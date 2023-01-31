Read full article on original website
Birthday celebrations ready for Edie Ceccarelli, the oldest person in the United States
(KTXL) — The oldest living person in the United States lives in Northern California and is getting ready for another birthday celebration. Edith ‘Edie’ Ceccarelli, 114, lives in the community of Willits and will be celebrated with a drive-by parade on Sunday, Feb. 5. Ceccarelli’s birthday in recent years has become a community celebration in […]
mendofever.com
Husband Refusing To Let Her Inside, Subject Walking Down The Middle Of The Street – Ukiah Police Logs 02.04.2023
The following is a police log published law enforcement dispatch in Ukiah. People named as being arrested should be presumed innocent unless/until found guilty in a court of law. In the spirit of transparency, MendoFever actively curates these police logs to protect the privacy of law enforcement personnel, suspects, and victims.
lakecountyca.gov
Seine Nets on Clear Lake
Boaters Are Advised to Use Caution Today (February 3) Through February 13, Due To Seine Net Fishing for the Clear Lake Common Carp And Goldfish Management Project. An urgent and important message, distributed on behalf of Robinson Rancheria Pomo Indians of California. Lake County, CA (February 3, 2023) – Robinson...
TravelSkills 02-01-23 Abandoned Northern Calif. resort will finally be reborn
A luxury resort brand announced last week that it plans to open a new location on the 3,000-acre property in Pope Valley, 20 miles northeast of Santa Rosa. The property includes the site where the historic Aetna Springs Resort, which operated there for a century starting in the 1870s. The landscape is full of lore — Ronald Reagan announced his plans to run for governor of California there in 1966 — and water from its springs was bottled and sold throughout the American West as Aetna Mineral Water. The new hotel will feature indoor and outdoor bathing facilities featuring water from the property's mineral springs, along with 95 hotel rooms and 16 units for permanent residences.
Willits News
New coffee shop in Redwood Valley: Testa Vineyards opens second location
Testa Vineyards Coffee and Wine Shop is now open daily in Redwood Valley at the renovated Blacklock’s shopping center, located at 9001 N. State St., Redwood Valley. Testa Vineyards now has two locations in the heart of Mendocino County. Their tasting room that our community has come to know and enjoy is located at their Home Ranch in Calpella, where their family has been farming and making wine since 1912. This beautiful location with the pond view is now a wine club exclusive site and will continue to be enjoyed for years to come for wine club gatherings and private events.
Willits News
Mendocino County Pet of the Week: Meet Dugen
Dugen is our longest resident and we want your help to change that. Dugen came to us in October of 2020 after losing his home after a fire evacuation. Dugen has been in a loving foster home and supported by many wonderful volunteers since then. Our buddy has come such...
Santa Rosa pub closes after 17 years, cites pandemic-related closure
SANTA ROSA, Calif. (KRON) — A longtime pub in Santa Rosa announced this week it will be closing. The Toad in the Hole Pub will close after 17 years, the business announced in a Facebook post. The Toad in the Hole Pub, located at 116 5th St., cites the COVID-19 pandemic as a reason for […]
Three teenagers attack student at Santa Rosa school
Two teenage boys were arrested after an attack on a fellow student in Santa Rosa on Thursday, according to the Sonoma County Sheriff's Office.
mendofever.com
Crash on Hwy 20 Stops Traffic
An ambulance is responding to a crash on Hwy 20 near the Lake County/ Colusa County that occurred at 12:53 p.m. A pickup pulling a commercial-style car hauler overturned onto its side. Traffic stopped in both directions, according to the CHP Traffic Incident Information Page. Please remember that information gathered...
mendofever.com
Residents of Brooktrails, Covelo, Potter Valley, Laytonville, and Hopland: Comment on Proposed Transporation Solutions for Your Community
The following is a press release by the Mendocino Council of Governments:. The Mendocino Council of Governments (MCOG) is in the midst of a study of transportation needs and solutions for the communities of Covelo, Laytonville, Brooktrails, Potter Valley and Hopland – five inland rural communities with no public transit services. During the week of February 6th, virtual community workshops will be held with each of the target communities to present the findings of the needs assessment and preview potential mobility solutions.
bohemian.com
Just one pill: fentanyl deaths on the rise in Marin and Sonoma counties
Trevor Leopold would have turned 22 on Jan. 30. Instead, he’s “forever 18,” his mother says. When Greenbrae resident Michelle Leopold received the news that her 18-year-old son died in his Sonoma State University dorm room, she didn’t need to wait for the coroner’s report to know what had killed him.
Santa Rosa road reopened after closed by police activity
Update: As of 6 a.m., Mendocino Avenue has been reopened. SANTA ROSA, Calif. (KRON) — There is a police presence on Mendocino Avenue, according to the Santa Rosa Police Department. North and southbound Mendocino Avenue between College Avenue and Benton Street is closed and may be reopened around 6 a.m. Avoid the area if possible.
mendofever.com
Police Pursuit East of Fort Bragg
A police pursuit is in progress this evening east of Fort Bragg on Sherwood Road. Beginning around 7:30 p.m., Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office deputies began a pursuit of a suspect known to law enforcement for a firearm brandishing incident in Fort Bragg this evening. The vehicle pursuit followed Sherwood...
Willits News
Mendocino County sheriff’s bookings: Feb. 3, 2023
The following were compiled from reports prepared by the Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office:. RAPE: Shane E. Britton, 29, of Covelo, was booked at Mendocino County Jail on Feb. 2 on suspicion of rape, burglary, false imprisonment, witness intimidation and assault with intent to rape. He was held under $1 million bail. He was arrested by the Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office.
crimevoice.com
Adult and Two Juveniles Arrested in Connection to Fatal Stabbing of Santa Rosa Man
Santa Rosa Police have arrested three people, all of whom are reportedly related, in connection to a fatal stabbing late last month. According to a press release posted to Facebook, police had responded on the night of January 25 to a report of a fight near the intersection of Dutton and Sebastopol. Responding officers were reportedly told that the fight had involved three men, and that two of them had fled in a green Honda sedan.
kymkemp.com
60-Year-Old Ukiah Man Found Not Guilty of DUI Because…He Had to Do It
A Mendocino County Superior Court jury returned from its deliberations Friday to announce it had found the trial defendant not guilty as charged. Thomas Patrick Houston, age 60, of Ukiah, was found not guilty of driving a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol and not guilty of driving a motor vehicle with a blood alcohol .08 or greater.
ksro.com
Seventy-One Year-Old Man Identified in Deadly Head-On Crash in Guerneville
The man killed in a a head-on crash in Guerneville last week has been identified. Seventy-one-year-old Stephen Martin was killed and two other people were injured in the crash, which happened at about 10:45 last Wednesday morning on River Road. Investigators say the speeding driver suddenly veered sharply to the left for an unknown reason. The speeding driver has minor injuries and his passenger has major injuries. No arrests have been made as the investigation is ongoing.
mendofever.com
Two Arrested for Identity Theft of Mendocino County Resident Stealing Over $2K From Bank Account
The following is a press release issued by the Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office. The information has not been proven in a court of law and any individuals described should be presumed innocent until proven guilty:. On 01-28-2023 at approximately 1:16 p.m., Mendocino County Sheriff’s Deputies were called to investigate...
