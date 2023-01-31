Can Browns reach playoff level in 2023? Mary Kay Cabot, Fred Greetham on Tuesday’s Sports 4 CLE

Read full article on original website
Which big-name Browns player is most at risk of not being with the team next season? Hey, Mary Kay!
CLEVELAND, Ohio — In this week’s edition of Hey, Mary Kay! I answer Browns questions John Johnson III, Steelers wide receiver George Pickens and more. Hey, Mary Kay: Who’s more at risk of being not with team next year? John Johnson III, Nick Chubb, Denzel Ward, or Jedrick Wills Jr.? — Mark from Canal Fulton, Ohio.
Breaking down the Bengals’ cap space and potential offseason decisions: Strictly Stripes Podcast
CINCINNATI, Ohio - Big decisions looming for the Cincinnati Bengals this offseason will make an impact in years to come. If free agency wasn’t enough, the Bengals are also set to likely give Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow a contract extension that could reset the market for quarterbacks. All of that plays into how the Bengals will head into free agency and what that means for their potential draft decisions this April.
2023 Pro Bowl Games: Kirk Cousins rallies NFC to 35-33 win over AFC
LAS VEGAS (AP) — Kirk Cousins threw three touchdowns passes Sunday to rally the NFC to a 35-33 victory over the AFC in the Pro Bowl Games and end that conference’s five-game losing streak. Cousins completed 15 of 19 passes for 150 yards in the third and final...
Suburban League could be challenged, as St. Ignatius goes after Brecksville and Mentor, Hoban chase Nordonia: OHSAA boys basketball tournament seeding takeaways
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Suburban League frontrunners Brecksville-Broadview Heights, Stow-Munroe Falls and Nordonia all received high seeds this weekend from area boys basketball coaches, who voted on how to rank teams before they picked their spots Sunday on the OHSAA district tournament brackets. That respect they received in the seeding...
Was J.B. Bickerstaff being too defensive in his recent remarks about Cavs? – Terry Pluto
CLEVELAND, Ohio – There were some people who thought J.B. Bickerstaff sounded defensive when offering what was a “State of the Cavs” message earlier in the week. “I just don’t like the negativity that’s surrounding the group as if something wrong is happening,” said the Cavs coach at Wednesday’s practice. “There’s too many positive things this team has accomplished to allow any negativity around our group.”
The richest woman in Ohio
They used to say, "The fastest way to become a millionaire is to become a billionaire and then buy a sports team." That's not the case anymore. During the pandemic-impacted 2020 season, the average National Football team value increased 14%, to $3.48 billion, the largest gain in five years. With lucrative recent media deals, unwavering brand loyalty, and the opportunity to be a local hero, owning a sports team is a brilliant investment.
Joe Burrow's parents, Jimmy and Robin, deliver Bengals game ball to Athens' Courtside Pizza
Joe Burrow's parents, Jimmy and Robin, delivered a Cincinnati Bengals postseason game ball to Courtside Pizza on Court Street in Athens, Ohio, minutes away from where Joe grew up in The Plains when he starred at Athens High School while Jimmy was the defensive coordinator for the Ohio University Bobcats.
St. Ignatius hands No. 1 St. Edward first loss, 53-50, in front of Donovan Mitchell, Darius Garland and all-star crowd
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Cavaliers NBA All-Star guard Donovan Mitchell sent out a tweet just as St. Ignatius let out for school. Mitchell suggested an appearance Friday night for the Wildcats’ rivalry game against St. Edward, the No. 1-ranked team in the cleveland.com boys basketball Top 25. Many more had the same idea, as Mitchell and Darius Garland sat behind the St. Ignatius bench among a sell-out crowd at Sullivan Gymnasium to see the Wildcats’ 53-50 victory, handing St. Edward its first loss of the season.
Darius Garland stepped up versus Memphis’s trash-talking: Crowquill
CLEVELAND, Ohio — All-Star Donovan Mitchell was ejected for retaliating against a punch to the groin by Dillon Brooks of the Memphis Grizzlies. Mitchell threw the ball at Brooks who was also ejected. All this took place in the third quarter of Thursday night’s game that the Cavaliers won 128-113, thanks in large part to Darius Garland performing like an All-Star.
St. Ignatius’ turnaround vs. St. Edward could render seeds and numbers meaningless
CLEVELAND, Ohio — With a noon deadline Saturday to file their votes for the OHSAA boys basketball district tournaments, some coaches wait until the last minute. Others file their votes early. St. Ignatius provided a reason to wait with Friday night’s 53-50 win against top-ranked St. Edward that serves...
Cavaliers’ Evan Mobley-Darius Garland dual bobblehead released today
CLEVELAND, Ohio – A dual bobblehead of Evan Mobley and Darius Garland is being released today. The eight-inch bobblehead features the two young stars in white Cavaliers jerseys, each with a basketball in their left hand, atop a base with their jersey numbers. Their names are displayed on a backboard.
Does Ohio State football’s Julian Fleming have Terry McLaurin upside? Hey, Nathan
COLUMBUS, Ohio — We invited our Buckeye Talk Subtext subscribers to send their Ohio State football questions. Subscribe at this link or text to 614-350-3315. After a two-week FREE trial it’s only $3.99 per month. Hey, Nathan: “What are the chances Julian Fleming can become a starter in...
Cavs at Pacers: Live updates as Cleveland hits the road
INDIANAPOLIS -- After a hard-fought and emotional win against the Memphis Grizzlies on Thursday, the Cavs hit the road to take on the Indiana Pacers in a Sunday matinee. Tipoff is at 5 p.m. The game was most memorable for an altercation in the third quarter after Memphis forward Dillon...
Most unlikeable Browns team? Finding a left tackle? Deshaun Watson’s impact on free agents? – Hey, Terry
CLEVELAND, Ohio – As Browns fans see another Super Bowl coming without their team even in the playoffs, they have questions:. Hey, Terry: Had many seasons where the team frustrates or disappoints, but I’ve never had a season that I didn’t like the team. Until this year. Has there been a more unlikeable squad that you have covered? -Adam Marrara.
I-X Center parts ways with Cleveland Crunch
CLEVELAND, Ohio – The Cleveland Crunch are without a home for their final two games of the 2022-23 season after the team says the International Exposition Center decided not to host two games in March. After losing their home opener, the Crunch are 4-1 with seven games remaining. The...
Does sports gambling impact the joy of sports? - Terry Pluto’s Faith & You
CLEVELAND, Ohio – When I wrote about the problems of Ohio legalizing sports gambling last week, I viewed it as a “one-and-done” project. Sports gambling in Ohio is legal. That’s not going to change. I had my say about it, and the dangers of it. I...
