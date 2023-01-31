ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montgomery County, KS

Oklahoma man arrested for going 43-MPH over Highway limit; Deputies suspect DUI

By Andre Louque
 5 days ago

BOLTON, Kan. - Deputies arrested an Oklahoma man for allegedly driving nearly 110 miles per hour while intoxicated on northbound US Highway 75 in Montgomery County.

Rocky#1
5d ago

I am so sick and tired of people passing me when I’m making the speed limit. What if they lose control of their vehicle and I can’t stop. I’m dead!!

