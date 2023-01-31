Read full article on original website
FOX Sports
Brunson leads New York against Philadelphia after 41-point performance
Philadelphia 76ers (34-17, third in the Eastern Conference) vs. New York Knicks (28-26, seventh in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: New York faces the Philadelphia 76ers after Jalen Brunson scored 41 points in the New York Knicks' 134-128 overtime loss to the Los Angeles Clippers. The Knicks are 19-15 in...
FOX Sports
All-Star exclusion no sweat for Edwards: 'I kind of knew'
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The Minnesota Timberwolves were predictably irked when Anthony Edwards was not picked for the NBA All-Star Game, a belief in his worthiness that had plenty of backing around the league. As for Edwards, well, he said he wasn't surprised or disappointed. His laid-back, aw-shucks vibe —...
FOX Sports
MVP Matthew Tkachuk lifts Atlantic to NHL All-Star Game win
SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Florida's Matthew Tkachuk was right at home at the NHL All-Star Game. Detroit's Dylan Larkin had a hat trick, Toronto's Mitch Marner had three assists and the Atlantic Division topped the Central Division 7-5 in the All-Star Game final on Saturday. All-Star Game MVP Matthew...
FOX Sports
Ovechkin, and Ovi Jr., take the ice at All-Star skills night
SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — When you’ve got the second-most goals in NHL history, you’re evidently permitted to bring a guest onto the ice for the All-Star Skills competition. That’s why there were two No. 8 Washington jerseys out there Friday night. Capitals star Alex Ovechkin took...
FOX Sports
Morant and the Grizzlies host the Raptors
Toronto Raptors (24-30, 12th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Memphis Grizzlies (32-20, second in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Ja Morant and the Memphis Grizzlies host the Toronto Raptors. Morant ranks 10th in the league averaging 27.3 points per game. The Grizzlies have gone 21-4 in home games. Memphis is...
FOX Sports
Jokic, 3 other starters out for Nuggets at Timberwolves
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Denver Nuggets star Nikola Jokic has been ruled out for Sunday night's game at Minnesota because of left hamstring tightness. Jamal Murray, Aaron Gordon and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope also rested injuries after playing in Saturday night's 128-108 victory over Atlanta at home. Gordon has a left ankle sprain, Caldwell-Pope has a right ankle sprain and Murray is dealing with a left knee issue.
FOX Sports
LeBron calls Kareem's scoring record 'one of the greatest records in sports' | UNDISPUTED
LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers beat the Indiana Pacers 112-111 last night. LeBron scored 26 points and is now 63 points away from passing Kareem Abdul-Jabbar on the all-time scoring list. After the game, LeBron talked about the magnitude of the record is, saying quote: 'I think it's one of the greatest records in sports in general. I think it's up there with the home run record in baseball. It's just one of those records you just don't ever see or think it'll be broken. You end up seeing guys like Sammy and Mark McGwire start climbing and you think oh this can really happen..' Shannon Sharpe reacts to LeBron's comments.
FOX Sports
South Carolina vs. UConn highlights: Gamecocks top Huskies on FOX
No. 1 South Carolina went on the road and defeated the No. 5 UConn Huskies on Sunday, 81-77, as women's college basketball took center stage on FOX. With the win, the Gamecocks remained undefeated, having now won 23 straight. They also snapped the Huskies' 14-game winning streak with Sunday's comeback victory.
FOX Sports
Stars bring 3-game losing streak into matchup against the Ducks
Anaheim Ducks (16-29-5, eighth in the Pacific Division) vs. Dallas Stars (28-13-10, first in the Central Division) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NHL LINE: Stars -340, Ducks +280. BOTTOM LINE: The Dallas Stars look to end a three-game skid when they take on the Anaheim Ducks. Dallas is 28-13-10 overall and 13-5-6 in...
FOX Sports
Duke coach Kara Lawson says men's ball was used in loss to FSU
Duke women's basketball coach Kara Lawson said her team played with a men’s basketball for the first half of a loss to Florida State on Sunday. The 16th-ranked Blue Devils lost to the Seminoles 70-57 in Tallahassee, Florida — the team’s second Atlantic Coast Conference loss of the season.
