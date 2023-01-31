ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Cher Holds Hands with Boyfriend Alexander 'AE' Edwards at Pre-Grammy Party

The couple was first romantically linked in November Cher has a new red carpet date this Grammy Award weekend. The Grammy winner and Hall of Fame inductee, 76, walked hand-in-hand with boyfriend Alexander "AE" Edwards on Saturday night, showing off their casual couple's style during a pre-Grammy party at Matsuhisa Beverly Hills. For the outing, Cher donned a shimmering white Chrome Hearts jacket trimmed in black, layered over a sparkling top. She finished the look with a pair of gray trousers featuring black trim down the sides, black boots and a matching...
ETOnline.com

Lizzo Is Just Peachy in Show-Stopping GRAMMYs 2023 Look

Lizzo is a vision in peach in her 2023 GRAMMY Awards look. The "2 Be Loved" singer took to Instagram on Sunday to give fans a look at her gorgeous gown, complete with a floral embroidered cape. In the video, the camera begins with a close-up on Lizzo's face, highlighting...
One Green Planet

Boxer Pup Goes Viral For Impressive Opera Like Vocal Range

An adorable Boxer pup has left the internet in tears of laughter for clips of him ‘singing opera’ and hitting some impressive notes. A video posted by @rachel121312 shows Georgie the Boxer howling a melody in his human’s home. He gradually holds a higher note and his human captioned the video, “I literally have no words.”
Sara Irshad

Viral Video: A Heartwarming Friendship between a Cat and a baby Monkey

Interactions between animals of different species are a rare phenomenon, but with the rise of social media, videos showcasing such relationships are becoming more and more prevalent. A recent viral video has captured the hearts of many, showcasing the tight bond and friendship between a baby monkey and a cat.

