ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa State

In Iowa, potential 2024 GOP Trump challengers quiet for now

By CBS Minnesota
CBS Minnesota
CBS Minnesota
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ZKi3h_0kXk9l8n00

DES MOINES, Iowa — By this time four years ago, at least a dozen Democratic presidential hopefuls eager to make their case against Donald Trump had either visited Iowa or announced plans to soon visit the leadoff voting state ahead of the 2020 election.

Iowa's campaign landscape is markedly different this year, with a Republican field seemingly frozen by Trump's early announcement of a 2024 campaign. So far, only former Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson has visited this year, and U.S. Sen. Tim Scott of South Carolina is making plans to stop by in the next few weeks.

Even Trump, the only declared candidate in the 2024 race right now, has been absent from Iowa, choosing instead to kickstart his campaign last weekend in New Hampshire and South Carolina, two other early voting states.

With Iowa's first-in-the-nation GOP caucuses just a year off, the field of would-be White House candidates has largely been content to steer clear of bone-chilling Iowa — and, perhaps more importantly, avoid being the first candidate to announce a bid against the former president.

"No one wants to be on a limb by themselves against Trump," said Alan Ostergren, a Republican lawyer in Des Moines who is involved in GOP politics. "They'll all break at some point. But no one wants to go first."

For now, the quiet in Iowa gives other contenders weighing campaigns — among them former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley , former Vice President Mike Pence and former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo , all of whom campaigned in Iowa last year for GOP candidates — time to talk to potential donors, promote their new books and summon the mettle to take on Trump.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis , a leading GOP presidential prospect coming off a blowout reelection victory , is not expected to make any 2024 moves until the spring, after the Florida Legislature adjourns and he completes a national book tour.

As a warning to other potential competitors, Trump and his team have been lashing out at would-be rivals. The former president has dubbed DeSantis "Ron DeSanctimonious" and said that a DeSantis challenge for the 2024 GOP nomination would be "a great act of disloyalty."

Trump's universal name recognition gives him space to stay away from Iowa for now, GOP operatives say, as his team charts a strategy that's expected to be more organized than his freewheeling 2016 campaign, which resulted in a second-place finish in the state's caucuses.

Although he remains deeply popular within a core of the Republican Party, Trump is facing a number of investigations that could complicate his third bid for the White House. Among them are a criminal investigation over top-secret documents found at his Florida estate, a probe in Washington into his efforts to undo the results of the 2020 presidential election, an investigation in Georgia into his efforts to remain in the presidency after losing reelection, and more probes in New York.

"He's not looked at as someone who should automatically get the nomination. He's no longer in office, and two years have gone by," said Steve Scheffler, Iowa's Republican National committeeman, who has pledged to remain publicly neutral. "Even though the base loves him and his policies, he may have to do more of what others have to do. I definitely think he's more vulnerable."

So far, Trump is the lone 2024 Republican with a paid presence in Iowa. Alex Latcham, the former regional political director for the Iowa Republican Party, now works for Trump's national team but still lives in Iowa. He is helping recruit an Iowa campaign director for Trump.

Unlike four years ago, around the time then-California Sen. Kamala Harris, Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren and then-South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg, among others, were visiting Iowa, Democrats this year are standing to the side with the expectation that President Joe Biden will seek a second term. In any case, the Democratic National Committee is expected to strip Iowa of its leadoff voting status for the 2024 presidential nominating calendar, though Republicans plan to keep Iowa as its first-voting state.

Despite the relative quiet in Iowa so far this year, potential Republican candidates are still finding ways to make inroads with GOP activists in the state without setting foot there.

At the GOP legislative breakfast on Jan. 9, legislators and party officials flipped through a printed program that included full-page ads from Trump, Pompeo and Scott.

That's in addition to the tens of thousands of dollars that they and others, including Haley and Pence, contributed to Iowa Republican candidates from their political fundraising organizations for their 2022 midterm election campaigns.

Without setting foot in Iowa, DeSantis, too, worked to sow goodwill last year with Republican Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds by inviting her to meet in Florida.

Several would-be presidential candidates are expected to attend an annual spring fundraiser for the Iowa Faith and Freedom Coalition, a Christian conservative group, on April 22.

Hutchinson, the only 2024 GOP candidate to visit Iowa this year, made a low-profile visit to Iowa early this month, holding private meetings and speaking to a GOP state legislative breakfast. Scott is scheduled to speak at the Polk County GOP annual fundraising dinner on Feb. 22.

Gloria Mazza, chair of the Polk County Republican Party, said it's only a matter of time before the behind-the-scenes maneuvering by potential GOP Trump rivals spills out into the open.

