Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Illinois loves its people: Check if you qualify for $1,500 via AABD Cash Program being disabled or blindMark StarIllinois State
Want assistance to pay for housing? Apply for Housing Choice Voucher Program for Chicago families and disabled peopleMark StarChicago, IL
My Favorite Asian Restaurant in Illinois has new menu items you must tryChicago Food KingSchaumburg, IL
White Sox Aversion to Improving the Team is AmazingLarry E LambertChicago, IL
Florida's top philanthropist has given away over $1 billionTed RiversChicago, IL
Related
R. Kelly Sold Rights to His Albums to Aaliyah’s Family to Avoid Arrest Over Illegal Marriage
R. Kelly’s seedy past continues to come to light. The final installment of Lifetime’s Surviving R. Kelly aired on January 2 and 3rd and revealed the agreement Kelly made with Aaliyah’s family to avoid having them press charges after he married the late singer when she was just 15.
Jay-Z And ‘Reasonable Doubt’ Photographer Reach Settlement In Lawsuit
Shawn “Jay-Z” Carter has reached a settlement with Jonathan Mannion, the veteran photographer responsible for some of Hov’s legendary album covers such as Reasonable Doubt, Vol 2…Hard Knock Life, and The Blueprint. The 53-year-old originally sued Mannion back in June 2021. Carter claimed the photographer and his company, Jonathan Mannion Photography, LLC., were profiting off of his name, image, and likeness without permission. He accompanied the claims with prints that Mannion was selling on his website for thousands of dollars. Upon the 4:44 artist’s request that the photographer ceases the sale, Mannion demanded to be paid tens of millions of...
Michael Jackson’s Youngest Child No Longer Goes by Blanket
“King of Pop” Michael Jackson’s family has been all over the news lately. The late pop star’s ex-wife Lisa Marie Presley passed away on Jan. 12. His daughter, Paris Jackson, attended the Los Angeles premiere of the documentary Pamela, a love story on Monday, Jan. 30. And that same day, Michael’s son Prince Jackson congratulated cousin Jaafar Jackson on his role as the “Thriller” singer in the upcoming biopic Michael. But what about Michael’s other son? Where is Blanket Jackson now?
HipHopDX.com
Gunna Gets Dissed By Lil Durk As Lil Baby & Meek Mill Add To Post-Plea Deal Woes
Gunna has seemingly been dissed by Lil Durk, with Lil Baby and Meek Mill also turning their backs on him based on their social media activity. Durk took to Instagram over the weekend to share a new song snippet on which he appeared to take shots at Gunna for taking a plea deal in the sweeping RICO case against his and Young Thug’s Young Slime Life (YSL) collective.
Ne-Yo & Crystal Renay Finalize Divorce
Ne-Yo, 43, and Crystal Renay, 37, have finalized their divorce, TMZ reports. The couple split for the second time in August, after she accused him of fathering a child with someone else. TMZ shared details from their settlement, revealing the exes will share joint custody of their three children Shaffer,...
HipHopDX.com
Freddie Gibbs & Ice-T React To 21 Savage's Potentially Incriminating Clubhouse Comments
21 Savage‘s potentially incriminating comments on Clubhouse have left some of his rap peers dumbfounded, among them Freddie Gibbs and Ice-T. The Atlanta rapper found himself in yet another argument on the social media platform earlier this week, this time with unnamed rivals from Chicago. During the heated conversation, 21 threatened one of them by warning: “You will die,” while also bragging about his crew being untouchable.
T.I., Rick Ross among rappers who may testify in Young Thug trial
The much-anticipated, high-stakes trial of Young Thug begins on Jan. 9, and a Who’s Who of hip-hop superstars and local leaders may be called into court to testify in the rapper’s defense – and in some cases to testify against him. The defense witness list, according to...
NBA YoungBoy Marries Longtime Girlfriend Jazlyn Mychelle
It appears that NBA YoungBoy has followed through with his plan to jump the broom, as details of his marriage to fiancée and longtime girlfriend Jazlyn Mychelle have surfaced. On Sunday (Jan. 8), Instagram user AriTeaTalk posted a screenshot of a marriage license dated Jan. 7 (Saturday) listing Jazlyn Mychelle Hayes as Spouse 1 and the rapper, born Kentrell Gaulden, as Spouse 2. According to the certificate, the nuptials took place in Salt Lake City where YoungBoy moved to after being released from prison in 2021. More from VIBE.comIyanna "Yaya" Mayweather Gets 6 Years Probation In 2020 Stabbing CaseNBA YoungBoy...
hotnewhiphop.com
50 Cent Says Eminem Has Impacted Hip-Hop Than Jay-Z
50 Cent says that Eminem has had a bigger impact on hip-hop than Jay-Z. 50 Cent came to bat for Eminem in response to Jamal Crawford arguing that Jay-Z has had a bigger impact on hip-hop than Eminem. The former NBA Sixth Man of the Year had been discussing the topic on Shaquille O’Neal’s The Big Podcast with Shaq.
