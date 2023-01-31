Read full article on original website
Best Places To Live In Colorado: Top 5 Cities Most Recommended By Experts
Looking to live where you’re surrounded by majestic mountains, beautiful hiking trails, and amazing wildlife every day? And what about the snowfall? Imagine waking up to a winter wonderland in your backyard! This is what you get living in Colorado. Whether you prefer the hustle and bustle of city life or seek the peace and quiet of a small mountain town, Colorado has it all!
Is there a “Colorado Dialect?”
While many of us are oblivious, and even through a major chunk of Colorado’s population has arrived in the state over the past 50 years from somewhere else, it appears that there is such a thing as a “Colorado dialect.”. A recent nationwide poll has revealed that the...
Three Colorado Cities Make New List of Most Expensive Places to Rent
Last year, Dwellsy put four Colorado cities on a list of the most expensive places for renters: Denver, Silverthorne, Boulder, and Fort Collins. An updated report added Edwards to the line-up in October, but now, the company has new research. Here's what Dwellsy is predicting for Colorado in 2023. Renters...
Nearly 600 people in Colorado have been missing for over a year
According to the Colorado Bureau of Investigation, nearly 600 people have been missing in the state for at least a year.
This Twitter Account Shows Us Awesome Photos From Colorado’s Past
Want to take a trip back in time through the history of Colorado? We've got some pretty great photos from time past in the state of Colorado and it is all thanks to one Twitter user sharing them on social media for all of us to see. Old Colorado Photos...
An Open Letter To Colorado’s Incompetent Mountain Drivers
If you are living and/or driving in Colorado and haven't learned how to drive in Colorado, this letter is for you. Too Many Avoidable Accidents Are Causing Needless Delays. Every winter, I-70 is shut down for hours at a time because of avoidable accidents. Quite often, drivers are going too fast for the conditions and they end up losing control of their vehicle. The result can be a road closure that lasts anywhere from an hour to half a day - or more. The impact on thousands of I-70 travelers is enormous.
Denver is experiencing the longest stretch without snow in a month
Much snowier than normal weather last month means the five consecutive days without snow Denver will experience from Wednesday through Sunday will be the longest since early January.The last occurrence of snow in Denver was on the final day of January last Tuesday. The city officially measured 0.1 of snow that day in the early morning hours.Since then there has been no snow in the metro area or anywhere else in Colorado and the same is expected for Sunday. The last time Denver went five consecutive days without snow was January 6-10 or four weeks ago.The streak may end at five days because a few flurries or very light snow showers are possible along the Front Range on Monday. And then there will be another chance next Thursday. But snow will be mostly in the high country both days and it's possible Denver receives no measurable snow next week.The longer term outlook calls for higher than normal precipitation across all of Colorado during the third week of February. That may be the week more impactful snow returns to Denver and the Front Range.
Colorado Election Fraud Conspiracist Appears to Have Committed Voter Fraud, Court Docs Show
As one of Colorado’s most prominent election conspiracists, Joe Oltmann has spent the past two years insisting that there has been massive voter fraud in just about every Colorado and national election since 2020. He’s never been able to produce any evidence of this, and in fact, has been sued for defamation multiple times over his unsubstantiated claims.
7 Things to Consider Before Committing to Backyard Chickens in Colorado
There are a lot of chickens living in the backyards of city houses in Colorado. A lot more people have been considering this adventure with the current high cost of eggs at the grocery store. We have kept around 10 chickens for almost 3 years. 1. The Initial Setup is...
Is This Really The Dirtiest City In Colorado? Survey Says Yes
Colorado has four cities in the top 100 dirtiest cities in America with one of them being in Northern Colorado. Is the first Colorado city they ranked on their list really the "dirtiest" city in our state?. What Is The Dirtiest City In Colorado?. Living in bigger cities means you're...
This Colorado Tourist Hotspot Isn’t Actually Worth a Visit, Study Says
It's no secret that Colorado has a lot to offer to residents and visitors alike — a 2021 survey from YouGov even ranked the Centennial State as the second-best in the country. However, that doesn't mean Colorado doesn't have flaws. There are rumblings on the Internet that the Centennial...
2 wolves caught, collared in northern Colorado
Colorado Parks and Wildlife captured and collared two wolves in North Park near the Wyoming border.
Hundreds of people are missing in Colorado
There are over 500 people missing in our state, according to the Colorado Bureau of Investigation's missing persons database.
Take a Look Inside Colorado’s Historic Royal Gorge Mansion
Colorado's rich western history can be witnessed in many different places around the state. Architectural examples provide some of the best glimpses into how Coloradans used to live many years ago. Forty-five minutes from Colorado Springs is a historic attraction known as the Royal Gorge Mansion. The property is listed...
Colorado City Ranked Among Top 10 'Most Romantic' In America
Sometimes you want to get your significant other out of the home for an intimate outing. Whether you're looking for that special someone, taking a honeymoon, or celebrating milestones in your marriage, there are plenty of destinations for love to bloom. That's why 24/7 Wall St. found the "most romantic"...
Another 100+ MPH Speeding Teen from Colorado Busted in Nebraska
There must be something in the water that is giving teenagers from Colorado the uncontrollable urge to flee from Nebraska State Troopers at speeds of over 100 MPH. Why do we say this? Because this is the second incident in less than two weeks that a Colorado teenager has tried to outrun law enforcement in the Cornhusker State.
10 Things Utahns Do That Confuse The Rest Of The Country
You probably don't need me to tell you that Utah is a weird place. Whats Wrong With You People Saturday Night Live GIF - Whats Wrong With You People Saturday Night Live Why Are You Like This - Discover & Share GIFs. What everyone in the country says when they...
Time to weigh in on wolves
The state’s restoration and wolf management plan was released Dec. 9. For those who haven’t yet made their voices heard about the plan, and would like to, an important deadline is drawing near. In-person wolf meetings were recently held by Colorado Parks and Wildlife in Colorado Springs, and...
4 Amazing Steakhouses in Colorado
If you live in Colorado and you love trying new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Colorado that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, so definitely check them out if you haven't already.
How Colorado Residents Are Reacting to the Statewide Plastic Bag Ban
Since May 2022, Fort Collins residents have been paying for bags at grocery stores — now, the rest of Colorado is following suit. Why? You can thank House Bill 21-1162, which Gov. Jared Polis signed into law in 2021. The bill went into effect at the beginning of this year and prevents Colorado stores from providing free, single-use plastic bags.
