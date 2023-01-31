ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Reform Austin

Abbott To Go Ahead With Unpopular School Voucher Push

Governor Greg Abbott has been cagey on what exactly his support for “school choice” would entail, but he settled the matter this week at a Parent Empowerment Night event in Corpus Christi. He wants an education savings account that would let parents use taxpayer money to send their kids to private, mostly religious, schools.
texasstandard.org

Many parents are happy with the state of public schooling in Texas, poll shows

Public schools have become a flashpoint in the culture war in recent years, and that’s likely to continue through this legislative session. School vouchers and library book censorship – two topics that often spark heated debates – are just two of the education-related issues Texas lawmakers will be looking at in the coming months.
houstonpublicmedia.org

Texans split on removing Confederate holidays, CRT in colleges, poll finds

A new study sought to gauge public opinion among Texans on a range of controversial topics that may find their way onto the state legislative docket this year, such as gender-affirming care for children and the definition of marriage in the Texas Constitution. The poll from the Hobby School of...
tpr.org

Why are property taxes so high in Texas?

Homeowners in Texas pay some of the nation's highest property taxes. And state lawmakers know it. Now that they're back in session, they’ve vowed to address the issue, in part, by spending $15 billion to provide property tax relief. But, how did we get to this point?. Dale Craymer,...
saobserver.com

TEXAS PUBLIC SCHOOLS WILL SUFFER IF VOUCHERS PASS

If Texas School Vouchers Passes Public Schools Are In Trouble. This week, the 88th Legislation has made school vouchers a priority due to SB 176. Today I would like to give our parents some basic information on the process and its adverse effects on our public schools. Texas ranks 43 in the nation regarding funding in our schools. School vouchers are a topic that Texas has wanted to pass for years, but each time it failed, our politicians are pushing this agenda once again. When I asked who was behind the curtain trying to push for private school vouchers, I was told it was rich people from other states. I find this to be upsetting. How can another state tell us what’s best for our children here in Texas? First, let me give you a reveal of the four people that testified in 2017 to the Educational Senate committee in Texas. Let’s begin with the Koch brothers, who worked with our former Secretary of the U.S. Department of Education, Betsy DeVos. Then there’s Adam Peshek, who works with the Stand Together Trust, which is in Virginia, and there’s Lindsay Burke, who runs the Heritage Foundation, which is in D.C. These billionaires have been allowed to start educational foundations and push their ideology of what our children should learn in schools. The idea that an infestation of billionaires is trying to say that “private school vouchers” would help our children is hard to believe.
southarkansassun.com

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott Gives Clear Support for a “School Choice” Policy

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott gives his clear support for a “school choice” policy on Tuesday and said that the state needs to create an education savings account program. Education is the topmost priority of the state lawmaker in Texas. This time, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott made his support clear on the “school choice” policy on Tuesday and also said that the state needs to create an education savings account.
dmagazine.com

Texas Pharmacists Want to Keep Their Expanded Vaccination Capabilities

Pharmacists in Texas want to be able to keep vaccinating the way they have been during the pandemic, but physicians are not supportive of any permanent changes to what has historically been best practice. In 2020, Public Readiness and Emergency Preparedness Act gave U.S. pharmacists and certified pharmacy techs the...
KIII 3News

Texas lawmakers set to discuss property tax relief

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The deadline to pay property taxes came and went earlier this week, and it has many Texans wondering about the prospect of property tax relief. It's something that has been a priority among lawmakers in the current legislative session in Austin. With more than 60...
KSAT 12

Texas’ private and rural schools again brace for a showdown on school choice

LUFKIN — Michael Lee knows what it’s like to make tough budget decisions. As the former superintendent of Booker Independent School District, Lee experienced the highs and lows of the oil and gas industry. During oil booms, the rural town at the northern tip of the Texas Panhandle swelled as job opportunities expanded. During busts, families packed up and left town — and took public school dollars with them.
Axios

Texas has most Black migrants of any state

The South is on track to become the U.S.'s population center for the first time in history, AP reports. Why it matters: Texas population growth is largely fueled by increases in communities of color, outpacing the increase in white residents. The state has gained the most Black migrants of any...
texasstandard.org

Geothermal energy may soon be viable in Texas – because of fracking

Hydraulic fracturing – or fracking – has been a boon to the energy industry here in Texas, allowing energy producers to access oil and natural gas deep under the earth’s surface. It also comes with environmental risks, like air and groundwater pollution. There have been concerns about...
brownwoodnews.com

Bill Filed In Texas To Prevent Hostile Nations From Owning Texas Land

A bill has been filed in the Texas Legislature that seeks to prevent companies, government entities, and citizens of hostile nations against America from owning land in Texas. The nations listed are China, Iran, Russia, and North Korea. The bill was filed by Texas Senator Lois Kolkhorst who contends that the acquisition of Texas land by the Chinese government is a national security issue.
foxsanantonio.com

Gov. Greg Abbott urges Texans to report ice storm damage

AUSTIN — The Governor of Texas has asked Texans to report any property damage from this week's winter weather. Texans are asked to submit an online iSTAT damage assessment survey. With ice accumulation in North, Central, and West Texas, there have been many broken tree branches that have affected power lines causing localized power outages.
everythinglubbock.com

Texas Comptroller, other agencies urge stakeholders to prepare for lesser prairie-chicken endangered designation

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – After a recent decision by the US Fish and Wildlife Service to delay implementing a final rule listing the lesser prairie-chicken as an endangered species, Texas Comptroller Glenn Hegar advised those who will be impacted by the listing, including private landowners and stakeholders in energy and agriculture, to use the extra time to prepare.