TMZ.com
Lil Kim Cosigns Lola Brooke at Harlem Culture Festival
Michael Vick Talks About Upcoming Docuseries ‘Evolution of the Black Quarterback in America’. 'Boy Meets World's Maitland Ward Backing Ben Savage's Run for Congress. SOFI TUKKER's Sophie Says 'White Lotus' Has Best Theme Song, Had To Remix. 1:57. Rodney King's Daughter Says Tyre Nichols' Family Can't Prepare for What's...
Lil Wayne Drops Rebirth Album – Today in Hip-Hop
XXL celebrates 50 years of hip-hop with this moment:. Feb. 2, 2010: Thirteen years ago, on this day, Lil Wayne dropped his experimental rock album, Rebirth, on Cash Money Records. The New Orleans rapper and Young Money patriarch was serious about putting out a rock album at the time. Tunechi's...
HipHopDX.com
Diddy Stars As Menacing Music Mogul In Uber Super Bowl Commercial
Diddy has starred as an intimidating music executive in a new Uber commercial that is set to debut at Super Bowl LVII on February 12. In the commercial, the Bad Boy boss communicates via an equally-as-intimidating henchman, who proceeds to inform the Uber executives in their office that “Diddy don’t do jingles.”
Dr. Dre celebrates 30th anniversary of ‘The Chronic’ with re-release, return to streaming
Last year, “The Chronic” was removed from all major streaming services after Snoop Dogg purchased the Death Row Records brand and pulled the label’s music from those platforms.
HipHopDX.com
Busta Rhymes, Missy Elliott & Many More To Deliver Special Hip Hop 50 Grammys Performance
Los Angeles, CA - Busta Rhymes, Missy Elliott and many more are among a star-studded cast of performers set to take the stage at the 65th Annual Grammy Awards to celebrate Hip Hop’s 50th anniversary. LL COOL J will play host for the celebratory segment while legendary Roots drummer...
Quavo To Perform Gospel Tribute To Takeoff At 2023 Grammy Awards
Quavo is set to take the stage during the 65th annual Grammy Awards in honor of Takeoff. The performance is part of the In Memoriam segment paying tribute to those from the creative community who have died within the past year. The Only Built For Infinity Links rapper will be accompanied by the gospel music group Maverick City Music to perform “Without You” as they remember the life and legacy of Takeoff. Both Quavo and Offset, who formed the Migos trio with Takeoff, have shared public tributes mourning their bandmate following his death. More from VIBE.comQuavo And Takeoff Have One Mission...
thesource.com
[WATCH] Rapper Billy B Says She Saw Lola Brooke Following Lil Kim Performance Snub
This week, Rapper Billy B went up to DJ Self’s show on Power105.1 and discussed the recent drama behind the scenes with rapper Lola Brooke. The ‘Don’t Play With It’ feature MC shared that she wasn’t the only one wondering why Lola didn’t invite her to any of her NYC performances. Rightfully, the BKMC says that ‘Don’t Play With It’ is both of the artists biggest records and felt since they come up together on the same song, morally they should do certain things together. This all came after this weekend when Lola appeared at Lil Kim’s Apollo Theater Show in Harlem, NYC. Lola performed her own verse twice to a roaring crowd while many anticipated Billy B entering the stage.
thesource.com
Motown Records Star Barrett Strong Dead at 81
Motown Records star Barrett Strong has passed away at the age of 81. Strong was Motown’s primary hitmaker and songwriter as the label transitioned through the 1960s. Born in West Point, Mississippi, Strong was one of the first acts to sign with the startup record label. His first hit, “Money (That’s What I Want)” reached the number two spot on the U.S. R&B chart. This led to Strong writing hits for many artists for years to come. Barrett had a hand in writing songs for The Temptations, such as “Cloud Nine”, “Papa Was A Rolling Stone”, and “Just my Imagination” to name a few. He helped write Marvin Gaye’s “I Heard It Through The Grapevine” and Edwin Starr’s “War.”
Comments / 0