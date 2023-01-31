ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NC teacher reports: Attrition is down, vacancies are up and a new challenge is coming

New reports on the availability of teachers in North Carolina’s public schools paint a complex and sometimes confusing picture. For instance, the rate of teachers leaving the field held fairly steady during the first two years of the pandemic, despite widespread talk of teacher burnout and mass departures. But teacher vacancies are up significantly this school year, a trend officials say combines difficulty recruiting teachers with possible changes in reporting.
NC requires pollution controls, but lets wood pellet plant expand

State environmental regulators have issued an air-quality permit that will allow the world's largest wood pellet maker to expand a plant in eastern North Carolina. The modified permit requires Enviva to install new equipment to reduce hazardous air pollutants at the plant in Ahoskie, in Hertford County. Neighbors and environmental...
HERTFORD COUNTY, NC
NC study maps out shift to electric cars, appliances, factories

North Carolina will need more electric vehicles on the road, cleaner energy sources and a faster shift away from fossil fuels in all parts of the economy to meet its climate goals, according to a new report from Gov. Roy Cooper's office. Cooper's office produced the "Deep Decarbonization Pathways Analysis"...
NORTH CAROLINA STATE

