on social media after losing the Grammy award for Best R&B Album. On Sunday (February 5), acclaimed pianist Robert Glasper's Black Radio III took home the award for Best R&B Album, sending Brown into a social media frenzy. "Bro who the f**k is this?" the Breezy artist...
Bad Bunny Incites Raging Merengue Dance-Off With Taylor Swift, Jack Harlow
Bad Bunny stunned the world with his debut performance at the 65th Grammy Awards. On Sunday night, February 5, the decorated Grammy nominee brought Puerto Rico to Los Angeles with his outstanding set inside the Crypto.com Arena. The 28-year-old artist kicked things off with glorified performance of "Después de la Playa." As soon as the song hit that infectious merengue break hit, Bad Bunny had the entire crowd in the Crypto.com Arena on their feet. You even can see scenes of Taylor Swift getting down with Benito's dancers while Jack Harlow also gets busy at his seat.
Watch Tim McGraw Cover One Of Shania Twain's Most Iconic Hits
Tim McGraw paid tribute to another country music giant on Friday (February 3), with a cover of one of the biggest hits of her career. McGraw teamed up with musician Bob Minner to deliver his rendition of Shania Twain's “You’re Still The One.”. McGraw said he and Minner...
Rihanna Is Reportedly Planning A Big Announcement Following Super Bowl
Rihanna's upcoming halftime performance at this year's Super Bowl feels like the only thing anyone can talk about as rumors swirl regarding what she might perform and who might be there. Expectations are appropriately high considering it's the genre-bending superstar's first performance since she took the Grammys stage in 2018.
