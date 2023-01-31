ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

Officials worry about youth violence levels even as Denver homicides dip in 2022

By JULIA CARDI julia.cardi@gazette.com
OutThere Colorado
OutThere Colorado
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27X5zi_0kXk5GOu00
Me'Khi P. Allen, 4, and Denise Hood, 65, were killed in April around Denver's Green Valley Ranch Neighborhood. They were shot along with Donn'e Allen, 23.

Homicides in Denver decreased in 2022 after two years of increases. But December saw more than the average for the year, and teenage victims and suspects continue to worry officials.

Denver police counted 88 homicides last year, down from 96 in 2021. Nine were tallied in December.

“It’s not a number that we’re happy with, unfortunately,” said Chief Ron Thomas, adding each life lost is one too many.

Eight victims in 2022 were under 18, and eight of the year’s homicides had juvenile suspects charged criminally.

Thomas said the city hopes to bring those numbers down with a focus on social services for families and economic development. He said reducing homicides by underage offenders also requires measures that minimizes the chances of them getting their hands on guns, such as gun locks, not storing them in cars and buyback drives — in which the city pays people to turn over guns voluntarily.

Thomas estimated the city collected about 1,000 guns from its buyback events last year.

“So, that's 1,000 guns that will not fall into the wrong hands and have some tragic results from someone using that firearm,” he said.

The numbers mirror a concern about juvenile violence statewide. In the 2022 fiscal year, 43% of kids in the juvenile system had committed a violent offense, up from 31% in the 2019 fiscal year, according to an annual report from the Division of Youth Services.

Denver’s trend in homicides from 2019 to 2022 also appears to mirror what midsize and large cities in the U.S. saw, based on an analysis of 27 cities by the Council on Criminal Justice, a think tank.

Homicides rose by 37% from 2019 to 2020 in the cities studies, resulting in 1,472 more deaths. Homicides increased 2% between 2020 and 2021, but then declined by 4% in 2022.

However, some of the cities saw much larger increases than others, and some experienced decreases while homicides rose elsewhere. The study included Denver, and analyzed cities ranging from a population of about 227,000 (Richmond, Virginia) to 8.4 million (New York City).

Personal disputes continued to be a top motivation for homicides in 2022, following 2020 and 2021, a spokesperson said of the department’s internal analysis. Denver police counted 25 homicides last year with a personal dispute as the main driver, said Matt Clark, commander of the department’s Major Crimes Division.

He said the department tends to classify each homicide in only one category when determining causes.

“You’ll see crossover. When we look at the drug-nexus cases, those cases sometimes are robberies as well, but it was a drug transaction. So those are going to fall into a drug-nexus type scenario there.”

Domestic violence and drugs followed personal disputes followed as top causes for homicide, according to police.

But tracking of homicides includes some differences depending on the source. While the Office of the Medical Examiner, for the most part, includes any person killed by another under one count, some sources of data on Denver’s homicides separate out certain deaths that meet the definition.

The police department’s internal tracking of homicides and online data dashboard does not include deaths at the hands of officers, though the number reported to the Colorado Bureau of Investigation does include fatal officer shootings.

The department tracks deaths this way according to the FBI’s guidelines for reporting under its Uniform Crime Reporting program, Clark said.

The medical examiner recorded 90 homicides last year, compared with 104 last year and 102 in 2020.

The police department counts homicides for the year in which the act was committed, Clark said. For example, someone shot at the end of 2021 who passes away in the hospital in 2022 would be counted in 2021.

The medical examiner counts homicides for the year in which the person died, the office’s operations manager added.

The medical examiner and Denver police also track traffic fatalities separately.

A spreadsheet provided to the Denver Gazette by the police department shows the agency recorded 82 traffic fatalities for 2022. The tracking includes deaths that led to criminal charges, such as vehicular homicide or felony hit-and-run.

Clark said the medical examiner classifies the manner of unintentional traffic deaths as accidental.

But different ways of accounting homicides can be confusing for the public, said Jacob Kang-Brown, a senior research fellow at the Vera Institute of Justice, especially if that means the numbers vary based on the source.

“Public safety and violence prevention are a really important part of our world. And tracking homicide, and better understanding how that happens, I think is a valuable thing. And so making sure that the data actually represent what's happening is important,” he said.

Thomas stands by the police department’s strategy of focusing policing resources on several “hot spots” in the city that officials say have been the locations of a disproportionate share of shootings and homicides. Currently, the police department has eight intersections in the city pinpointed as focus areas.

