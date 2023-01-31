Read full article on original website
Someone in Wake County won $1 million in the latest Powerball drawing. Was it you?
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Someone who bought a Powerball ticket in Wake County is now a millionaire. North Carolina Education Lottery officials said Thursday that a ticket sold in Garner for the drawing Wednesday night is worth $1 million. The ticket purchased at the Food Lion on state Route 50 matched all five white balls. […]
stnonline.com
North Carolina School Bus Driver Wins Lottery
A school bus driver from Warrenton, North Carolina won $150,000 on a $5 scratch-off lottery ticket, reported Fox LA News. Paula Harris, a 59-year-old school bus driver, bought a crossword-style Cashword Multiplier ticket from a gas station in the town of Ayden. According to the news article, Harris collected her...
WYFF4.com
Missing Florida Lyft driver's car found in North Carolina, officials say
N.C. — A Florida Lyft driver's car was found in North Carolina, according to officials. Officials say that Gary Levin, 74, of Palm Beach Garden was last seen on Monday after picking up rides in his Red 2022 Kia Stinger. The family says that they were told the...
WBTV
Cox Mill High band looking for help to get to the National Memorial Day Parade
CABARRUS COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - The Spirit of Cox Mill has been selected to represent the state of North Carolina in the National Memorial Day Parade in Washington, D.C., but they need some community support to make the trip happen. “The selection came as a result of a competitive application...
Six NC Cities Were Named the “Dirtiest Cities in America” for 2023 - Here's Why
There are a lot of great things about living in a city. It's great for those who love a fast-paced lifestyle, there is usually always something to do, and there is a lot of opportunity. However, the downside to living in a city is most of them are "dirty"! According to one major publication, six cities in NC are the dirtiest cities in America! In this article, we will take a look at which cities in NC made the list, and where they were ranked, as well as take a look at other cities that made the list!
North Carolina beach ranks among nations top 10 dangerous beaches
A new study has revealed the top 10 most dangerous beaches in the country and a North Carolina beach has made the list.
WBTV
Chinese spy balloon floating over U.S. headed toward North Carolina
No injuries reported after helicopter hard landing at Gaston Co. airport. Investigators said the 'hard landing' happened on Friday afternoon, and did not result in any injuries. Charlotte Fraternal Order of Police calls out low bond for repeat offender. Updated: 7 hours ago. Since 2020, Demont Forte has been in...
Dozens of North Carolina stores fined for overcharging
More than 50 stores in North Carolina have received fines for price scanning errors, according to the NC Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services Standards Division.
Police: Myrtle Beach-area woman loses $8K after man poses as North Carolina deputy, asks for Target gift cards to avoid arrest
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A Myrtle Beach-area woman lost approximately $8,000 after a person posed as a North Carolina deputy and asked for gift cards to avoid being arrested for not showing up to jury duty in Raleigh, according to a police report. The woman showed up Monday at the Myrtle Beach Police Department […]
WBTV
Foster care shortage leading to crisis in North Carolina, data shows
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Right now in North Carolina, there are around 12,000 children in the child welfare system. Kids who desperately need someone to take them in. To give them a bed to sleep in. A meal to eat. Someone to give them stability and a chance at some normalcy.
Sleeping hungry every night? Guaranteed Income Program for needy NC families: Apply to get $600 each month
It can be frustrating to remain jobless for months and sleep hungry at night. Isn’t it? According to a source, North Carolina is one of those states where so many people face hunger. About 1,245,800 people are affected. Out of this, nearly 394,000 are children.
North Carolina senator considering bill for I-95 tolls, money to go toward highway upgrades, maintenance
Some people only make a quick pit stop, after dealing with the headache of road construction on I-95.
WBTV
Concord-Padgett Regional Airport taking off when it comes to fueling local economy
CONCORD, N.C. (WBTV) - The Concord-Padgett Regional Airport continues to be one of the top performing airports in North Carolina, according to a new study. The City of Concord is now the 10th largest and 6th fastest growing city in North Carolina, and continues to attract record economic development from a diverse mix of industries, including household names like Red Bull, Eli Lilly, Kroger, and NASCAR. Helping to fuel the city’s success is Concord-Padgett Regional Airport, one of North Carolina’s top performing commercial and corporate general aviation airports.
Memorial fund created in honor of former Miss USA, North Carolina native Cheslie Kryst
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – The family of a Charlotte native and former Miss USA who tragically took her own life one year ago is setting up a memorial fund in her honor. The Cheslie C. Kryst Memorial Fund for Mental Health launched Monday in commemoration of her death. The family, alongside the National […]
North Carolina Charter Boat Captain Flees into Woods after Firing Shots at Deputies
On the evening of February 1st, a North Carolina charter boat captain fired shots at deputies before fleeing into the woods. The incident has raised concerns about the safety of law enforcement and the community, as well as the behavior of the captain.
Woman wanted in murder of man in NC believed to be heading to the Raleigh-Durham area
A suspect wanted for murder in North Carolina is believed to be heading to the Raleigh-Durham area, according to deputies.
Inflation hits North Carolina ‘worse than expected.’ Here’s what that means for gas prices
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) – Despite data showing that inflation is dropping, more than half of North Carolina residents say rising prices are worse than they expected them to be this month. Post-pandemic inflation through December was 6.5%, which is about a half-percentage-point lower than it was in December 2022, but 53% of respondents to a […]
LawnStarter compared the biggest cities in the country to determine which are the "dirtiest."
North Carolina fishermen stunned by close encounter with whale at Wrightsville Beach
A group of North Carolina fishermen captured video of a close encounter with a whale off the coast of Wrightsville Beach.
North Carolina hog farm spills nearly 30,000 gallons of waste from lagoon; state officials investigating
CLARKTON, N.C. (WNCN) — North Carolina officials said they are investigating after tens of thousands of gallons of hog lagoon waste spilled because of a pipe failure. The incident was reported Friday evening at the Murphy-Brown Farm 7692 in Bladen County, according to a Saturday evening news release from the North Carolina Department of Environmental […]