"It's going to pop, but it's hard to tell when. It's like a game of chess," Mazza said. "Who is going to make the first move on him?"

Comments / 6

Related
CBS Minnesota

DeSantis eyes 2024 from afar as GOP rivals move toward runs

DES MOINES, Iowa — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis may be months away from publicly declaring his presidential intentions, but his potential rivals aren't holding back.No fewer than a half dozen Republicans eyeing the White House have begun actively courting top political operatives in states like New Hampshire and Iowa, which traditionally host the opening presidential primary contests. At the same time, former President Donald Trump, the only announced candidate in the race, is launching regular attacks against DeSantis — and others — while locking down key staff and endorsements in early voting South Carolina.For now, DeSantis is plowing forward with...
FLORIDA STATE
CBS Minnesota

Suspected Chinese spy balloon shot down off South Carolina coast

The suspected Chinese spy balloon that has been drifting across the United States for several days has been shot down off the coast of South Carolina.The balloon was shot down by U.S. fighter jets in U.S. airspace at 2:39 p.m. ET on Saturday, U.S. officials confirmed to CBS News. A senior defense official told CBS News that an F-22 dispatched out of Langley Air Force Base took down the balloon with one AIM-9X air-to-air missile. Defense officials previously told CBS News that the surveillance equipment attached to the balloon was the size of two to three school buses. Senior Biden administration officials...
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
CBS Minnesota

Minnesota Senate passes "100 Percent by 2040" energy bill

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- The Minnesota Senate overnight passed a bill setting new climate goals for Minnesota. It will require all utilities to offer 100% clean energy by 2040.Supporters say it's important to help curb climate change. Opponents argue it's too costly and unreliable.The bill is a top priority for Democrats who control the capitol. It's now headed to Gov. Tim Walz's desk.WCCO's Caroline Cummings reports that two Republicans in the Senate joined Democrats in voting for the bill's passage."The 100 Percent by 2040 legislation puts Minnesota at the forefront of sustainable energy," Sen. Nick Frentz (DFL-North Mankato), who was...
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS Minnesota

Vice President Kamala Harris to visit St. Cloud next week

MINNEAPOLIS -- Vice President Kamala Harris will travel to St. Cloud next week following the State of the Union address.The Office of the Vice President says Harris will go to St. Cloud on Feb. 9 to "highlight how the Administration's investments in electric vehicles are creating good-paying, union jobs."President Joe Biden, Harris, and the Cabinet plan to visit over 20 states and host over 30 events to showcase Biden's economic agenda.The State of the Union is on the evening of Feb. 7.RELATED: What Biden is likely to address in his State of the Union speechA White House official said the president's Tuesday address will "underscore the significant progress our nation has made during one of the most challenging periods in our history" and look ahead to the next two years.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
CBS Minnesota

Walz signs bill making Juneteenth a state holiday

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- Gov. Tim Walz signed a bill on Friday morning making Juneteenth an official state holiday.The Minnesota House passed the bill on Thursday night. The bill received overwhelming bipartisan support with a vote of 126-1. Juneteenth, celebrated on June 19, marks the end of slavery in the United States."Juneteenth is an important opportunity for communities across the state and nation to celebrate freedom, recognize the history and contributions of Black Americans, and recommit to building a more just and equitable society for everyone," said Walz. "Creating Juneteenth as a state holiday is a long overdue celebration of independence."There was also a ceremonial signing for the CROWN Act, which protects Minnesotans from discrimination based on their hair. Walz signed the act on Wednesday, which is aimed at making sure Black Minnesotans can wear their hair naturally without the fear they will be considered "unprofessional" or faced with other forms of discrimination.
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS Minnesota

Minnesota moves toward 100% carbon-free electricity by 2040

ST. PAUL, Minn. - Minnesota utilities would be obligated to transition to 100% carbon-free electricity by 2040 to step up the fight against climate change under a bill speeding through the Legislature.The bill was slated for a final vote on the Senate floor Thursday night after passing the House 70-60 last week. It's a top priority for Democrats, who control both chambers, and for Democratic Gov. Tim Walz, who has made it an important part of his climate agenda."Climate change is coming and has been here, and it affects everything we do," the lead author, Democratic Sen. Nick Frentz, of North Mankato,...
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS Minnesota

