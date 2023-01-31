Read full article on original website
40 baby names that are no longer trendy
Parents-to-be expecting a baby in 2023 might be researching all the top baby names for their new arrival. But new research from BabyCenter indicates what names are not going on the list. The digital parenting resource examined the top 500 baby names registered by BabyCenter parents for babies born in...
Here Are The Baby Names "Going Extinct" In 2023
It's official: "K" names like Kane, Kameron, Kira, and Kenzie are out.
Baby Names That Are Perfect for January Babies
You don’t have to have a New Year’s Eve or New Year’s Day baby to choose a name that’s inspired by the idea of a fresh start or the promise and hope of a new year. (We could all use a little more hope these days, right?) It’s January, and as far as we’re concerned, the whole month is symbolic of a fresh start. If you are looking for a baby name that’s perfect for a January baby — or just a little one that you’re hoping to imbue with an extra dose of optimism — we’ve pulled together a few options. Baby...
The Most Popular Baby Names of 2022
In 2022, people began getting married from left to right. The idea that most of us have already reached an age where marriage is already a stable option is quite surprising. Imagine that people born in 2000 are already getting married. It’s really wild. With that said, marriage often results in major decisions, like having a baby. While some parents choose names in advance, others only come up with a name as they are holding their newborn. If you want to decide on a baby name before everything else and avoid getting hate from your kid in the future for making them have a weird name, you may want to see all the most popular baby names of 2022.
Mom Furious With Husband's Friend for Copying Uncommon Baby Name Slammed
"Some other child who isn't going to be close to your [child] has the same name…so what? read one unsympathetic reaction to a mother's online post.
These baby names could go ‘extinct’ this year, report says
Several baby names are at risk of “going extinct” in 2023, according to one parenting resource’s new report. BabyCenter, an online media company that specializes in pregnancy and parenting, recently released a report titled “Baby names at risk of extinction in 2023″, which analyzed trends in the top 500 boy and girl baby names.
These Pop Culture Baby Names Are Predicted To Be Super Trendy In 2023
SOPHIE GIRAUD/NETFLIX © 2020; P van Katwijk/Getty Images; Vlad Cioplea/Netflix © 2022. Baby names are usually influenced by a few factors, namely family traditions and trends. You want to pick names that represent important pieces of your lives or your relationships. But sometimes, the names you picked out a decade earlier for “someday” suddenly feel dated or not quite right. When you turn to the world around you for inspiration, it’s easy to end up picking a “trendy” name. What names are trendy right now? According to research, parents will be picking names from pop culture in 2023.
'Yellowstone' Inspired Baby Names are Surging in Popularity
The popularity of the Paramount Network Western drama Yellowstone has skyrocketed in recent years -- reaching 12.1 million viewers during the Season 5 premiere -- and it turns out the fictional show is inspiring baby names in the U.S. There has been an increase in babies who are named after characters in the show, and the rates have been rising steadily since the show's premiere in 2018. In fact, the names are among the most well-liked from recent TV shows, with six Yellowstone-inspired names making appearances on the list of the Top 25 Character Names With The Biggest Increase, assembled by OrganicBabyFormula.com.