FOX Sports
Kyrie Irving requests a trade from Nets ahead of NBA trade deadline | SPEAK
Emmanuel Acho, LeSean McCoy, Joy Taylor, and David Helman discuss Kyrie Irving’s request to be traded from the Brooklyn Nets before the NBA trade deadline. McCoy weighs in on Irving’s trade request and explains he loves the move as an attempt to negotiate a new contract. The group then discuss a possible trade involving the Los Angeles Lakers.
FOX Sports
NBA odds: Kyrie Irving traded to Mavericks from Nets; NBA title odds on move
Is point guard Kyrie Irving the missing puzzle piece for the Dallas Mavericks as they seek their first NBA title since the 2010-11 season?. Dončić, a three-time first-team All-NBA player, and the Mavericks stole some of the headlines away from the upcoming Super Bowl LVII by making a blockbuster trade Sunday.
FOX Sports
South Carolina, UConn set stage for another March showdown
Make that 29 straight wins for South Carolina. The last time the reigning national champions lost was when Kentucky stunned Dawn Staley’s team in the 2022 SEC tournament, which was 336 days ago. On Sunday, No. 1 South Carolina beat No. 5 UConn 81-77 at a sold-out XL Center...
FOX Sports
Kyrie Irving reportedly requests trade from Nets, interested in Lakers
Kyrie Irving wants out of Brooklyn. The All-Star point guard has requested a trade and has informed the Nets that he wants to be moved ahead of the Feb. 9 trade deadline or he'll leave in free agency in the upcoming offseason, The Athletic reported Friday. Irving was reportedly asking...
FOX Sports
What does Kyrie Irving actually want from the Nets?
On Nov. 20, Kyrie Irving returned to the court after an eight-game absence, a punishment for promoting an antisemitic film on his social media accounts. At the time, there were questions around the NBA about whether the Brooklyn Nets could survive the circus he had created and whether Irving’s NBA career was in jeopardy.
FOX Sports
Syracuse coach Jim Boeheim: College basketball in 'awful place'
Jim Boeheim has built Syracuse into one of the more renowned college basketball programs in the country. That said, it's a different sport than it was a decade ago. With NIL (name, image and likeness) now front and center, college athletes have the chance to make money off their success. Furthermore, these opportunities can play a role in swaying a player to transfer to a new school.
FOX Sports
Truong has 7 3s, 27 points, No. 17 Zag women top Dons 78-56
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Kaylynne Truong had seven 3-pointers and 27 points, both career highs, with six rebounds, five assists and three steals, and No. 17 Gonzaga rolled to a 78-56 win over San Francisco on Saturday. The nation's best 3-point shooting team at 41.1%, the Bulldogs made 13...
FOX Sports
Donovan Mitchell, Dillon Brooks ejected after third quarter scuffle | UNDISPUTED
Things got heated in the Cleveland Cavs-Memphis Grizzlies game last night. Dillon Brooks missed a shot driving to the hoop and one of his arms hit Donovan Mitchell while Brooks was on the ground. Mitchell responded by throwing the ball at Brooks and a full scuffle ensued. Both players were ejected and Mitchell did not hold back after the game, saying quote: 'that's just who he is. We've seen it a bunch. Him and I have had our personal battles for years. Quite frankly, I've been busting his *** for years. There's no place for that in the game and you got to protect yourself at the end of the day.' Shannon Sharpe reacts to Mitchell's comments, the play and ejection.
FOX Sports
What is Kyrie Irving's market after requesting a trade from Brooklyn? | THE HERD
First Things First co-host Chris Broussard joins Colin Cowherd to discuss his initial reaction to Kyrie Irving requesting a trade (once again) from the Brooklyn Nets. With his request, does this mean he is joining the Los Angeles Lakers to reunite with LeBron James? Watch as Broussard explains the scenario on both sides.
FOX Sports
Kyrie Irving to miss Nets’ game, day after trade request
Kyrie Irving will not play for the Brooklyn Nets on Saturday night, a day after he told the team he would like to be traded. The Nets said Irving’s absence was due to right calf soreness, adding him to the injury report for their game against Washington. Irving had not been listed on the report either Friday night or Saturday morning.
