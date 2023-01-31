Read full article on original website
How Often To Change Synthetic Oil
Motor oil is an engine’s lifeblood. It cleans, lubricates, cools, cushions and protects engines and other mechanical parts. Motor oil also holds in suspension sludge, harsh chemicals, contaminates and abrasive particles — things that cause engine wear. Synthetic oil is used in most modern vehicles, especially high-performance and...
Top Speed
Why E-Fuels Could Stop Electric Cars In Their Tracks
The future of classic fossil fuels seems to be just about settled. The negative effects that come from tens of millions of drivers burning gasoline on a daily basis have serious effects on the ecosystem. Because of this, government is looking to regulate the automotive industry to prevent further damage being done to the Earth’s climate. It’s a commonly held belief that electric cars are the future, and because of this, many car manufacturers are looking to electrify their lineups to follow suit with what seems to be the wave of the future, but e-fuels might shake up the current picture.
New technologies provide grain cart harvesting solution
The premiere of the OMNiDRIVE driverless tractor and grain cart harvesting solution are some of the latest technologies to help farmers.
Carscoops
GM Design’s Latest Sketch Sure Looks Like A Small Chevy Pickup
A very interesting sketch of a what appears to be a compact or small two-door pickup was published on Instagram by the official General Motors Design account. No surprise then that it’s fueling rumors about a smaller and more affordable EV truck that could be offered by one of GM’s brands in the US market.
What is the best alternative to a wood-burning stove?
As wood-burning stoves have become a talking point in England after warnings about the pollution they emit, those who installed them and feel guilt may worry about how to replace their beloved burner. However, there are good options that are just as cosy-looking and warm but emit fewer particulates and...
Top Speed
Back When Harley-Davidson Built Small-Displacement Motorcycles
Harley-Davidson’s recent entry into the adventure motorcycle class is not the first time the iconic American motorcycle manufacturer has taken a left turn, and offered motorcycles that are the complete opposite of their standard V-Twin cruisers. In the early 1970s, the company bought 50% of Italian manufacturer Aermacchi in...
Top Speed
Honda's Commitment To Hydrogen Fuel Cell Technology Further Solidifies With The 2024 CR-V HFCV
Honda, one of the first manufacturers to truly believe in hydrogen as an alternative fuel source is not backing down from its belief and is doing everything it can to ensure the viability and future of the technology. Honda recently announced a significant expansion into its hydrogen technology, which includes a hydrogen fuel cell electric CR-V, its most popular car, coming to the United States and Japan in 2024. Featuring a system Honda co-developed with General Motors, it is said to have double the durability of the one currently in the Honda Clarity, as well as costing only one-third the price to produce.
techxplore.com
A way to produce hydrogen directly from untreated sea water
A team of engineering and materials scientists from China, Australia and the U.S. has developed a process for using sea water to produce hydrogen without having to first pretreat the water. In their paper published in the journal Nature Energy, the group describes their new process and how well it worked compared to other processes that involve pretreated water.
globalspec.com
Adhesives innovations driven by VOC and sustainability trends
Military engineers apply adhesive to a substrate, with masks to mitigate exposure to vapors. Source: U.S. National Archives/LCPL M. Garcia, USMC. Adhesives are commonly used in a variety of industries such as housing, furniture, packaging,and upholstery. Volatile organic compounds (VOCs) have been used widely in adhesives for the past half-century, but now that negative health and environmental effects have been uncovered, many organizations are moving to adopt low-VOC adhesives. In particular, it is suspected that VOCs may contribute to air pollution and create low ground-level ozone, also known as smog.
roadrunner.travel
Gold Wings Return for 2023
Touring riders with a penchant for Honda bikes can look forward to the coming year. Honda has announced that it’s bringing the Gold Wing into 2023 with an updated model line. The 2023 lineup features four machines, including Gold Wing Tour Airbag DCT, Gold Wing Tour DCT, Gold Wing...
Diving Into the Appeal of Brekr Electric Bikes!
Why You Should Consider Brekr E-Bikes for Your Next Adventure?. Have you ever heard of Brekr? If not, then you’re in luck. Brekr is a bike manufacturer based out of the Netherlands specializing in designing and producing high-performance electric bikes. To say this electric vehicle stood out would be an understatement. When I first saw this bike, the first thing that stood out was that bold diagonal crossbar and that banana-like saddle seat. This design is carried out through Model B and the newly introduced Model F, which will be the focus of this article.
