Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Detroit Lions Lose CoachOnlyHomersDetroit, MI
Grocery Store Meijer Has Opened Two Stores in MichiganBryan DijkhuizenMichigan State
Cannabis Delivery Drivers in Michigan Under SiegePen 2 PaperMichigan State
Motor City Receives $25 Million Grant to Curb High Rate of Traffic FatalitiesBashar SalameDetroit, MI
"The Rise of Detroit: From Rust Belt to Tech Hub"Pen 2 PaperDetroit, MI
Related
Lil Wayne Announces 2023 Tour
Lil Wayne has announced a 28-city run of Spring 2023 tour dates across North America. After kicking off in Minneapolis on April 4th, the “Welcome to Tha Carter Tour” will stop off in cities including Chicago, Toronto, New York City, Atlanta, Nashville, and more before closing out in Los Angeles on May 13th. See the full itinerary below.
NBC Philadelphia
Lil Wayne Tour Coming to Philly's Fillmore
Lil Wayne’s “Welcome To Tha Carter Tour” will be coming to Philadelphia this spring. The rapper’s tour starts in April and will make 28 stops around the United States. The tour will stop in Philly at the Fillmore Philadelphia on April 17. How To Get Tickets...
HipHopDX.com
Zaytoven Sells Music Catalog Including Hits For Migos, Lil Wayne & More
Zaytoven has sold his extensive music catalog of hits for Migos, Lil Wayne, Travis Scott and more to Ultra International Music Publishing as part of a new deal with the company. According to a report from Variety on Tuesday (January 24), the deal consists of 560 songs written between 2005...
Lil Wayne Plots ‘Welcome to Tha Carter’ 2023 Tour Dates
Lil Wayne will hit the road this spring with a 28-city North American tour dubbed the “Welcome to Tha Carter Tour.” The trek will launch April 4 at the Fillmore in Minneapolis, Minnesota and Wayne will criss-cross the U.S. and Canada over the next month-and-a-half. The run will finally wrap May 13 at the Wiltern in Los Angeles. Tickets for all shows will go on sale this Friday, Feb. 3, at 10 a.m. local time on Ticketmaster.com. Full information is available on Lil Wayne’s website. The Welcome to Tha Carter Tour announcement comes as Lil Wayne prepares to receive a special honor from...
Lil Wayne Announces ‘Welcome To Tha Carter Tour’ & Visits Colorado To See Deion Sanders
Lil Wayne is heading back on tour for the 'Welcome To Tha Carter Tour' and celebrates by visiting Deion Sanders in Colorado.
"He Wanted To Be A Star." He Was Found In The California Desert With All Of His Organs Missing
Ryan Singleton was a model from Atlanta, Georgia. Since he was young, he "wanted to be a star," his mother, Iris Flowers, remembers, reports WUSA 9. When Ryan was 21 years old, he left Atlanta and went to New York to pursue his dream.
Lil Wayne, Birdman, T.I., Future among notable potential witnesses who could be called in YSL trial
Prominent names in the rap and hip-hop community could be called in a trial against defendants in the Young Slime Life case. The trial is scheduled to begin next week for 14 defendants facing charges in the RICO case, including Jeffrey Williams, a.k.a. Young Thug. On Tuesday, WSB′s Michael Seiden...
hotnewhiphop.com
The State Wants Lil Wayne & Birdman To Testify Against Young Thug
The state’s witness list includes 372 names, such as Lil Wayne, Birdman, and Rich Homie Quan. The jury selection process in the YSL RICO case begins today. Per WSB-TV’s Michael Seidan, the State revealed a list of potential witnesses that could testify against Young Thug, including a few high-profile names.
HipHopDX.com
Jamie Foxx Holds Jam Session With Daughter: 'We Bout To Hit The Road Together!'
