Things got heated in the Cleveland Cavs-Memphis Grizzlies game last night. Dillon Brooks missed a shot driving to the hoop and one of his arms hit Donovan Mitchell while Brooks was on the ground. Mitchell responded by throwing the ball at Brooks and a full scuffle ensued. Both players were ejected and Mitchell did not hold back after the game, saying quote: 'that's just who he is. We've seen it a bunch. Him and I have had our personal battles for years. Quite frankly, I've been busting his *** for years. There's no place for that in the game and you got to protect yourself at the end of the day.' Shannon Sharpe reacts to Mitchell's comments, the play and ejection.

MEMPHIS, TN ・ 2 DAYS AGO