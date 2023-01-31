ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Murfreesboro, TN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
goblueraiders.com

Blue Raiders win four events at the Jaguar Invitational

Birmingham, Ala. – Middle Tennessee's track and field teams completed this weekend's competition and won four events in Birmingham. · Lesego Mpshe won the women's mile race with a time of 5:01.61 in her first time running the event this indoor season. · Senior Purity Sanga won the...
MURFREESBORO, TN
goblueraiders.com

#21 Blue Raiders sweep Princeton and Alabama A&M in Sunday Doubleheader

Box Score 1 MURFREESBORO, Tenn. — Middle Tennessee looked to string together its' first three-match win streak of the young season together at the Adams Tennis Complex on Sunday, and the 21st ranked Blue Raiders did just that with a pair of wins over Princeton, beating the Tigers 5-2, and Alabama A&M, defeating the Bulldogs 7-0.
MURFREESBORO, TN
goblueraiders.com

Blistering second half blasts Blue Raiders past Roadrunners

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. — Middle Tennessee men's basketball jumped out of the gates after halftime, putting together a 14-3 run to start the second half and following it up with a 16-3 run later in the frame to roll over UTSA 84-60 on Saturday night in the Murphy Center. The...
MURFREESBORO, TN
goblueraiders.com

Blue Raiders head to Birmingham for the Jaguar Invitational

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. – Middle Tennessee's men's and women's track and field teams will compete in Birmingham, Ala. at the Jaguar Invitational on Feb. 5. Results and highlights will be posted throughout the day on the Blue Raiders Track and Field Twitter feed. Live Results from this Sunday's competition will...
MURFREESBORO, TN
goblueraiders.com

COLUMN: “I don’t know how you couldn’t enjoy it”

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. — Late in the game, shortly after the final media timeout, the Blue Zoo made their demands known. With Middle Tennessee leading by 28 against UTSA at the 4:15 mark of the second half, Head Coach Nick McDevitt had already started to work in the reserves. TreVon Smith, entering the game for the first extended bit of time, and Christian Fussell, entering the game for the first time, both checked in after that time out. That subtle signal gave the student section all the permission it needed.
MURFREESBORO, TN
goblueraiders.com

“He's figured out the nuances” — King breaks through Blue Raider rotation

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. — On his team’s flight down to the College Basketball Invitational, Elias King didn’t have much hope for the end of his 2022 season. Coming off a “DNP” – stat book parlance for “Did Not Play” – in Middle Tennessee men’s basketball’s triple overtime loss to UAB in the Conference USA Tournament, King’s fifth game out of the previous 15 that he did not appear in for the Blue Raiders, King wasn’t sure how much he’d get to play at the CBI in Daytona Beach, Fla.
MURFREESBORO, TN
goblueraiders.com

MTSU completes comeback against Chattanooga

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. — Middle Tennessee women's tennis defeats Chattanooga 4-3 on Friday at the Adams Tennis Complex. "The girls showed great fight today, which seems to be common in our close matches this season. We expect them to go out and win every match. Even if we do not start great, we know it is not over until it is over."
MURFREESBORO, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy