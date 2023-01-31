Read full article on original website
northernpublicradio.org
Nursing home owners drained cash while residents deteriorated, state filings suggest
After the nursing home where Leann Sample worked was bought by private investors, it started falling apart. Literally. Part of a ceiling collapsed on a nurse, the air conditioning conked out regularly, and a toilet once burst on Sample while she was helping a resident in the bathroom, she recalled in a court deposition.
northernpublicradio.org
Amid ‘unprecedented’ prolonged revenue boom, state finds budget breathing room
Sustained higher-than-predicted state tax revenues have in recent months given lawmakers a level of budgeting flexibility that is, at least in modern times, without precedent in a state with a reputation for perilous finances. For the current fiscal year and the one before it, that’s led to another uncommon Capitol...
northernpublicradio.org
DeVore intervenes in Rep. Caulkins' assault weapons ban lawsuit over campaign donations
There's a new legal spat between two parties on the same side of the gun rights issue in Illinois. An attorney who won a court ruling against the state's new assault weapons ban has a problem with how a similar lawsuit was filed. State Rep. Dan Caulkins, a Republican who...
northernpublicradio.org
Elgin schools chief named new state superintendent
For Tony Sanders, becoming state superintendent was a natural career progression and a “longtime dream.”. The Illinois State Board of Education (ISBE) announced Monday that Sanders will take over for State Superintendent Carmen Ayala. Ayala was first appointed to the position in 2019 and retired on Monday. Sanders will...