FAA orders ground stop at 3 airports where suspected spy balloon last seen

Update: U.S. fighter jets shot down the balloon off the South Carolina coast Saturday afternoon and the FAA ended the ground stop. Read the latest here.Arrivals to and departures from three U.S. airports were paused for over an hour Saturday afternoon when the Federal Aviation Administration issued a ground stop to "support the Department of Defense in a national security effort." The FAA confirmed to CBS News that flights to and from Wilmington International Airport, Myrtle Beach International Airport and Charleston International Airport were paused until at least 2:45 p.m. on Saturday. The agency also "closed additional airspace." Two U.S. officials told the Associated...
CHARLESTON, SC
CBS Minnesota

Inside the history of the Minnesota Red Bulls

MINNEAPOLIS -- The Minnesota National Guard is the most deployed guard in the country.The 34th Infantry division, a unit of the Minnesota National Guard started back in 1917 after border raids by Pancho Villa. Members from Minnesota, Iowa, Nebraska and the Dakotas were activated to guard the border with Mexico. Then, they trained in New Mexico.That is where they adopted their symbol: the skull of a bull inside a Mexican water jar.In World War II, the Germans came to know this symbol stood for ferocious fighting - that's when they got the name the "Red Bulls" and were immortalized in films...
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS Minnesota

Minnesota public safety committee approves four gun control bills

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- Minnesota lawmakers are one step closer to passing several new gun control bills.Four made it through a public safety committee Friday. With Democrats in control at the Capitol, there's a real chance for these bills to become law.One proposal requires permits and background checks for all gun sales - not just those at licensed dealers. Sellers would also have to submit records of transfers. Penalties would increase for false information too.The next pitches are a red flag law - once a petition to remove a weapon is in, the court must hold a hearing within two...
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS Minnesota

Walz signs Letter of Intent, celebrating 50-year military partnership between Minnesota and Norway

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- Gov. Tim Walz marked the 50th anniversary of the National Guard exchange between Minnesota and Norway on Saturday.The Norwegian Reciprocal Exchange (NOREX) is the longest-running exchange partnership between two countries. NOREX began as a simple handshake between the Norwegian Inspector General and the Chief of the National Guard in 1973. A year later, 40 Minnesota National Guard members and Norwegian Home Guard youth participated in an exchange."Today, we are celebrating a 50-year-long military exchange between Minnesota and Norway that has produced life-long friendships, promoted deeper cultural understanding between two countries, and signified Minnesota's long-standing partnership with Norway," Walz...
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS Minnesota

How do weather balloons work?

By Joseph DamesMINNEAPOLIS -- The National Weather Service in Kansas City shared images Friday of a balloon in the sky over Missouri. It comes after earlier sightings over Montana. China now says it's a "weather balloon" that veered off course. The U.S. military believes otherwise.The military has not shot it down saying it could pose a danger to people on the ground. They say since it's flying at 60,000 feet, it's unlikely to interrupt air traffic or commercial flights.MORE: Suspected Chinese spy balloon drifting over U.S. has surveillance part as big as multiple school busesBut launching weather balloons in the United States...
MISSOURI STATE
CBS Minnesota

On 1st anniversary of Amir Locke's death, family and activists gather at Capitol to call for change

ST. PAUL, Minn. – On the anniversary of the death of Amir Locke, his family was joined by activists inside the Minnesota State Capitol, renewing their calls for justice and change.The 22-year-old man was shot and killed during a no-knock raid inside a downtown apartment."There's not a day that goes by that I don't say my son's name, I don't have a conversation with Amir, I don't look at his pictures," said Karen Wells, Locke's mother. "At the end of the day, I will not shut up. I'm not going nowhere. You came for our son, you came for me....
SAINT PAUL, MN
CBS Minnesota

Report criticizes how Minnesota agencies award grants to nonprofits

ST. PAUL, Minn. – Minnesota state auditors have come out swinging in a new report, blasting what it called "pervasive noncompliance" among state agencies when it comes to following policies on giving out grants to nonprofits.You pay your taxes, the state legislature decides how to spend it, state agencies then get to share it. The Minnesota Office of Grants Management spells out 13 policies for awarding money to public and private partners. They're not supposed to be suggestions.Jodi Munson Rodriguez is the deputy legislative auditor who helped write this 98-page report"I'll say it's pretty serious. We don't use the word...
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS Minnesota

From Beyoncé to Taylor Swift, how does Minnesota pull in the biggest musical acts?

