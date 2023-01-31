ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Anheuser-Busch Clydesdale mural is coming down

 5 days ago

The Anheuser Busch building on I-55 is undergoing some cosmetic changes.

The mural depicting Clydesdales pulling a beer wagon started coming down on Tuesday morning, with workers hoisting pieces down with a crane after decades of being weather beaten — hot summer days and winter sleet have rendered the mural faded.

The new mural set to replace it features the same type of scene, though the Clydesdale team will have more durability and vivid colors.

As for where the old one will go, brewery executives say it’s too big for someone’s man cave, and they don’t know yet where they’ll display it.

KMOX will hear from the artist of the new mural on Thursday's Total Information AM.

All the latest local breaking news stories from St. Louis.