The strategy has drawn criticism that it leads to over-policing of poor communities and people of color. But following a shooting last fall in Denver’s East Colfax neighborhood that injured six people, just over the border with Aurora, a resident said she felt like she typically would only see police visible in her neighborhood immediately after a major violent incident.

“I'm hopeful that if we were to ask her today that she would have a different response, that she would say that she continues to see police officers in her neighborhood, even though we're a long ways away from those tragic events that occurred back at the end of last year,” Thomas said.

“I think that there was sort of a sentiment that the city government as a whole had really kind of neglected that neighborhood. Hopefully, I was able to convince that neighborhood that, actually, there's a significant amount of government intervention and support that has been infused into this particular neighborhood," he added.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
OutThere Colorado

Metro Denver home sales gathering momentum again?

After a half year of declining sales in the wake of sharply higher mortgage rates, the National Association of Realtors is seeing an upward turn in pending home sales — and Denver area brokers are already marking that same bounce. “It’s been crazy the last month,” said Rike Palese,...
DENVER, CO
OutThere Colorado

Kid-friendly tourism: One Colorado city ranks high, while other don't

While many Colorado tourists have their sights set for the state's mountains, larger cities around the state can also offer a great, family-friendly getaway. An article from LawnLove recently compared the 200 largest US cities across 23 different metrics related to kid-friendly travel. This included aspects of travel like the local number of kid-friendly attractions, availability of family-friendly lodging, affordability, and crime. While one Colorado city performed well, most were ranked below-average.
COLORADO STATE
OutThere Colorado

'Wild raccoon chase' caught on camera in Colorado store

An entertaining video has emerged from Boulder, showing how difficult it can be to capture a raccoon that doesn't want to be captured. In the clip, several people can be seen attempting to coax a raccoon out from behind a wall in a local store. Eventually, the raccoon pops out, sending the local animal protection supervisor on a 'wild goose chase' through the store's aisles.
BOULDER, CO
OutThere Colorado

Colorado university dubbed a 'top American party school'

According to a recent ranking published by Niche.com, one of Colorado's well-known education hubs is among the country's 'top 25 party schools of 2023' – barely. Each year, Niche ranks American colleges in a number of categories – best value, best academics, best student life, etc. One of those rankings is 'top party schools' and this year, University of Colorado Boulder ranked 25th with an 'A+'grade in the 'party scene' category.
BOULDER, CO
OutThere Colorado

Cow saved after falling through ice at Colorado reservoir

According to Mountain View Fire Rescue, a team effort that involved multiple emergency departments saved the life of a cow that had fallen through 'thin' ice. The incident took place on Tuesday morning, when an Erie-area cow fell through 7-inch-thick ice and into 8-foot-deep water. The cow was on the frozen Prince Reservoir #2 at the time, which is found about 10 miles east of Boulder.
BOULDER, CO
OutThere Colorado

Hearse carrying a body for medical donation slides off Interstate 70 in Colorado

A hearse that was transporting a body for medical donation slid off of interstate 70 on Friday, according to officials from Summit Fire and EMS. The accident occurred at around 3 AM near mile marker 212 between Silverthorne and the Eisenhower Tunnel. The vehicle reportedly slid off of the roadway and teetered over a 100-foot-high embankment before coming to a stop.
SILVERTHORNE, CO
OutThere Colorado

OutThere Colorado

Colorado State
29K+
Followers
5K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

OUR MISSION. To Inform. Inspire. Guide. WHO WE ARE. OutThere Colorado is a leading platform intent on inspiring people to seek meaningful experiences in the outdoors. Through a variety of highly shareable original content—including jaw-dropping video and photography, engaging articles, and immersive destination profiles—OutThere is building a rapidly growing national audience. OutThere’s engaging content drives users to create the experiences they seek beyond the device, helping them lead an informed, inspired, and experience-rich life outdoors. WHAT WE BELIEVE. We are about the trip and the trail. The pause button. Disconnecting so we can reconnect. We celebrate messy hair, dusty shoes, windows down, no wi-fi, road trips, the best burger, powder days and car camps. We are driven by our deep respect for our environment, and our passionate commitment to sustainable tourism and conservation. We believe in the right for everyone - from all backgrounds and cultures - to enjoy our natural world, and we believe that we must all do so responsibly. We seek to tell the best stories about the best places, but we feel a responsibility to educate our followers on how to tread lightly to preserve these special places for future generations. As a media company, we are leveraging our platform as an advocate to conserve our natural world in the interests of everyone today, tomorrow and generations from now.

 https://outtherecolorado.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy