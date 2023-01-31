ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

Wisconsin lawmaker: PFAS pollution seems "insurmountable"

By CBS Minnesota
CBS Minnesota
CBS Minnesota
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3HNaIT_0kXk9hbt00

WCCO digital update: Morning of Jan. 31, 2023 01:16

MADISON, Wis. — PFAS pollution in Wisconsin waters seems "insurmountable," a state legislator said Tuesday.

Democratic state Sen. Diane Hesselbein made the remark during a Senate natural resources committee hearing on the chemicals' spread across the state.

University of Wisconsin-Madison environmental engineering expert Christy Remucal told the committee that researchers have not found a way to destroy the chemicals or remove them from the environment on a large scale. She said that right now the best approach is to keep the chemicals from entering the environment in the first place, prompting Hesselbein's comment.

Remucal tried to reassure her that research continues.

PFAS, or per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances, are a family of man-made chemicals used widely in consumer products ranging from nonstick cookware and water-repellent sports gear to stain-resistent carpets. They're also a key ingredient in fire-extinguishing foams.

They can accumulate and persist in the human body for long periods. Exposure may lead to cancer and other health problems.

A host of Wisconsin communities are grappling with PFAS contamination in the groundwater, including Madison, Marinette and the town of Campbell just outside La Crosse. UW-Madison researchers led by Remucal released findings late last year showing a plume of PFAS contamination in the bay of Green Bay.

Comments / 1

Related
CBS Minnesota

Minnesota moves toward 100% carbon-free electricity by 2040

ST. PAUL, Minn. - Minnesota utilities would be obligated to transition to 100% carbon-free electricity by 2040 to step up the fight against climate change under a bill speeding through the Legislature.The bill was slated for a final vote on the Senate floor Thursday night after passing the House 70-60 last week. It's a top priority for Democrats, who control both chambers, and for Democratic Gov. Tim Walz, who has made it an important part of his climate agenda."Climate change is coming and has been here, and it affects everything we do," the lead author, Democratic Sen. Nick Frentz, of North Mankato,...
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS Minnesota

Minnesota Senate passes "100 Percent by 2040" energy bill

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- The Minnesota Senate overnight passed a bill setting new climate goals for Minnesota. It will require all utilities to offer 100% clean energy by 2040.Supporters say it's important to help curb climate change. Opponents argue it's too costly and unreliable.The bill is a top priority for Democrats who control the capitol. It's now headed to Gov. Tim Walz's desk.WCCO's Caroline Cummings reports that two Republicans in the Senate joined Democrats in voting for the bill's passage."The 100 Percent by 2040 legislation puts Minnesota at the forefront of sustainable energy," Sen. Nick Frentz (DFL-North Mankato), who was...
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS Minnesota

Walz signs Letter of Intent, celebrating 50-year military partnership between Minnesota and Norway

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- Gov. Tim Walz marked the 50th anniversary of the National Guard exchange between Minnesota and Norway on Saturday.The Norwegian Reciprocal Exchange (NOREX) is the longest-running exchange partnership between two countries. NOREX began as a simple handshake between the Norwegian Inspector General and the Chief of the National Guard in 1973. A year later, 40 Minnesota National Guard members and Norwegian Home Guard youth participated in an exchange."Today, we are celebrating a 50-year-long military exchange between Minnesota and Norway that has produced life-long friendships, promoted deeper cultural understanding between two countries, and signified Minnesota's long-standing partnership with Norway," Walz...
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS Minnesota

Minnesota public safety committee approves four gun control bills

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- Minnesota lawmakers are one step closer to passing several new gun control bills.Four made it through a public safety committee Friday. With Democrats in control at the Capitol, there's a real chance for these bills to become law.One proposal requires permits and background checks for all gun sales - not just those at licensed dealers. Sellers would also have to submit records of transfers. Penalties would increase for false information too.The next pitches are a red flag law - once a petition to remove a weapon is in, the court must hold a hearing within two...
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS Minnesota

DNC passes new primary calendar making S.C. first and booting Iowa

The Democratic National Committee (DNC) officially passed their new early primary calendar on Saturday, which drastically shakes up the order of states to first cast votes in the presidential nomination process. The plan, which was supported by President Joe Biden, makes South Carolina the first state on the presidential primary calendar on Feb. 3, 2024, followed by New Hampshire and Nevada three days later. The proposal would also move battleground states Georgia and Michigan up in the calendar.Iowa, whose caucus has kicked off the process for Democrats since 1972, is now out of the early window according to the DNC. Supporters of...
IOWA STATE
CBS Minnesota

How do weather balloons work?

By Joseph DamesMINNEAPOLIS -- The National Weather Service in Kansas City shared images Friday of a balloon in the sky over Missouri. It comes after earlier sightings over Montana. China now says it's a "weather balloon" that veered off course. The U.S. military believes otherwise.The military has not shot it down saying it could pose a danger to people on the ground. They say since it's flying at 60,000 feet, it's unlikely to interrupt air traffic or commercial flights.MORE: Suspected Chinese spy balloon drifting over U.S. has surveillance part as big as multiple school busesBut launching weather balloons in the United States...
MISSOURI STATE
CBS Minnesota

Inside the history of the Minnesota Red Bulls

MINNEAPOLIS -- The Minnesota National Guard is the most deployed guard in the country.The 34th Infantry division, a unit of the Minnesota National Guard started back in 1917 after border raids by Pancho Villa. Members from Minnesota, Iowa, Nebraska and the Dakotas were activated to guard the border with Mexico. Then, they trained in New Mexico.That is where they adopted their symbol: the skull of a bull inside a Mexican water jar.In World War II, the Germans came to know this symbol stood for ferocious fighting - that's when they got the name the "Red Bulls" and were immortalized in films...
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS Minnesota

THC beverage makers worried about being left out of Minnesota's new cannabis bill

MINNEAPOLIS – East Lake Craft Brewery has been pouring beers inside of Midtown Global Market since 2014, but in the last year they've seen a surge in sales from their THC drink "High & Dry.""It's been great because new people are coming in, people we've never seen before," said Ryan Pitman, owner of East Lake Craft Brewery, "It's been a good seller for us."However, the current Cannabis Bill has language that could leave his business behind."Under current Minnesota law, brewers are allowed to create beverages that are based on hemp, that qualify for federal tax benefits and are not subject...
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS Minnesota

Crew pulls out pickup truck submerged in icy Wisconsin lake

MINNEAPOLIS -- Our frigid temperatures over the past week was welcomed by one driver in Wisconsin.Crews were out on Crooked Lake to pull the driver's pickup truck from the icy water.The truck actually got stuck in slushy conditions last week and didn't go through the ice until after the driver got out.The towing company says they had to wait until the ice got thicker before bringing their equipment out.
WISCONSIN STATE
CBS Minnesota

CROWN Act signed into Minnesota law, targeting hair-based discrimination

ST. PAUL, Minn. – State law now protects Minnesotans from discrimination based on their hair.Gov. Tim Walz announced he signed the CROWN Act Wednesday, which is aimed at making sure Black Minnesotans can wear their hair naturally without fear they will be considered "unprofessional" or faced with other forms of discrimination.The DFL-led Minnesota Senate approved the bill last week by a vote of 45-19. The House first passed it in 2020, but it went nowhere in the Republican-controlled Senate. The House passed it again last year.At least 14 other states have passed similar laws. 
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS Minnesota

Report criticizes how Minnesota agencies award grants to nonprofits

ST. PAUL, Minn. – Minnesota state auditors have come out swinging in a new report, blasting what it called "pervasive noncompliance" among state agencies when it comes to following policies on giving out grants to nonprofits.You pay your taxes, the state legislature decides how to spend it, state agencies then get to share it. The Minnesota Office of Grants Management spells out 13 policies for awarding money to public and private partners. They're not supposed to be suggestions.Jodi Munson Rodriguez is the deputy legislative auditor who helped write this 98-page report"I'll say it's pretty serious. We don't use the word...
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS Minnesota

Summit Avenue Regional Trail proposal driving passionate debate

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- A plan to redesign St. Paul's historic Summit Avenue is driving passionate debate among neighbors and those who travel on the iconic avenue. Until Feb. 28, the city is taking public comments on the Summit Avenue Regional Trail and proposed plans for a raised, separated bike path. "Really, over the winter in some places, the bike lane disappears completely," Zack Mensinger said.Zack Mensinger is co-chair of the St. Paul Bicycle Coalition. He's among those in support of the city's draft plan to convert Summit Avenue into a regional trail system."I'm an everyday cyclist, literally year round. I rode 7,000...
SAINT PAUL, MN
CBS Minnesota

Suspected Chinese spy balloon shot down off South Carolina coast

The suspected Chinese spy balloon that has been drifting across the United States for several days has been shot down off the coast of South Carolina.The balloon was shot down by U.S. fighter jets in U.S. airspace at 2:39 p.m. ET on Saturday, U.S. officials confirmed to CBS News. A senior defense official told CBS News that an F-22 dispatched out of Langley Air Force Base took down the balloon with one AIM-9X air-to-air missile. Defense officials previously told CBS News that the surveillance equipment attached to the balloon was the size of two to three school buses. Senior Biden administration officials...
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
CBS Minnesota

DeSantis eyes 2024 from afar as GOP rivals move toward runs

DES MOINES, Iowa — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis may be months away from publicly declaring his presidential intentions, but his potential rivals aren't holding back.No fewer than a half dozen Republicans eyeing the White House have begun actively courting top political operatives in states like New Hampshire and Iowa, which traditionally host the opening presidential primary contests. At the same time, former President Donald Trump, the only announced candidate in the race, is launching regular attacks against DeSantis — and others — while locking down key staff and endorsements in early voting South Carolina.For now, DeSantis is plowing forward with...
FLORIDA STATE
CBS Minnesota

Shortage of home care nurses keeping babies from going home with their parents

MINNEAPOLIS -- The care crisis is changing the lives of Minnesota families. The nursing shortage has even kept some parents from bringing their babies home.Jamie Craven and his twin brother were born at Masonic Children's Hospital last year."They were born eight weeks early with severe lung problems," said Katie Craven. "Unfortunately, Tommy wasn't able to overcome all of their complexities and he passed away at five months in July."Jamie has been thriving thanks to a tracheotomy that's helping his breathing and development. In fact, he's been ready to go home since September."Because of the trach, he has to have somebody...
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS Minnesota

Minnesota House passes bills to restore voting rights for felons, make Juneteenth a state holiday

ST. PAUL, Minn. – The Minnesota legislature on Thursday advanced three bills and two of them are moving to Gov. Tim Walz's desk for signature.  100% Clean EnergyThe Senate late Thursday passed a bill requiring that utilities offer 100% clean energy to consumers by 2040. It is a top priority for Democrats in control of the Capitol, and Gov. Tim Walz will soon sign it.  It was a party-line vote 34-33.Supporters say the new benchmark is an important tool to curb climate change's impact on our communities, while opponents argue it will be costly for consumers and it...
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS Minnesota

FAA orders ground stop at 3 airports where suspected spy balloon last seen

Update: U.S. fighter jets shot down the balloon off the South Carolina coast Saturday afternoon and the FAA ended the ground stop. Read the latest here.Arrivals to and departures from three U.S. airports were paused for over an hour Saturday afternoon when the Federal Aviation Administration issued a ground stop to "support the Department of Defense in a national security effort." The FAA confirmed to CBS News that flights to and from Wilmington International Airport, Myrtle Beach International Airport and Charleston International Airport were paused until at least 2:45 p.m. on Saturday. The agency also "closed additional airspace." Two U.S. officials told the Associated...
CHARLESTON, SC
CBS Minnesota

On 1st anniversary of Amir Locke's death, family and activists gather at Capitol to call for change

ST. PAUL, Minn. – On the anniversary of the death of Amir Locke, his family was joined by activists inside the Minnesota State Capitol, renewing their calls for justice and change.The 22-year-old man was shot and killed during a no-knock raid inside a downtown apartment."There's not a day that goes by that I don't say my son's name, I don't have a conversation with Amir, I don't look at his pictures," said Karen Wells, Locke's mother. "At the end of the day, I will not shut up. I'm not going nowhere. You came for our son, you came for me....
SAINT PAUL, MN
CBS Minnesota

After "hectic, chaotic" start to ice fishing season, things smooth as ice in Twin Cities

LAKE MINNETONKA, Minn. –  The 2022-2023 ice fishing season is gearing up for a strong finish headed into its home stretch, overcoming a rough and uncertain beginning.While frigid temperatures had ice forming earlier than in years past, massive snowfalls, warming temperatures and even rain had the season looking like it was on rough ice just a few weeks back."It's been hectic and chaotic," said Brett Pioske, co-owner of Rel Fishing, a guided ice fishing experience on Lake Minnetonka. "Especially with all of the snowstorms we've had early on in the ice, with the ice not quite there. Lots of plowing,...
CBS Minnesota

Snow machines, new winter activities coming this weekend to Battle Creek Regional Park

ST. PAUL, Minn. – Warmer weather this weekend will make for a perfect time to get outdoors and check out miles of new trails and sledding hills in the east metro.Ramsey County's Battle Creek Regional Park is hosting a ribbon-cutting Saturday to celebrate its new snow machines and winter activities, including cross country ski rentals.High schoolers competed there Thursday."On the western side of the cities there were three parks that make snow just like a downhill ski resort would," said Mike Weimerskirch, the meet organizer. "There was nothing on the east side. Battle Creek put in snow-making capability."  Jamie Anderson with St. Paul Parks and Recreation says the man-made snow allows Battle Creek to offer consistency, with fewer canceled ski events."We're the one and only rec center that has this partnership with this ski program," Anderson said. "We get to shout that out."Weimerskirch says there have been years when skiers get around 15 days on snow, but this year they've had 70."I'm a lifetime Minnesotan," he said. "That's the thing that I enjoy about Minnesota is that there are things to get outside and do."The ribbon-cutting ceremony and tours begin at 1 p.m. It's free to check out.
SAINT PAUL, MN
CBS Minnesota

CBS Minnesota

Minneapolis, MN
117K+
Followers
28K+
Post
45M+
Views
ABOUT

WCCO-TV is part of CBS Television Stations, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country.

 https://www.cbsnews.com/minnesota/

Comments / 0

Community Policy