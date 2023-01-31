MURFREESBORO, Tenn. — Late in the game, shortly after the final media timeout, the Blue Zoo made their demands known. With Middle Tennessee leading by 28 against UTSA at the 4:15 mark of the second half, Head Coach Nick McDevitt had already started to work in the reserves. TreVon Smith, entering the game for the first extended bit of time, and Christian Fussell, entering the game for the first time, both checked in after that time out. That subtle signal gave the student section all the permission it needed.

MURFREESBORO, TN ・ 8 HOURS AGO