USD 384 to interview superintendent candidates this week
Interviews are scheduled this week as the USD 384 Blue Valley Randolph School Board searches for its next Superintendent. Agenda documents shared on the USD 384 website show current Superintendent John Cox announced his resignation to the board at its Dec. 12 meeting. His resignation is effective June 30. The...
Lawson hired as new Bergman Elementary principal
A new principal will roam the halls at Frank V. Bergman Elementary next fall. Haley Lawson was hired this week to succeed Stephen Koch, who is retiring in June. She was appointed Wednesday by the Manhattan-Ogden School Board. She currently serves as an Assistant Principal for Ross Elementary School in Topeka. She has also served as an administrative intern and 4th grade teacher at State Street Elementary School in Topeka.
In Focus 2/3/23: Karen Hibbard, Debbie Nuss, Shanika Rose, Ben Deaver, Katelyn Andrist
On Friday’s edition of In Focus, Manhattan Convention & Visitors Bureau Executive Director Karen Hibbard joined us for one final time before her upcoming retirement from the Chamber of Commerce. In segment 1, Karen discussed upcoming activities in the community in the month of February and highlighted a need...
Ribbon Cutting Ceremony Set for Shamrock Practice Facility
MANHATTAN, Kan. (Kansas State Wildcats) – Wildcat fans are invited to attend a special ribbon-cutting ceremony for the new Shamrock Practice Facility prior to the men’s basketball game versus Texas on Saturday. The short ceremony will begin at 1:30 p.m., and include President Richard Linton, Athletics Director Gene...
Wesley Fair learning to play with intelligence, not only athleticism
While playing high school football at Wichita Collegiate, Wesley Fair admits that he was able to survive simply by being a better athlete than everybody else on the football field. He didn’t need to have a mastery of football intelligence to be the most impactful player because he was that much better than everybody else on the field most Friday nights.
Manhattan man accused of battering woman, strangling child
A Manhattan man is in custody after authorities say he struck a woman and abused a child. Riley County Police arrested 44-year-old Marshall Hawkinson Thursday night on charges of aggravated battery, domestic battery and child abuse. The adult victim reported to police that Hawkinson hit her and strangled a young girl with other children present in the home.
Game Preview: #7 K-State Plays Host to #10 Texas Saturday
ESPN2 / WatchESPN (link here) Mark Neely (play-by-play) John J. Wilson (producer) Online: Varsity Network [free]/ www.kstatesports.com/watch [free]. Wyatt Thompson (play-by-play) Stan Weber (analyst) LIVE STATS. kstate.statbroadcast.com. TICKETS. Sold out. PROMOTION. Stripe Out (link/map) Join in the Octagon of Doom magic as we Stripe Out Bramlage Coliseum with alternating purple...
RAPID RECAP: Cats blow 14-point lead, get hooked by ‘Horns
In a top-10 matchup on Saturday at a sold-out Bramlage Coliseum, No. 7 Kansas State lost to No. 10 Texas 69-66 despite having a last-second chance to tie the game at the buzzer. Kansas State took an 8-7 lead with 15:34 left in the first half when guard Cam Carter...
