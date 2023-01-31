ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Consequence

Lil Wayne Announces 2023 Tour

Lil Wayne has announced a 28-city run of Spring 2023 tour dates across North America. After kicking off in Minneapolis on April 4th, the “Welcome to Tha Carter Tour” will stop off in cities including Chicago, Toronto, New York City, Atlanta, Nashville, and more before closing out in Los Angeles on May 13th. See the full itinerary below.
NBC Philadelphia

Lil Wayne Tour Coming to Philly's Fillmore

Lil Wayne’s “Welcome To Tha Carter Tour” will be coming to Philadelphia this spring. The rapper’s tour starts in April and will make 28 stops around the United States. The tour will stop in Philly at the Fillmore Philadelphia on April 17. How To Get Tickets...
HipHopDX.com

Zaytoven Sells Music Catalog Including Hits For Migos, Lil Wayne & More

Zaytoven has sold his extensive music catalog of hits for Migos, Lil Wayne, Travis Scott and more to Ultra International Music Publishing as part of a new deal with the company. According to a report from Variety on Tuesday (January 24), the deal consists of 560 songs written between 2005...
Rolling Stone

Lil Wayne Plots ‘Welcome to Tha Carter’ 2023 Tour Dates

Lil Wayne will hit the road this spring with a 28-city North American tour dubbed the “Welcome to Tha Carter Tour.” The trek will launch April 4 at the Fillmore in Minneapolis, Minnesota and Wayne will criss-cross the U.S. and Canada over the next month-and-a-half. The run will finally wrap May 13 at the Wiltern in Los Angeles. Tickets for all shows will go on sale this Friday, Feb. 3, at 10 a.m. local time on Ticketmaster.com. Full information is available on Lil Wayne’s website.  The Welcome to Tha Carter Tour announcement comes as Lil Wayne prepares to receive a special honor from...
hotnewhiphop.com

The State Wants Lil Wayne & Birdman To Testify Against Young Thug

The state’s witness list includes 372 names, such as Lil Wayne, Birdman, and Rich Homie Quan. The jury selection process in the YSL RICO case begins today. Per WSB-TV’s Michael Seidan, the State revealed a list of potential witnesses that could testify against Young Thug, including a few high-profile names.
HipHopDX.com

Jamie Foxx Holds Jam Session With Daughter: 'We Bout To Hit The Road Together!'

Jamie Foxx has turned the spotlight on his youngest daughter, showcasing the teen’s skill on the bass while also revealing a new talent of his own. On Sunday (January 29), the actor and singer took to Instagram to share a video of his recent jam session with his 13-year-old, Annalise Bishop. The clip saw Foxx accompanying his daughter on the drums, while she played the familiar baseline to Chic’s classic 1979 disco soul song “Good Times,” which was famously sampled for the Sugar Hill Gang’s own classic, “Rapper’s Delight.”
Vibe

Kanye West’s ‘Donda’ Recording Studio Available To Rent For $50K/Hour

Kanye West gave people a lot to talk about when recording and performing Donda at his various listening events; one topic, in particular, was his makeshift studio at Mercdes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. Now fans can experience the space where the 45-year-old made his 2021 LP for themselves, as it is available to rent. The Stufinder app shared a tweet on Monday evening (Jan. 30) that listed the booking. “We are aware someone has listed the Studio room Kanye West recorded ‘DONDA’ on our App,” they wrote. “We will update you when someone books it! Stay tuned.” The app’s Twitter account...
XXL Mag

Why Lil Yachty Made an Alternative Rock Album

Lil Yachty is among a bevy of artists who have tried their hand at making a rock album. Jay-Z, Machine Gun Kelly, and Lil Wayne are just a few rhymers who went from rap to rock in their music careers. On Friday (Jan. 27), Lil Yachty released Let's Start Here.,...
XXL Mag

Lil Wayne Drops Rebirth Album – Today in Hip-Hop

XXL celebrates 50 years of hip-hop with this moment:. Feb. 2, 2010: Thirteen years ago, on this day, Lil Wayne dropped his experimental rock album, Rebirth, on Cash Money Records. The New Orleans rapper and Young Money patriarch was serious about putting out a rock album at the time. Tunechi's...
Power 93.7 WBLK

Pop Rock Band The 1975 Gives Young Thug Shout-Out at Show, Doesn’t ‘Care If He Did Anything With Guns’

Young Thug is receiving love from far and wide, including artists in genres outside of rap like The 1975. In a TikTok video, shared by user @olivia.blair on Tuesday (Jan. 31), Matthew Healy, lead singer of the famous English pop rock band The 1975, unapologetically gave Thugger a shout-out during an Auto-Tune laden portion of the group's performance at The SSE Arena in Belfast, United Kingdom this past weekend.
KIRO 7 Seattle

Washington State Fair announces 2X Platinum artist with tickets on sale Wednesday

The Washington State Fair is kicking off its concert series with country star Kane Brown, the Washington State Fair announced Monday. Brown has sold out arenas across the country and was named one of Time Magazine’s 100 most influential people in the world. He is the recipient of five American Music Awards and was the first Black solo artist to receive an ACM Award for Video of the Year, with his hit single “Worldwide Beautiful”, the WA State Fair said. His first two studio albums reached #1 on Billboard’s Top Country Album Charts. Brown also made history as the first artist ever to simultaneously lead all five of Billboard’s main country charts, with the release of his Kane Brown Deluxe Version in October 2017, according to the WA State Fair. Brown has collaborated with some of the industry’s favorites from all genres including Marshmello, Khalid and Swae Lee, Blackbear, Nelly, John Legend, Camila Cabello, Brooks & Dunn, Lauren Alaina, and Becky G, the WA State Fair said.
iheart.com

Interview with a Mermaid and Kanye throws a phone

"Avatar -- The Way of Water" continues to dominate North America's box offices. James Cameron's blockbuster earned nearly 16-million-dollars this weekend at theaters across the U.S. and Canada. "Avatar Two" has made 620-million-dollars domestically and just over two-billion-dollars globally to become the fourth-highest grossing movie of all-time. Coming in second is "Puss in Boots -- The Last Wish" followed by "A Man Called Otto".
musictimes.com

SZA 'SOS' Makes Chart History For Longest R&B Album On #1 Since Whitney Houston

Since her huge release last December 2022, SZA has been reaching for the stars as her sophomore album, "SOS," continued to make strides commercially and culturally. SZA's "SOS" was her first album in almost six years, the follow-up to her Grammy-nominated album "Ctrl." Now, according to Billboard, the album has...

