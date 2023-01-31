ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

Best Places To Live In Colorado: Top 5 Cities Most Recommended By Experts

Looking to live where you’re surrounded by majestic mountains, beautiful hiking trails, and amazing wildlife every day? And what about the snowfall? Imagine waking up to a winter wonderland in your backyard! This is what you get living in Colorado. Whether you prefer the hustle and bustle of city life or seek the peace and quiet of a small mountain town, Colorado has it all!
Is there a “Colorado Dialect?”

While many of us are oblivious, and even through a major chunk of Colorado’s population has arrived in the state over the past 50 years from somewhere else, it appears that there is such a thing as a “Colorado dialect.”. A recent nationwide poll has revealed that the...
An Open Letter To Colorado’s Incompetent Mountain Drivers

If you are living and/or driving in Colorado and haven't learned how to drive in Colorado, this letter is for you. Too Many Avoidable Accidents Are Causing Needless Delays. Every winter, I-70 is shut down for hours at a time because of avoidable accidents. Quite often, drivers are going too fast for the conditions and they end up losing control of their vehicle. The result can be a road closure that lasts anywhere from an hour to half a day - or more. The impact on thousands of I-70 travelers is enormous.
Denver is experiencing the longest stretch without snow in a month

Much snowier than normal weather last month means the five consecutive days without snow Denver will experience from Wednesday through Sunday will be the longest since early January.The last occurrence of snow in Denver was on the final day of January last Tuesday. The city officially measured 0.1 of snow that day in the early morning hours.Since then there has been no snow in the metro area or anywhere else in Colorado and the same is expected for Sunday. The last time Denver went five consecutive days without snow was January 6-10 or four weeks ago.The streak may end at five days because a few flurries or very light snow showers are possible along the Front Range on Monday. And then there will be another chance next Thursday. But snow will be mostly in the high country both days and it's possible Denver receives no measurable snow next week.The longer term outlook calls for higher than normal precipitation across all of Colorado during the third week of February. That may be the week more impactful snow returns to Denver and the Front Range.
Colorado Election Fraud Conspiracist Appears to Have Committed Voter Fraud, Court Docs Show

As one of Colorado’s most prominent election conspiracists, Joe Oltmann has spent the past two years insisting that there has been massive voter fraud in just about every Colorado and national election since 2020. He’s never been able to produce any evidence of this, and in fact, has been sued for defamation multiple times over his unsubstantiated claims.
Take a Look Inside Colorado’s Historic Royal Gorge Mansion

Colorado's rich western history can be witnessed in many different places around the state. Architectural examples provide some of the best glimpses into how Coloradans used to live many years ago. Forty-five minutes from Colorado Springs is a historic attraction known as the Royal Gorge Mansion. The property is listed...
Colorado City Ranked Among Top 10 'Most Romantic' In America

Sometimes you want to get your significant other out of the home for an intimate outing. Whether you're looking for that special someone, taking a honeymoon, or celebrating milestones in your marriage, there are plenty of destinations for love to bloom. That's why 24/7 Wall St. found the "most romantic"...
Another 100+ MPH Speeding Teen from Colorado Busted in Nebraska

There must be something in the water that is giving teenagers from Colorado the uncontrollable urge to flee from Nebraska State Troopers at speeds of over 100 MPH. Why do we say this? Because this is the second incident in less than two weeks that a Colorado teenager has tried to outrun law enforcement in the Cornhusker State.
Time to weigh in on wolves

The state’s restoration and wolf management plan was released Dec. 9. For those who haven’t yet made their voices heard about the plan, and would like to, an important deadline is drawing near. In-person wolf meetings were recently held by Colorado Parks and Wildlife in Colorado Springs, and...
4 Amazing Steakhouses in Colorado

If you live in Colorado and you love trying new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Colorado that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, so definitely check them out if you haven't already.
