Maine State

northernpublicradio.org

Elgin schools chief named new state superintendent

For Tony Sanders, becoming state superintendent was a natural career progression and a “longtime dream.”. The Illinois State Board of Education (ISBE) announced Monday that Sanders will take over for State Superintendent Carmen Ayala. Ayala was first appointed to the position in 2019 and retired on Monday. Sanders will...
ELGIN, IL