Jamie Foxx has turned the spotlight on his youngest daughter, showcasing the teen’s skill on the bass while also revealing a new talent of his own. On Sunday (January 29), the actor and singer took to Instagram to share a video of his recent jam session with his 13-year-old, Annalise Bishop. The clip saw Foxx accompanying his daughter on the drums, while she played the familiar baseline to Chic’s classic 1979 disco soul song “Good Times,” which was famously sampled for the Sugar Hill Gang’s own classic, “Rapper’s Delight.”
Kanye West’s ‘Donda’ Recording Studio Available To Rent For $50K/Hour
Kanye West gave people a lot to talk about when recording and performing Donda at his various listening events; one topic, in particular, was his makeshift studio at Mercdes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. Now fans can experience the space where the 45-year-old made his 2021 LP for themselves, as it is available to rent. The Stufinder app shared a tweet on Monday evening (Jan. 30) that listed the booking. “We are aware someone has listed the Studio room Kanye West recorded ‘DONDA’ on our App,” they wrote. “We will update you when someone books it! Stay tuned.” The app’s Twitter account...
Why Lil Yachty Made an Alternative Rock Album
Lil Yachty is among a bevy of artists who have tried their hand at making a rock album. Jay-Z, Machine Gun Kelly, and Lil Wayne are just a few rhymers who went from rap to rock in their music careers. On Friday (Jan. 27), Lil Yachty released Let's Start Here.,...
Lil Wayne Drops Rebirth Album – Today in Hip-Hop
XXL celebrates 50 years of hip-hop with this moment:. Feb. 2, 2010: Thirteen years ago, on this day, Lil Wayne dropped his experimental rock album, Rebirth, on Cash Money Records. The New Orleans rapper and Young Money patriarch was serious about putting out a rock album at the time. Tunechi's...
Pop Rock Band The 1975 Gives Young Thug Shout-Out at Show, Doesn’t ‘Care If He Did Anything With Guns’
Young Thug is receiving love from far and wide, including artists in genres outside of rap like The 1975. In a TikTok video, shared by user @olivia.blair on Tuesday (Jan. 31), Matthew Healy, lead singer of the famous English pop rock band The 1975, unapologetically gave Thugger a shout-out during an Auto-Tune laden portion of the group's performance at The SSE Arena in Belfast, United Kingdom this past weekend.
Washington State Fair announces 2X Platinum artist with tickets on sale Wednesday
The Washington State Fair is kicking off its concert series with country star Kane Brown, the Washington State Fair announced Monday. Brown has sold out arenas across the country and was named one of Time Magazine’s 100 most influential people in the world. He is the recipient of five American Music Awards and was the first Black solo artist to receive an ACM Award for Video of the Year, with his hit single “Worldwide Beautiful”, the WA State Fair said. His first two studio albums reached #1 on Billboard’s Top Country Album Charts. Brown also made history as the first artist ever to simultaneously lead all five of Billboard’s main country charts, with the release of his Kane Brown Deluxe Version in October 2017, according to the WA State Fair. Brown has collaborated with some of the industry’s favorites from all genres including Marshmello, Khalid and Swae Lee, Blackbear, Nelly, John Legend, Camila Cabello, Brooks & Dunn, Lauren Alaina, and Becky G, the WA State Fair said.
iheart.com
Interview with a Mermaid and Kanye throws a phone
"Avatar -- The Way of Water" continues to dominate North America's box offices. James Cameron's blockbuster earned nearly 16-million-dollars this weekend at theaters across the U.S. and Canada. "Avatar Two" has made 620-million-dollars domestically and just over two-billion-dollars globally to become the fourth-highest grossing movie of all-time. Coming in second is "Puss in Boots -- The Last Wish" followed by "A Man Called Otto".
musictimes.com
SZA 'SOS' Makes Chart History For Longest R&B Album On #1 Since Whitney Houston
Since her huge release last December 2022, SZA has been reaching for the stars as her sophomore album, "SOS," continued to make strides commercially and culturally. SZA's "SOS" was her first album in almost six years, the follow-up to her Grammy-nominated album "Ctrl." Now, according to Billboard, the album has...
Comments / 0