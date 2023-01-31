ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stonewood, WV

WVNews

Birth announcements

STICKLE — A son, Greyson Paul Stickle, 7 pounds, 10 ounces, was born Jan. 23, 2023, in Bridgeport to Tiffany Siders and Richard Stickle of Clarksburg. Maternal grandparents are Linda Siders and Paul Siders of Clarksburg. Paternal grandparents are James Patton Jr. of Stonewood and Kimberly Wilson of Clarksburg.
CLARKSBURG, WV
WVNews

Volunteers pick up debris along West Virginia roadways

FAIRMONT, W.Va. (AP) — Donning a bright reflective vest, orange garbage bags in his back pocket and a trash grabber in his hand, Wayne Worth walked along US Route 250 between downtown Fairmont and Barrackville picking up roadway debris. He was joined by a small group of volunteers who...
FAIRMONT, WV
WVNews

Marriage licenses

The following marriage licenses were recorded recently by the Office of Harrison County Clerk John Spires. — Harley Ronald Hefner II, 51, Bridgeport, and Rachelle Lynn Hamrick, 47, Bridgeport.
BRIDGEPORT, WV
WVNews

Part of U.S. 50 to see single lane closures beginning next week in Harrison County, West Virginia

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — Part of U.S. 50 in Harrison County will see single lane closures during the day beginning next week, according to the Division of Highways. Lane closures will be between County Route 50/6, Raccoon Run, and County Route 50/7, Flinderation, from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. beginning Monday through Feb. 16 for core drilling operations.
HARRISON COUNTY, WV
WVNews

Photo Gallery I: West Virginia Mountaineers - Oklahoma Sooners

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. -- Exclusive images from West Virginia's 93-61 win over Oklahoma. The Mountaineers moved a game ahead of the Sooners in the Big 12 standings as Erik Stevenson hit six 3-pointers on the way to a career-high 34 points. Welcome to the discussion. Thank you for reading!. Please purchase...
MORGANTOWN, WV
WVNews

WATCH: West Virginia Mountaineers - Oklahoma Sooners Highlights, Interviews

MORGANTOWN, W. Va. -- Highlights and postgame interviews from West Virginia's 93-61 pasting of Oklahoma. The Mountaineers broke a seven-game losing streak to the Sooners on the strength of Erik Stevenson's 34 points and James Okonkwo's 10-point, 10-rebound double-double. Kedrian Johnson had an otherworldly +39 rating as he scored 16...
NORMAN, OK
WVNews

This week in Mountaineer athletics

Feb. 6, 1960 – In Fred Schaus’ last year as WVU basketball coach (26-5; 146-37 six-year record), the Mountaineers throttled Southern Conference foe George Washington, 101-79, in Morgantown. Astonishingly, West Virginia grabbed a single-game record of 85 rebounds, and senior Jerry West had 31 of those, tying the school’s individual rebounding mark, set by Mack Isner in a 99-82 victory at Virginia Tech in 1952. The future Los Angeles Laker also scored 29 points against the Colonials.
MORGANTOWN, WV
WVNews

West Virginia football coach looks back, looks ahead

As he looked back on the 2022 season, West Virginia University football coach Neal Brown didn’t try to put lipstick on a pig. A 5-7 record in his fourth season on the Mountaineer sidelines wasn’t what anybody wanted. “It wasn’t good enough,” Brown admitted. “It’s on me. I...
MORGANTOWN, WV

