Office Depot is Closing More Stores in 3 StatesBryan DijkhuizenOrlando, FL
Longstanding Office Depot and OfficeMax Stores Permanently Closing, Beginning TodayJoel EisenbergOrlando, FL
Restaurant Inspections: 2 Middleburg restaurants cited for ‘vermin activity’Don JohnsonMiddleburg, FL
Popular Florida retailer closing multiple storesAsh JurbergJacksonville, FL
Orange Park Mall announces 6 new stores coming spring 2023Zoey FieldsOrange Park, FL
Jason Kelce Doesn’t Think Super Bowl Will Impact Retirement Decision
The 35-year-old Eagles center is playing on a one-year, $14 million deal. Eagles center Jason Kelce has already had a career to remember. Since Philadelphia took him in the sixth round of the 2011 draft, Kelce has made six Pro Bowls, appeared on five All-Pro teams, and won Super Bowl LII.
Saban Details Advice He Gave Hurts Before Oklahoma Transfer
The Alabama coach offered the future Eagles quarterback guidance at two key points of his career. Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts stands on the precipice of a remarkable accomplishment. Four years ago, he was replaced as Alabama's starting quarterback by Tua Tagovailoa. Now, he's one of the best quarterbacks in the NFL and a win away from a world championship.
Aaron Rodgers’s Indecisiveness Could ‘Complicate’ Trade Talks, per Report
Rumors continue to swirl regarding the 39-year-old quarterback’s future following his 18th season with the Packers. Another offseason of uncertainty regarding Aaron Rodgers’s NFL future could reportedly play a major role in the Packers’ ability to trade the star quarterback in the event both sides decide it’s time to move on.
Jalen Hurts Has Perfect Answer on Best Play of Season
The Eagles quarterback has had plenty of highlight reel moments this year and now sit one victory away from being a Super Bowl champion. The 2022 season has been a special one for Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts. In just his third year in the NFL and his second as the team’s full-time starter, the 24-year-old has racked up a number of individual accolades and put Philadelphia on the cusp of another Super Bowl title.
Want to Know More About Your College’s Coaching Search? You’ll Be Waiting Awhile
Unlike its counterparts in the NFL, there is a consistent lack of transparency around college football hires from the institutions doing the hiring. If you follow NFL coaching searches, you’ll notice a simple level of transparency that seems radical if you’re a college football fan. That is an...
49ers’ Trent Williams Addresses Retirement Rumors
The San Francisco offensive lineman discussed rumors of his retirement from football on Saturday. View the original article to see embedded media. Amid rumors of his impending retirement, San Francisco offensive tackle Trent Williams assured 49ers fans that he has no plans to retire anytime soon. “Yeah, for sure,” Williams...
Richard Sherman Among Those Against Potential NFL Hip-Drop Tackle Ban
The league is reportedly considering banning a type of tackle that injured Patrick Mahomes and Tony Pollard during the playoffs. Following Friday’s news of the NFL possibly looking to ban “hip-drop” tackles, several defensive players, including longtime former defensive back Richard Sherman, took to Twitter on Saturday to voice their frustration with the potential rule change.
Philadelphia Eagles players, legends on Cameo ahead of Super Bowl LVII
(WHTM) – The Philadelphia Eagles are playing in their second Super Bowl since 2017 and fans across the Philadelphia area are preparing. One way you can get ready or surprise your favorite Eagles fan is a Cameo video featuring current or former Eagles players. The Cameo platform allows users...
Super Bowl LVII Kicking Props
Among the many props you can bet on Super Sunday are totals for field goals, extra points and total points from the kickers. Oddsmakers offer all sorts of exciting wagering options on the Super Bowl, ranging from the length of the National Anthem to the color of the winning team’s Gatorade bath. In addition to those extremely fun betting markets, bettors can find all kinds of player props for the game itself – even kicking props. That’s right, SI Sportsbook has props involving the placekickers from both the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs.
