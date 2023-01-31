ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Why Chiefs’ Frank Clark and Andy Reid are so close

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Many Kansas City Chiefs players have revered head coach Andy Reid as a father figure throughout his career. Defensive end Frank Clark explained on Thursday how much Reid means to him in his professional and personal life. “I love him because of the man he...
Jeff Fisher Resigns From USFL Job as Michigan Panthers Coach

Veteran NFL coach Mike Nolan will be his replacement. Former NFL coach Jeff Fisher has officially resigned from his position as coach of the USFL’s Michigan Panthers just two months before the season begins. “I have made the tough decision to step away from coaching in the USFL to...
From Reid to Super Bowls, Eagles 4 stalwarts done it all

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Jason Kelce felt the pull of retirement after the Eagles slogged through a miserable 2020 season and a second Super Bowl any time soon seemed like a joke. The Christmas album crooner,honorary Mummer and All-Pro center — how many players have all those titles in their NFL.com bio? — considered walking away at the end of last season. His future was one of the more pressing offseason questions on tap, so Philadelphia Eagles coach Nick Sirianni shipped the big guy two cases of beer to coax him to stay.
Eagles Super Bowl Hero Nick Foles Has Advice for Jalen Hurts

The last Philadelphia quarterback to win a Super Bowl knows what Hurts is going through. The Eagles are going to play in their second Super Bowl in the last five years, and will do so with a different quarterback. In his second season as a starter, Jalen Hurts has helped lead a quick rebuild in Philadelphia and has put up MVP-like numbers.
Thoughts on Fans Turning on Tony Romo, Report of ‘Intervention’ with CBS

The backlash seems reminiscent of what Joe Buck went through. 1. I will not be earning my pay from SI today because I know I’m supposed to come in hot with a blazing take on Tony Romo and Andrew Marchand’s report that CBS held an “intervention” with Romo before the season to get him back on track as a broadcaster, but I just don’t have one.
Five Players Ejected As Magic and Timberwolves Trade Punches

It was a wild scene at the Target Center on Friday night. A fight that included multiple players and saw punches fly broke out during the Magic’s matchup with the Timberwolves on Friday night at the Target Center. The scuffle started in front of Orlando’s bench when Timberwolves guard...
