Maine State

newsfromthestates.com

About 20% of Mainers on Medicaid could soon lose their coverage

Protestors demonstrate against proposed cuts to Medicaid and Medicare in San Francisco in 2011. | Justin Sullivan, Getty Images. An estimated 89,000 low-income residents who have had health coverage during the pandemic through MaineCare, the state’s Medicaid program, could begin to lose their coverage this coming spring when the Biden administration ends the public health emergency.
Community aid groups scramble as coming cold snap puts unhoused people at risk

Temperatures are set to drop precipitously in Maine later this week, creating dangerous conditions for unhoused people, with community aid groups scrambling to find shelter and services for those in need. An Arctic front will bring harsh cold to the state Friday and Saturday, and temperatures are projected to reach...
nhbr.com

Maine moving company to pay $125k settlement over social media threats

A Maine-based moving company with three locations in New Hampshire has agreed to pay the state of Maine $125,000 in fines for threatening consumers who posted negative reviews of their business. The attorney general of Maine charged that Liberty Bell Moving and Storage tried to contractually block customers from writing...
WMTW

Many homeless Mainers say they will not go to warming centers

PORTLAND, Maine — Street Teams are performing outreach in the days leading up to what could be a record-cold snap in Maine. The teams are telling homeless people about available warming centers but some question whether people will actually go. There is a tent city tucked along the Fore...
outsidemagazine

New Hampshire’s Bad Search and Rescue Rules May Get Even Worse

Hypothermia, falls, losing your way—there are a lot of hazards hikers need to be aware of when they step onto the trail in New Hampshire's White Mountains. Thanks to a new bill wending its way through the state's legislature, officials may need to add a new one: losing their driver's license.
WPFO

Gov. Mills nominates York County justice to state's high court

AUGUSTA (WGME) – Gov. Janet Mills nominated Superior Court Justice Wayne R. Douglas to the Maine Supreme Judicial Court on Tuesday. The 71-year-old has served on the Maine Superior Court and Maine District Court for more than two decades. “Justice Douglas’ sharp legal mind, measured temperament, and dedication to...
mainepublic.org

A look at trends in the demographic makeup of Maine's population

How is Maine’s population changing? We’ll get a snapshot of the makeup of Maine today, looking at socio-economic trends, changes in racial and ethnic representation, in-migration during the pandemic, and other demographic patterns. This program kicks off a yearlong series—“The Changing Face of Maine”—about how the people and...
WPFO

Maine GOP proposes plan to give parents more power in schools

PORTLAND (WGME) -- The idea of a parent's bill of rights is one that Maine Republicans have mentioned before. Tuesday, they took steps towards that with several bills that would put more power in the hands of parents. “If there’s curriculum there that parents don’t agree with, then they can...
WGME

Maine finalizes wording for November ballot questions

PORTLAND (WGME) -- Maine Secretary of State Shenna Bellows announced the final wording of two referendum questions Tuesday. The citizen's initiative question about Pine Tree Power asks:. “Do you want to create a new quasi-governmental power company governed by an elected board to acquire and operate existing for-profit electricity transmission...
fiddleheadfocus.com

President Jackson, ACAP President highlight emergency energy relief

AUGUSTA, Maine — On Jan. 24, Senate President Troy Jackson, D-Allagash, joined Jason Parent from Aroostook County Action Program and representatives from Maine Community Action Programs, MaineHousing, and Maine Energy Marketers Association, for a press conference at the State House celebrating bipartisan efforts to keep working families and older Mainers warm this winter.
foxbangor.com

Heating assistance available

AUGUSTA- With the windchill expected to make it feel well below zero , officials are telling Mainers not to wait until their fuel tank is empty to look for heating assistance. Megan Hannan, Executive Director of Maine Community Action Partnerships, says Maine has seen increased federal funding of the Home Energy Assistance Program or " HEAP"- thanks to the efforts of Maine's congressional delegation and bipartisan legislation passed at the start of this session in Augusta.
