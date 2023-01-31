Georgia OC Todd Monken 'strong candidate' for Buccaneers job

As reported last week, Georgia offensive coordinator Todd Monken is interviewing this week for the vacant Tampa Bay Buccaneers offensive coordinator role.

News broke a day later that Monken had already had an interview with the Baltimore Ravens for the same role.

Monken to the Buccaneers is reportedly gaining steam as NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport and Mike Garafolo tab Monken as ‘a strong candidate’ for the role.

Monken served in the same capacity for Tampa Bay from 2016-2018 under former head coach Dirk Koetter.

Monken also has previous NFL experience with the Cleveland Browns and Jacksonville Jaguars.

With the success Monken has had in Athens, it’s no surprise that multiple NFL organizations are interested.

Georgia finished fifth in the nation in both total offense (501 yards per game), and scoring offense (41 points per game) in 2022.

Monken spoke on his future at Georgia leading up to the Bulldogs Peach Bowl win over Ohio State.