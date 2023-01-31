The Washington State Fair is kicking off its concert series with country star Kane Brown, the Washington State Fair announced Monday. Brown has sold out arenas across the country and was named one of Time Magazine’s 100 most influential people in the world. He is the recipient of five American Music Awards and was the first Black solo artist to receive an ACM Award for Video of the Year, with his hit single “Worldwide Beautiful”, the WA State Fair said. His first two studio albums reached #1 on Billboard’s Top Country Album Charts. Brown also made history as the first artist ever to simultaneously lead all five of Billboard’s main country charts, with the release of his Kane Brown Deluxe Version in October 2017, according to the WA State Fair. Brown has collaborated with some of the industry’s favorites from all genres including Marshmello, Khalid and Swae Lee, Blackbear, Nelly, John Legend, Camila Cabello, Brooks & Dunn, Lauren Alaina, and Becky G, the WA State Fair said.

WASHINGTON STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO