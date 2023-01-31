ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, FL

KXAN

Saban Details Advice He Gave Hurts Before Oklahoma Transfer

The Alabama coach offered the future Eagles quarterback guidance at two key points of his career. Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts stands on the precipice of a remarkable accomplishment. Four years ago, he was replaced as Alabama's starting quarterback by Tua Tagovailoa. Now, he's one of the best quarterbacks in the NFL and a win away from a world championship.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
KXAN

Jalen Hurts Has Perfect Answer on Best Play of Season

The Eagles quarterback has had plenty of highlight reel moments this year and now sit one victory away from being a Super Bowl champion. The 2022 season has been a special one for Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts. In just his third year in the NFL and his second as the team’s full-time starter, the 24-year-old has racked up a number of individual accolades and put Philadelphia on the cusp of another Super Bowl title.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
KXAN

49ers’ Trent Williams Addresses Retirement Rumors

The San Francisco offensive lineman discussed rumors of his retirement from football on Saturday. View the original article to see embedded media. Amid rumors of his impending retirement, San Francisco offensive tackle Trent Williams assured 49ers fans that he has no plans to retire anytime soon. “Yeah, for sure,” Williams...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KXAN

Richard Sherman Among Those Against Potential NFL Hip-Drop Tackle Ban

The league is reportedly considering banning a type of tackle that injured Patrick Mahomes and Tony Pollard during the playoffs. Following Friday’s news of the NFL possibly looking to ban “hip-drop” tackles, several defensive players, including longtime former defensive back Richard Sherman, took to Twitter on Saturday to voice their frustration with the potential rule change.
KXAN

Super Bowl LVII Kicking Props

Among the many props you can bet on Super Sunday are totals for field goals, extra points and total points from the kickers. Oddsmakers offer all sorts of exciting wagering options on the Super Bowl, ranging from the length of the National Anthem to the color of the winning team’s Gatorade bath. In addition to those extremely fun betting markets, bettors can find all kinds of player props for the game itself – even kicking props. That’s right, SI Sportsbook has props involving the placekickers from both the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs.
KANSAS CITY, MO

