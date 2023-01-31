CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — Part of U.S. 50 in Harrison County will see single lane closures during the day beginning next week, according to the Division of Highways. Lane closures will be between County Route 50/6, Raccoon Run, and County Route 50/7, Flinderation, from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. beginning Monday through Feb. 16 for core drilling operations.

