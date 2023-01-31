SUB-BIDS REQUESTED 74th & Glisan-PSH Building Portland, OR Bids Due: 2/23/23 by 3:00 PM LMC Construction is requesting proposals for the 74th & Glisan Permanent Supportive Housing (PSH) Building. The project will be a new 26,598 Sq. ft. affordable housing development consisting of 41 units, a community room, resident services, a commercial kitchen, and amenity spaces. Construction to begin in ...

PORTLAND, OR ・ 2 DAYS AGO