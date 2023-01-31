IMPACT AZ 2025 Announces JPMorgan Chase as Title Sponsor and Program Details for Supplier Diversity Readiness Initiative

Read full article on original website
wcn247.com
2 abducted Missouri children found in a Florida supermarket
HIGH SPRINGS, Fla. (AP) — Two abducted children who had been missing from Missouri for almost a year were found in a central Florida grocery store with their non-custodial mother, who was taken into police custody. Kristi Gilley was arrested last Wednesday on an out-of-state fugitive warrant. Court records show Gilley remained in jail on Sunday. Police officers in High Springs, Florida found Gilley and the two children in a Winn Dixie super market after running a routine vehicle tag check that indicated the vehicle’s owner was a fugitive. The children had been missing from Clay County, Missouri, a suburb of Kansas City, since last March.
wcn247.com
Ride at Iowa amusement park where boy died will never reopen
ALTOONA, Iowa (AP) — The managers of an Iowa amusement park say they will never reopen a ride where an 11-year-old boy was killed. Adventureland's general manager announced the decision in a letter posted on the park's website Friday. He said the park spent months reviewing the safety of the Raging River ride. The company that bought the park in the wake of Michael Jaramillo's death decided it would be best to focus on other park enhancements. Jaramillo's bother and father were also injured on July 3, 2021 when the family's raft overturned and trapped them in the water. The family's lawsuit against Adventureland's former owners remains pending in court.
wcn247.com
Gas prices dip in NJ, around nation as cold weather returns
TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — Gas prices dipped in New Jersey and around the country at large as cold weather descended on parts of the nation following an unusually warm January. AAA Mid-Atlantic says the average price of a gallon of regular gas in New Jersey on Friday was $3.42, down three cents from last week. The national average price for a gallon of regular gasoline was $3.49, down a penny from last week. Analysts say the return of wintery conditions in February may result in the return of seasonal driving patterns, and prices may drop further if demand doesn’t spike and crude oil prices remain below $80 per barrel.
wcn247.com
Wright scores 22 as CSU Northridge takes down UCSB 72-67
NORTHRIDGE, Calif. — Led by Atin Wright's 22 points, the CSU Northridge Matadors defeated the UCSB Gauchos 72-67 on Saturday. The Matadors improved to 5-18 with the win and the Gauchos fell to 18-4.
