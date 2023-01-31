This week, Rapper Billy B went up to DJ Self’s show on Power105.1 and discussed the recent drama behind the scenes with rapper Lola Brooke. The ‘Don’t Play With It’ feature MC shared that she wasn’t the only one wondering why Lola didn’t invite her to any of her NYC performances. Rightfully, the BKMC says that ‘Don’t Play With It’ is both of the artists biggest records and felt since they come up together on the same song, morally they should do certain things together. This all came after this weekend when Lola appeared at Lil Kim’s Apollo Theater Show in Harlem, NYC. Lola performed her own verse twice to a roaring crowd while many anticipated Billy B entering the stage.

19 HOURS AGO