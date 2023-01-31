You’re probably familiar with a classic gin martini or even a Gin Fizz, but one Prohibition-era drink that’s probably not on your go-to gin cocktail list? The Bee’s Knees cocktail. Recently, the sweet and sour drink has seen a resurgence as it and its many variations land on menus across major cities, according to The New York Times. Below, we break down the Bee’s Knees cocktail and how you can make your own.