Engadget
Researchers can now pull hydrogen directly from seawater, no filtering required
Researchers at the University of Adelaide announced this week that they made clean hydrogen fuel from seawater without pre-treatment. Demand for hydrogen fuel, a clean energy source that only produces water when burned, is expected to increase in the coming years as the world (hopefully) continues to pivot away from fossil fuels. The findings could eventually provide cheaper green energy production to coastal areas.
Good News Network
A Big Step Towards Hydrogen Fuel Out of Thin Air—Just Like a Plant
A device that can harvest water from the air and provide hydrogen fuel—entirely powered by solar energy—has been a long-held dream of scientists, but it’s now close to fulfillment. Chemical engineer Kevin Sivula and his team have made a significant step towards bringing this vision closer to...
Right Lane Industries Announces Agreement to Acquire the Rear Discharge Mixer Businesses of McNeilus and London Machinery Inc. from Oshkosh Corporation
DODGE CENTER, Minn. & LONDON, Ontario--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 31, 2023-- Right Lane Industries (“Right Lane”) announced today that it has entered into a purchase agreement to acquire London Machinery, Inc. and the Rear Discharge Mixer business of McNeilus Truck and Manufacturing, Inc. (collectively, “RDM” or the “Business”) from Oshkosh Corporation. The acquisition, which is expected to close near the end of February, includes all rear discharge concrete mixer operations of the seller, including the iconic Bridgemaster brand, but does not include any of the McNeilus-branded refuse or front discharge mixer product lines. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230131006064/en/ The London and McNeilus brands, with 171 years of combined heritage, will continue to serve the concrete industry under the leadership of industry veteran Bob Monchamp with the existing team remaining in place. The acquisition will be seamless for customers, who will continue to interface with their existing contacts at the Business to purchase the premier concrete mixers and OEM aftermarket parts and service. RDM will continue to manufacture new products out of London, Ontario, with an R&D and support facility in Dodge Center, MN, and provide aftermarket parts to customers globally.
MotorTrend Magazine
Is It a 4.8L or a 5.3L Engine? How to Tell the Difference
HOT ROD editors got a lot of questions about the article "Big Bang Theory" that Richard Holdener wrote about turbocharging what he thought was a GM truck 5.3L V-8. The engine made 1,203 hp at 26.8 pounds of boost, and turned out to be a 4.8L. Obviously, boost will help make up for a lack of displacement, but if you're scouring a junkyard searching for a cheap way to make 400 hp, a low-mileage 5.3L will get you there a lot easier than a 4.8L will.
Gizmodo
Self-Air Conditioning Tent Just Needs a Gallon of Water To Stay Cool Inside
With summers now warmer than ever, enjoying the great outdoors inside a stiflingly hot tent is becoming less appealing than a vacation spent relaxing in an air-conditioned hotel room. That could soon change, however, as a University of Connecticut researcher has created a new fabric that could potentially cool the inside of a tent by up to 20 degrees Fahrenheit.
A new type of tandem solar cell for space could double efficiency
Physicists from Lund University in Sweden developed small solar radiation-collecting antennas, also known as nanowires, that could be better suited to space than existing silicon solar cells. The new nanowires are light and require a small amount of material, meaning they will soon be tested on satellites that already use...
Is Hydrogen the Answer for New Cummins Engines?
Will future commercial trucks use the new Cummins 6.7 hydrogen engine? It certainly seems like they will. The post Is Hydrogen the Answer for New Cummins Engines? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
blueridgecountry.com
February’s Wild Edible: Turkey Tail Mushrooms
In our region, one of the most common mushrooms during the fall and winter is the turkey tail mushroom. This fan-shaped polypore (which grows on a wide variety of trees-especially dead or dying hardwoods) usually runs two to three inches wide and features multiple zones of multiple variations of purple, green, yellow, black, and gray. The clincher on identifying Coriolus versicolor is its white underside that sports scores of tiny pores.
Carscoops
Tesla Model S Plaid’s Daring Underwater Drive Is Successful, But Costly Aftermath
As floods lash parts of New Zealand, an EV enthusiast recently took to Twitter to prove the ‘superiority’ of a Tesla Model S Plaid over gas-powered combustion vehicles, re-sharing a video from last year of the EV driving through 7-feet of water. That car’s owner, who goes by...
