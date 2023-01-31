ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rochester, NY

WHEC TV-10

Rochester in Focus: Feb. 5, 2023

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – This week on Rochester in Focus, a new middle school program is created that introduces students to careers in law enforcement. Later in the show, we discuss the trend of adult homelessness, why it occurs, and some solutions for it.
ROCHESTER, NY
The Rochester Beacon

The divide at Rochester General

Newly unionized Rochester General Hospital nurses held a press conference last week, their first since kicking off contract negotiations last summer. The event, carefully staged on a Portland Avenue sidewalk to stay just outside of the RGH property line, was meant to dramatize dire conditions the nurses say are hurting patient care and to spur what union members see as the glacial pace of negotiations.
ROCHESTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

National Wear Red Day brings awareness of health threat facing women

ROCHESTER, N.Y. The American Heart Association says one in three women die of heart disease, but that’s one too many. This year’s theme is ‘Be the Beat.’ The hope is you learn the two steps needed to help save a life. Call 911 and when administering CPR, push hard and fast in the center of the chest.
ROCHESTER, NY
tourcounsel.com

Eastern Hills Mall | Shopping mall in New York State

Eastern Hills Mall is a shopping mall located 11 miles northeast of Buffalo, New York on the western border of the Town of Clarence in Erie County, New York, United States. It lies on Transit Road (New York State Route 78). The mall is north of the junction of NY-78 with NY-5, and Main Street.
WILLIAMSVILLE, NY
WHEC TV-10

Rochester civil rights icon Rev. Franklin Florence dies

ROCHESTER, N.Y. Reverend Franklin Florence was a civil rights pioneer who literally changed the face of Rochester and much of corporate America. He died early Morning at the age of 89. Rev. Florence believed his spiritual commission was not only to prepare souls for the next life, but also work for the betterment of Blacks during this life. And his son believes his death on the first day of Black History Month is a divine call to continue his work.
ROCHESTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

Pittsford Mendon High School brings back Cabaret

PITTSFORD, N.Y. – After a three-year COVID hiatus, Mendon FAME (Families Advocating Music Education) brought back their annual musical fundraising event, Cabaret. This year’s theme was Peace, Love, and Music!. Our own Brett Davidsen, a Pittsford Mendon alum, was the Master of Ceremonies. The event featured A Cappella...
MENDON, NY
WHEC TV-10

Geneva resident shot on Seneca Street overnight

GENEVA, N.Y. – Early Sunday morning the City of Geneva Police Department responded to a business on Seneca Street for a report of gunshots. When officers arrived, they found a 33-year-old Geneva resident with a gunshot wound, who was taken to a local medical facility for treatment. The victim is expected to survive. There were no other injuries reported to police.
GENEVA, NY
News 8 WROC

Friday evening school and business closings

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — With frigid temperatures continuing in the forecast for Saturday, schools and businesses have begun to announce their afternoon and evening closures for Friday. Click here for an updated list of closings and cancellations.
ROCHESTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

Man stabbed on Adams Street drives himself to hospital

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – On Sunday night Rochester Police Officers responded to Highland Hospital for the report of a walk-in stabbing victim. When they arrived, they found the victim, a man in his 50’s, who was stabbed in the upper body. The preliminary investigation suggests the incident happened in...
ROCHESTER, NY
News 8 WROC

Family of victim in Hancock fatal fire come forward

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – UPDATE: Family of 78 year-old Christine Cannon came forward Thursday evening, according to Van Stanley, who is organizing her memorial. Cannon lost her life in a house fire on Hancock Street, when investigators originally reported no known next of kin. Stanley told News 8 the family members knew her by another […]
ROCHESTER, NY