MINNEAPOLIS – You don't have to go far to hear most of the artists you saw Sunday night on the Grammy Awards.Whether it's Beyoncé, George Strait, or the Rolling Stones, the Twin Cities get the big shows. And they're greeted with big enthusiasm because Minnesotans love their melodies.Legendary Minneapolis record shop Electric Fetus is a store that legends themselves have frequented."Prince was a regular shopper, Joe Walsh, Sting, Shaggy," said store owner Keith Covart.Ringo Starr even repped the store at the 2009 Grammy's. While there's a shared love of records at this famous shop, there's another preferred way to consume...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

Summit Avenue Regional Trail proposal driving passionate debate

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- A plan to redesign St. Paul's historic Summit Avenue is driving passionate debate among neighbors and those who travel on the iconic avenue. Until Feb. 28, the city is taking public comments on the Summit Avenue Regional Trail and proposed plans for a raised, separated bike path. "Really, over the winter in some places, the bike lane disappears completely," Zack Mensinger said.Zack Mensinger is co-chair of the St. Paul Bicycle Coalition. He's among those in support of the city's draft plan to convert Summit Avenue into a regional trail system."I'm an everyday cyclist, literally year round. I rode 7,000...
SAINT PAUL, MN
CBS Minnesota

Crew pulls out pickup truck submerged in icy Wisconsin lake

MINNEAPOLIS -- Our frigid temperatures over the past week was welcomed by one driver in Wisconsin.Crews were out on Crooked Lake to pull the driver's pickup truck from the icy water.The truck actually got stuck in slushy conditions last week and didn't go through the ice until after the driver got out.The towing company says they had to wait until the ice got thicker before bringing their equipment out.
WISCONSIN STATE
CBS Minnesota

Shortage of home care nurses keeping babies from going home with their parents

MINNEAPOLIS -- The care crisis is changing the lives of Minnesota families. The nursing shortage has even kept some parents from bringing their babies home.Jamie Craven and his twin brother were born at Masonic Children's Hospital last year."They were born eight weeks early with severe lung problems," said Katie Craven. "Unfortunately, Tommy wasn't able to overcome all of their complexities and he passed away at five months in July."Jamie has been thriving thanks to a tracheotomy that's helping his breathing and development. In fact, he's been ready to go home since September."Because of the trach, he has to have somebody...
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS Minnesota

St. Cloud Crush dance team heads into sectionals, led by legendary Coach Sue Arnold

ST. CLOUD, Minn. – Minnesota state sectional dance competitions start this weekend.Among the teams showing off their routines is the St. Cloud Crush. The dancers give their all to this, but they credit their success to someone else."In our section, we didn't do very well last year. We were in the middle and are hoping for better [placement] this year," said team members Natalie Lage. "We just want to see ourselves progress."The dancers are seeing improvement every year, and they all attribute that success to their coach, Sue Arnold."Honestly, I think if it wasn't for her, I probably still wouldn't...
SAINT CLOUD, MN
CBS Minnesota

After "hectic, chaotic" start to ice fishing season, things smooth as ice in Twin Cities

LAKE MINNETONKA, Minn. –  The 2022-2023 ice fishing season is gearing up for a strong finish headed into its home stretch, overcoming a rough and uncertain beginning.While frigid temperatures had ice forming earlier than in years past, massive snowfalls, warming temperatures and even rain had the season looking like it was on rough ice just a few weeks back."It's been hectic and chaotic," said Brett Pioske, co-owner of Rel Fishing, a guided ice fishing experience on Lake Minnetonka. "Especially with all of the snowstorms we've had early on in the ice, with the ice not quite there. Lots of plowing,...
CBS Minnesota

Snow machines, new winter activities coming this weekend to Battle Creek Regional Park

ST. PAUL, Minn. – Warmer weather this weekend will make for a perfect time to get outdoors and check out miles of new trails and sledding hills in the east metro.Ramsey County's Battle Creek Regional Park is hosting a ribbon-cutting Saturday to celebrate its new snow machines and winter activities, including cross country ski rentals.High schoolers competed there Thursday."On the western side of the cities there were three parks that make snow just like a downhill ski resort would," said Mike Weimerskirch, the meet organizer. "There was nothing on the east side. Battle Creek put in snow-making capability."  Jamie Anderson with St. Paul Parks and Recreation says the man-made snow allows Battle Creek to offer consistency, with fewer canceled ski events."We're the one and only rec center that has this partnership with this ski program," Anderson said. "We get to shout that out."Weimerskirch says there have been years when skiers get around 15 days on snow, but this year they've had 70."I'm a lifetime Minnesotan," he said. "That's the thing that I enjoy about Minnesota is that there are things to get outside and do."The ribbon-cutting ceremony and tours begin at 1 p.m. It's free to check out.
SAINT PAUL, MN
CBS Minnesota

CBS Minnesota

Minneapolis, MN
117K+
Followers
28K+
Post
45M+
Views
ABOUT

WCCO-TV is part of CBS Television Stations, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country.

 https://www.cbsnews.com/minnesota/

Comments / 0

Community Policy