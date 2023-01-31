IMPACT AZ 2025 Announces JPMorgan Chase as Title Sponsor and Program Details for Supplier Diversity Readiness Initiative

ALTOONA, Iowa (AP) — The managers of an Iowa amusement park say they will never reopen a ride where an 11-year-old boy was killed. Adventureland's general manager announced the decision in a letter posted on the park's website Friday. He said the park spent months reviewing the safety of the Raging River ride. The company that bought the park in the wake of Michael Jaramillo's death decided it would be best to focus on other park enhancements. Jaramillo's bother and father were also injured on July 3, 2021 when the family's raft overturned and trapped them in the water. The family's lawsuit against Adventureland's former owners remains pending in court.

IOWA STATE ・ 8 HOURS AGO