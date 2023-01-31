ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
SFGate

San Jose Spotlight: San Jose Police Are Getting Slower At Responding To Calls

Despite an increase in cash and staff, San Jose police are taking longer to respond to calls. The San Jose Police Department this year has 30 more street-ready officers and nearly $20 million more in its budget compared to last year. It still failed to respond to emergencies on time. When San Joseans call for help, they're waiting longer than ever -- a growing trend since 2018, data from the city auditor shows.
SAN JOSE, CA
SFGate

Half Marathon Will Disrupt Some Sf Muni Bus Routes Sunday

SAN FRANCISCO (BCN) Several SF Muni bus routes will be disrupted Sunday morning for the San Francisco Half Marathon and 5K and another route will be disrupted for Chinese New Year celebrations. The 18, 33, 43, and 44 routes will be rerouted near Golden Gate Park. The 12 will be...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
SFGate

13 people arrested in local anti-human trafficking operations

Numerous East Bay law enforcement agencies, working in collaboration with the Contra Costa Human Trafficking Task Force, arrested 13 people during a weeklong statewide effort to recover survivors of human trafficking and apprehend their exploiters. As part of Operation Reclaim and Rebuild, task force partners conducted eight separate anti-human trafficking...
CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, CA
SFGate

1 Killed, 2 Injured After Shooting At Business

A shooting at a Stockton business Saturday night left a 41-year-old man dead and two injured, police said. Officers were called to a business in the 400 block of W. Weber Avenue at 11:35 p.m. on reports of a shooting. Medics pronounced the man dead at the scene and two...
STOCKTON, CA
SFGate

Police Allegedly Find 21 Pounds Of Fentanyl And Firearms After Multi-City Investigation

SAN FRANCISCO (BCN) Four people were arrested on Wednesday in San Francisco for alleged possession of firearms and narcotics sales. An investigation that began in San Francisco to disrupt drugs that were allegedly destined for the Tenderloin district resulted in search warrants being executed at residences in Oakland on the 2500-block of 61st Avenue and the 1800-block of East 24th Street, San Francisco police said in a news release.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
SFGate

CA WFO EUREKA Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

URGENT - WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE. ...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM PST SUNDAY ABOVE. * WHAT...Heavy snow expected above 3500 feet. Total snow. accumulations of 4 to 13 inches. Winds gusting as high as 50. mph. * WHERE...Northern Trinity County. * WHEN...Until 5 AM PST Sunday. * IMPACTS...Travel...
TRINITY COUNTY, CA
SFGate

Da Silva, Simpson help Colorado beat Stanford 84-64

BOULDER, Colo. (AP) — Tristan da Silva scored a career-high 25 points and KJ Simpson added 21 points to lead Colorado to a 84-64 win over Stanford on Sunday night and snap the Cardinal's five-game win streak. Da Silva, who has scored at least 20 points in five straight...
BOULDER, CO

