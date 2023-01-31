Man wanted for attempted murder is using dating apps to avoid police, find victims

Law enforcement in southern Oregon claimed over the weekend that a man who reportedly kidnapped a woman before tying her up and beating her unconscious may be using dating apps to elude law authorities and look for further victims.

The attacker, 36-year-old Benjamin Obadiah Foster, is currently at large and considered "extremely dangerous." Foster has subsequently been charged with kidnapping, attempted murder and assault.

"The investigation has revealed that the suspect is actively using online dating applications to contact unsuspecting individuals who may be lured into assisting with the suspect's escape or potentially as additional victims," Grants Pass Police said in a statement.

Police said it's possible that Foster may attempt to change his appearance by shaving his beard and hair or by changing his hair color.

Investigators released several photos of Foster, asking the public to pay particular attention to his facial structure and eyes "since those features are very difficult to change."

Foster is wanted in connection with a violent incident that occurred on Jan. 24. Police responded to a report of an assault in Grants Pass, nearly 4 hours south of Portland, and found a woman unconscious, bound and near death. She was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

During the search for Foster, investigators raided a property in nearby Wolf Creek and seized numerous items of evidence, including Foster's 2008 Nissan Sentra. They also arrested 68-year-old Tina Marie Jones for hindering prosecution. Court documents obtained by KDRV indicate that Foster intentionally drove his vehicle off of an embankment to destroy and hide crime evidence, and that Jones gave him a ride to safety.

Police warned that anyone else who may be assisting Foster with his escape "will face potential prosecution."

Less than two years ago, Foster was found guilty of a similar violent crime in Nevada that targeted another woman. According to the Associated Press , Foster held his then-girlfriend captive inside her Las Vegas apartment for two weeks. She suffered seven broken ribs, two black eyes and injuries from being bound at the wrists and ankles with zip ties and duct tape.

Foster was initially charged with five felonies, including assault and battery, and faced decades in prison, but plead guilty to reduced charges and was sentenced to two-and-a-half years in prison. Because he was given credit for the 729 days he spent in jail awaiting trial, he served fewer than 200 days in state custody, per the AP.

A $2,500 reward is being offered for information that leads to Foster. Anyone with information is asked to call the Grants Pass Police Tip-Line at 541-237-5607.