Colorado State

Proposed plan outlines changes to parts of Hanging Lake Trail

By Seth Boster
 2 days ago
Hikers descend the steep trail from Hanging Lake in Glenwood Canyon, east of Glenwood Springs, Colo., Monday, Aug. 8, 2016. (The Gazette, Christian Murdock)

One of Colorado's most iconic trails is set for a face-lift.

The U.S. Forest Service recently posted documents outlining plans to reconstruct and realign parts of Hanging Lake Trail in the wake of decades of heavy foot traffic and more recent years of natural disaster. The 2020 Grizzly Peak fire that mostly burned above the trail's steep canyon has been followed by flooding and rock and mud slides.

While the 1.2-mile trail reopened to some surprise in 2022, land managers indicated it would eventually need to be revitalized to make it safer and more resilient.

“These repairs and improvements will ensure that we continue to provide a world-class visitor experience at this iconic Colorado location for decades to come," White River National Forest Supervisor Scott Fitzwilliams said in a recent news release.

A scoping letter calls for six of the trail's seven creek-crossing bridges to be replaced and a couple of them relocated. The bridges "were nearing the end of their serviceable lifespan prior to the 2021 debris flows," according to the letter, noting further damage and destruction since.

Slight trail reroutes are envisioned around several of those bridge locations. Several new or improved "rest areas" have also been proposed along the climb.

At the destination waterfall, the trail "is not well defined," according to the scoping letter, "resulting in erosion, trampled vegetation and meandering social trails beneath and around Spouting Rock." The proposal calls for building a boardwalk that would loop around the falls, keeping people off the ground.

"At the trailhead, restoration would be more intensive and would involve the use of heavy equipment," the letter states. The goal is to remove debris while rebuilding the stream bank and creating "an accessible plaza," complete with sheltered seating, bathrooms, picnic tables, signage and bike racks for cyclists on the adjacent commuter path.

The Forest Service has said the trail could be closed "as work progresses." Work could start in September this year and continue through fall of 2024.

The Forest Service has requested public feedback, which can be filed online through Feb. 25 at: https://bit.ly/3WYzJCV

Reservations and $10 permits are needed to hike Hanging Lake Trail. Slots through April 30 can be booked now; for May through June, reservations open Feb. 15. Go to visitglenwood.com

