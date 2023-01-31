ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Kim Petras thanks trans musicians for historic Grammy win

Pop singer Kim Petras nodded to the transgender musicians who paved the way for her historic Grammy win on Sunday. Petras and Sam Smith won the Grammy for best pop or group performance for their viral hit "Unholy." Smith ceded the stage to Petras to deliver an acceptance speech as the first trans woman to win in the category.

