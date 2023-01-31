ROCHESTER, N.Y. Reverend Franklin Florence was a civil rights pioneer who literally changed the face of Rochester and much of corporate America. He died early Morning at the age of 89. Rev. Florence believed his spiritual commission was not only to prepare souls for the next life, but also work for the betterment of Blacks during this life. And his son believes his death on the first day of Black History Month is a divine call to continue his work.

