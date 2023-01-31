Nesting season begins for UC Berkeley's famous Peregrine falcons

SAN FRANCISCO (KCBS RADIO) – Signs are going up around the Cal campus today warning drone operators not to fly near the Campanile tower where UC Berkeley's famous falcons are known to nest.

Nesting season has arrived for Annie and her mate, the Peregrine falcons that have amassed a cult following across the Bay Area.

Annie is ready to mate again after her longest partner Grinnell was sadly found dead in downtown Berkeley last March and the most recent mate disappeared. Nesting season takes place from Feb. 1 through July 31. Protecting the birds from drones will help prevent accidents.

"We have permission from campus to post signs, warning people about the Peregrine and the dangers of drones," Mary Malec, a volunteer with Cal Falcons, told KCBS Radio.

Malec said there have been 50 Peregrine falcon chicks born on the Campanile over the years. The Cal Falcons group has installed a nesting box complete with gravel so Annie can lay her eggs in comfort. "It has a roof on it, it's protected a little bit," Malec explained.

The falcons are a huge hit on campus. They can be seen flying near the Campanile during early morning hours and in the evenings. "Quite often they’ll be perched up on the lantern on the top of the Campanile," Malec said.

Annie's new mate does not yet have a name, but there are plans to have a contest soon to give him one.

