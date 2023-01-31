Read full article on original website
Resource and employment fairs hosted, bringing opportunities to Rochester residents
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Mayor Malik Evan announced that the City’s Department of Recreation and Human Services will host community resource and employment fairs starting Wednesday, Feb. 8. Residents will be able to connect with community organizers and local health care to learn about opportunities. They are the called...
Rochester in Focus: Feb. 5, 2023
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – This week on Rochester in Focus, a new middle school program is created that introduces students to careers in law enforcement. Later in the show, we discuss the trend of adult homelessness, why it occurs, and some solutions for it.
Rev. Al Sharpton to speak at funeral services for Rochester civil rights pioneer
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Funeral arrangements for local civil rights icon Rev. Franklin Florence have been arranged. Rev. Florence died at age 89 after playing a large role in the civil rights movement. Florence was the pastor of Central Church of Christ in Rochester and founder of F.I.G.H.T., an organization...
The divide at Rochester General
Newly unionized Rochester General Hospital nurses held a press conference last week, their first since kicking off contract negotiations last summer. The event, carefully staged on a Portland Avenue sidewalk to stay just outside of the RGH property line, was meant to dramatize dire conditions the nurses say are hurting patient care and to spur what union members see as the glacial pace of negotiations.
National Wear Red Day brings awareness of health threat facing women
ROCHESTER, N.Y. The American Heart Association says one in three women die of heart disease, but that’s one too many. This year’s theme is ‘Be the Beat.’ The hope is you learn the two steps needed to help save a life. Call 911 and when administering CPR, push hard and fast in the center of the chest.
Eastern Hills Mall | Shopping mall in New York State
Eastern Hills Mall is a shopping mall located 11 miles northeast of Buffalo, New York on the western border of the Town of Clarence in Erie County, New York, United States. It lies on Transit Road (New York State Route 78). The mall is north of the junction of NY-78 with NY-5, and Main Street.
Office of Veterans Services steps up after 78-year-old veteran dies in Rochester house fire
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The Monroe County Office of Veterans Services is stepping up after learning a 78-year-old woman who died a week ago in a Rochester house fire was a veteran. We’ve learned Christine Cannon served in the U.S. Army. She died all alone in a devastating house fire...
Rochester civil rights icon Rev. Franklin Florence dies
ROCHESTER, N.Y. Reverend Franklin Florence was a civil rights pioneer who literally changed the face of Rochester and much of corporate America. He died early Morning at the age of 89. Rev. Florence believed his spiritual commission was not only to prepare souls for the next life, but also work for the betterment of Blacks during this life. And his son believes his death on the first day of Black History Month is a divine call to continue his work.
Pittsford Mendon High School brings back Cabaret
PITTSFORD, N.Y. – After a three-year COVID hiatus, Mendon FAME (Families Advocating Music Education) brought back their annual musical fundraising event, Cabaret. This year’s theme was Peace, Love, and Music!. Our own Brett Davidsen, a Pittsford Mendon alum, was the Master of Ceremonies. The event featured A Cappella...
33-year-old Geneva resident shot on Seneca St.
The Geneva Police Department is asking for information related to a shooting that occurred Sunday morning on Seneca St.
Geneva resident shot on Seneca Street overnight
GENEVA, N.Y. – Early Sunday morning the City of Geneva Police Department responded to a business on Seneca Street for a report of gunshots. When officers arrived, they found a 33-year-old Geneva resident with a gunshot wound, who was taken to a local medical facility for treatment. The victim is expected to survive. There were no other injuries reported to police.
SNAP ending ‘Emergency Allotments,’ will impact over 62,000 households in Monroe County
By the end of 2022, approximately half of all states — including New York — still permitted the issuance of these extra benefits.
A month after fire, East Avenue restaurant not sure when they will reopen
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – The future of Veneto Wood Fire Pizza and Pasta is still up in the air, one month after a major fire destroyed the popular East Avenue Italian Restaurant. News10NBC talked to the Don Swartz, the restaurant’s General Manager to get an update on the rebuilding of the restaurant.
Rochester man pleads guilty to robbing ESL on Merchants Rd.
Mahoney was taken into custody and is potentially facing a maximum of 20 years in prison, a $250,000 fine, or both.
New York State Police urges to be aware of scam scenarios
Getting a notification from a phone number or email you don't recognize? The New York State Police is warning the public of a recent increase of scams.
Friday evening school and business closings
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — With frigid temperatures continuing in the forecast for Saturday, schools and businesses have begun to announce their afternoon and evening closures for Friday. Click here for an updated list of closings and cancellations.
New additions coming to Eastview Mall
All the new additions are scheduled to open this year.
Man stabbed on Adams Street drives himself to hospital
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – On Sunday night Rochester Police Officers responded to Highland Hospital for the report of a walk-in stabbing victim. When they arrived, they found the victim, a man in his 50’s, who was stabbed in the upper body. The preliminary investigation suggests the incident happened in...
SNAP benefits stolen recently for multiple people in Niagara County
New York Governor Kathy Hochul put reimbursements in her proposed budget for people who have had their SNAP benefits compromised.
Family of victim in Hancock fatal fire come forward
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – UPDATE: Family of 78 year-old Christine Cannon came forward Thursday evening, according to Van Stanley, who is organizing her memorial. Cannon lost her life in a house fire on Hancock Street, when investigators originally reported no known next of kin. Stanley told News 8 the family members knew her by another […]
