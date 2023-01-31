Read full article on original website
Related
WGME
'It was real until it wasn't': Fake school threats in Maine follow rise across the country
SANFORD, Maine (WGME) -- Schools across the country are facing an increased risk of threats of violence, but as police work to prepare and respond to those very real situations data shows many of threats are turning out to be false. Maine experienced that first hand last year when more...
newsfromthestates.com
About 20% of Mainers on Medicaid could soon lose their coverage
Protestors demonstrate against proposed cuts to Medicaid and Medicare in San Francisco in 2011. | Justin Sullivan, Getty Images. An estimated 89,000 low-income residents who have had health coverage during the pandemic through MaineCare, the state’s Medicaid program, could begin to lose their coverage this coming spring when the Biden administration ends the public health emergency.
newsfromthestates.com
Community aid groups scramble as coming cold snap puts unhoused people at risk
Temperatures are set to drop precipitously in Maine later this week, creating dangerous conditions for unhoused people, with community aid groups scrambling to find shelter and services for those in need. An Arctic front will bring harsh cold to the state Friday and Saturday, and temperatures are projected to reach...
ypradio.org
Florida didn't expand Medicaid. One county stepped up to offer low-income residents free health care
Florida is one of several states that did not expand Medicaid, leaving low-income residents on their own. But one county found a way to fund a program that offers free health care to them. WUSF’s Stephanie Colombini reports. This article was originally published on WBUR.org. Copyright 2023 NPR. To...
ypradio.org
Bill allowing churches to serve as emergency shelters advances in Montana Legislature
A bill that would exempt churches from certain fire sprinkler requirements is headed to the Montana House after passing a third reading in the Senate Wednesday. The legislation would allow churches to provide temporary overnight shelter without needing expensive upgrades to their fire sprinkler systems. Republican Sen. Jeremy Trebas of...
nhbr.com
Maine moving company to pay $125k settlement over social media threats
A Maine-based moving company with three locations in New Hampshire has agreed to pay the state of Maine $125,000 in fines for threatening consumers who posted negative reviews of their business. The attorney general of Maine charged that Liberty Bell Moving and Storage tried to contractually block customers from writing...
WMTW
Many homeless Mainers say they will not go to warming centers
PORTLAND, Maine — Street Teams are performing outreach in the days leading up to what could be a record-cold snap in Maine. The teams are telling homeless people about available warming centers but some question whether people will actually go. There is a tent city tucked along the Fore...
New Hampshire’s Bad Search and Rescue Rules May Get Even Worse
Outside's long reads email newsletter features our strongest writing, most ambitious reporting, and award-winning storytelling about the outdoors. Sign up today. Hypothermia, falls, losing your way—there are a lot of hazards hikers need to be aware of when they step onto the trail in New Hampshire’s White Mountains. Thanks to a new bill wending its way through the state’s legislature, officials may need to add a new one: losing their driver’s license.
WPFO
'I think the time has come:' Bills aim to arm staff, security guards in Maine schools
AUGUSTA (WGME) – Republican lawmakers are proposing arming teachers and school security guards in Maine as a response to school shootings across the country. There are three bills so far that could allow for school staff or security guards to be armed. Some lawmakers believe this could be helpful...
maine.gov
Governor Mills Announces Maine Veterans’ Dental Network to Continue Services with $200,000 Grant from Northeast Delta Dental
Governor Janet Mills announced today that, due to a generous $200,000 grant from Northeast Delta Dental, the Maine Veterans’ Dental Network (MVDN) will continue its dental services for Maine veterans who otherwise cannot afford them. “I am truly and deeply grateful to Northeast Delta Dental for their incredible generosity,...
mainepublic.org
More than 50 farms Maine farms impacted by PFAS, but state officials see ‘glimmer of hope’
Maine agricultural officials said Wednesday that they are working with more than 50 farms around the state that have been found to be contaminated with the "forever chemicals" known as PFAS. But while research into PFAS mitigation is ongoing, both in Maine and across the country, state officials said they...
WPFO
Gov. Mills nominates York County justice to state's high court
AUGUSTA (WGME) – Gov. Janet Mills nominated Superior Court Justice Wayne R. Douglas to the Maine Supreme Judicial Court on Tuesday. The 71-year-old has served on the Maine Superior Court and Maine District Court for more than two decades. “Justice Douglas’ sharp legal mind, measured temperament, and dedication to...
mainepublic.org
A look at trends in the demographic makeup of Maine's population
How is Maine’s population changing? We’ll get a snapshot of the makeup of Maine today, looking at socio-economic trends, changes in racial and ethnic representation, in-migration during the pandemic, and other demographic patterns. This program kicks off a yearlong series—“The Changing Face of Maine”—about how the people and...
WMTW
Public advocate pushing for changes to reduce and stabilize electricity prices in Maine
AUGUSTA, Maine — With colder weather and higher power bills for most Mainers, public advocate William Harwood is making a number of recommendations to legislators aimed at reducing supply costs. Harwood said the current system of being able to select your electricity supplier has failed to produce lower rates...
WPFO
Maine GOP proposes plan to give parents more power in schools
PORTLAND (WGME) -- The idea of a parent's bill of rights is one that Maine Republicans have mentioned before. Tuesday, they took steps towards that with several bills that would put more power in the hands of parents. “If there’s curriculum there that parents don’t agree with, then they can...
mainepublic.org
First-of-its-kind model for protecting affordable rental housing in rural Maine hailed as success
A nonprofit is taking over a few dozen rental units in Thomaston under a first-of-its kind model for preserving affordable housing properties that long received federal subsidies. Maine has about 7,700 rental units at more than 300 properties that are part of a U.S. Agriculture Department Rural Development program, which...
WGME
Maine finalizes wording for November ballot questions
PORTLAND (WGME) -- Maine Secretary of State Shenna Bellows announced the final wording of two referendum questions Tuesday. The citizen's initiative question about Pine Tree Power asks:. “Do you want to create a new quasi-governmental power company governed by an elected board to acquire and operate existing for-profit electricity transmission...
Advocates call for additional emergency shelter as frigid cold nears
PORTLAND, Maine — A cold blast is expected to bring frigid temperatures to Maine and New England at the end of the week, and it's causing concern for those working with people experiencing homelessness in southern Maine. "Every day we're seeing people come into our community space with really...
fiddleheadfocus.com
President Jackson, ACAP President highlight emergency energy relief
AUGUSTA, Maine — On Jan. 24, Senate President Troy Jackson, D-Allagash, joined Jason Parent from Aroostook County Action Program and representatives from Maine Community Action Programs, MaineHousing, and Maine Energy Marketers Association, for a press conference at the State House celebrating bipartisan efforts to keep working families and older Mainers warm this winter.
foxbangor.com
Heating assistance available
AUGUSTA- With the windchill expected to make it feel well below zero , officials are telling Mainers not to wait until their fuel tank is empty to look for heating assistance. Megan Hannan, Executive Director of Maine Community Action Partnerships, says Maine has seen increased federal funding of the Home Energy Assistance Program or " HEAP"- thanks to the efforts of Maine's congressional delegation and bipartisan legislation passed at the start of this session in Augusta.
Comments / 0