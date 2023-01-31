ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cameron Jordan selected for Pro Bowl Games, will team up with Demario Davis

By John Sigler
 5 days ago
This is cool. New Orleans Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan has been added to the NFC roster for the upcoming Pro Bowl Games, where he’ll be teaming up with Saints linebacker Demario Davis. Jordan is a natural fit for the Pro Bowl’s new format, which will introduce more skills competitions and minigame contests than in years past, giving his charismatic personality an opportunity shine.

It’s also the eighth career Pro Bowl nod for Jordan, who won the Saints’ official sacks record during the 2022 season. He finished the year with 8.5 sacks and 66 combined tackles (40 solo, 13 tackles for loss) as well as 2 passes defensed and 2 forced fumbles. He’ll turn 34 this year and is still playing at a high level in the later stages of his Saints career, but fans should be sure to enjoy Jordan’s time in the spotlight at events like the Pro Bowl while they have them.

