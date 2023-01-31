Read full article on original website
Advocates worry of looming mental health crisis inside North Carolina prisons
Samuel C. Wendt suffers from post-traumatic stress disorder, a consequence he says resulted from military duty in Iraq and Afghanistan. He's incarcerated at Tabor Correctional Institution and says he still needs mental health care. "I can tell you from my personal experience that I'm a better person when I'm able...
NC teacher reports: Attrition is down, vacancies are up and a new challenge is coming
New reports on the availability of teachers in North Carolina’s public schools paint a complex and sometimes confusing picture. For instance, the rate of teachers leaving the field held fairly steady during the first two years of the pandemic, despite widespread talk of teacher burnout and mass departures. But teacher vacancies are up significantly this school year, a trend officials say combines difficulty recruiting teachers with possible changes in reporting.
Study: Forever chemicals abundant in fish from contaminated rivers, lakes
When Raleigh resident Daryl Mouring isn’t making his semi-annual southward trek to Beaufort to enjoy saltwater fishing, he can still be found casting his line closer to home — at Lake Wheeler or Falls Lake. Never at nearby Lake Crabtree, though. “They tell you not to eat the...
NC requires pollution controls, but lets wood pellet plant expand
State environmental regulators have issued an air-quality permit that will allow the world's largest wood pellet maker to expand a plant in eastern North Carolina. The modified permit requires Enviva to install new equipment to reduce hazardous air pollutants at the plant in Ahoskie, in Hertford County. Neighbors and environmental...
NC study maps out shift to electric cars, appliances, factories
North Carolina will need more electric vehicles on the road, cleaner energy sources and a faster shift away from fossil fuels in all parts of the economy to meet its climate goals, according to a new report from Gov. Roy Cooper's office. Cooper's office produced the "Deep Decarbonization Pathways Analysis"...
