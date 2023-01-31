Can Browns reach playoff level in 2023? Mary Kay Cabot, Fred Greetham on Tuesday’s Sports 4 CLE

CINCINNATI, Ohio - Big decisions looming for the Cincinnati Bengals this offseason will make an impact in years to come. If free agency wasn’t enough, the Bengals are also set to likely give Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow a contract extension that could reset the market for quarterbacks. All of that plays into how the Bengals will head into free agency and what that means for their potential draft decisions this April.

CINCINNATI, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO