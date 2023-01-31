ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bond, CO

Mix 104.3 KMXY

Does Colorado Have the Most Registered Hunters in the US?

Hunting, to me, has always seemed just as synonymous with Colorado as anything else, be it mountains or marijuana. Whether they're die-hard or a weekend warrior, we all know at least one person that loves to get out there and test themselves against Mother Nature as often as they can. While I don't have the patience for it myself, I've always found hunting fascinating, and I've managed to learn more about it in the time I've been in Western Colorado than at any point in my entire life.
COLORADO STATE
Mix 104.3 KMXY

An Open Letter To Colorado’s Incompetent Mountain Drivers

If you are living and/or driving in Colorado and haven't learned how to drive in Colorado, this letter is for you. Too Many Avoidable Accidents Are Causing Needless Delays. Every winter, I-70 is shut down for hours at a time because of avoidable accidents. Quite often, drivers are going too fast for the conditions and they end up losing control of their vehicle. The result can be a road closure that lasts anywhere from an hour to half a day - or more. The impact on thousands of I-70 travelers is enormous.
COLORADO STATE
Mix 104.3 KMXY

Movies Filmed on the Western Slope Colorado

There's quite a list of movies filmed in western Colorado. Early on was the 1925s Charlie Chaplin flick the Gold Rush. The town of Durango and the Durango and Silverton Narrow Gauge Train are mentioned. Most famous is probably John Wayne's Oscar-winning True Grit, filmed in Ouray and around Ridgway. Some businesses still market a connection some 50 years later.
COLORADO STATE
Mix 104.3 KMXY

Check Out an Art Show Based on Colorado’s Iconic Casa Bonita

If you've lived in Colorado long enough, or are a fan of the TV show South Park, you're most likely familiar with the iconic restaurant known as Casa Bonita. Well, a unique opportunity for fans of the restaurant, and artists, is coming to Colorado in the form of a Casa Bonita-themed art show. Keep scrolling to learn what to expect, as well as how to enter your artwork into the show.
LAKEWOOD, CO
Mix 104.3 KMXY

Who Are Colorado’s Most Famous Philosophers?

When you think of philosophers, generally you think of some of the great minds of the past like Aristotle, Plato, and Socrates, all of which lived many, many years ago. However, there are, of course, more modern philosophers that are noteworthy that have made their own impacts on society, some of which are either from Colorado or have spent a considerable amount of time in the state.
COLORADO STATE
Mix 104.3 KMXY

The Richest Person in Colorado

Have you ever wondered who the richest person is in your state? I have, usually on lazy Sunday afternoons when there's nothing on TV. Luckily, I'm not the only one who has had that thought. As a matter of fact, keeping track of that sort of thing is almost the literal mission statement of Forbes, which tracks and updates that exact data on an annual basis. Who knew?
COLORADO STATE
Mix 104.3 KMXY

13 Obscure and Tiny Colorado Towns

Where can you go in Colorado when you want to get away from it all? How about mountain towns, gigantic national forests, ghost towns, or a beautiful lake or reservoir?. Colorado is home to hundreds of tiny towns with just a few hundred people, and yet some of those places are some of the coolest to explore. Keep going to see 13 of these places in the Centennial State.
COLORADO STATE
Mix 104.3 KMXY

Are Front License Plates Really Required On Cars In Colorado?

Did you know there are 21 states that do not require a front license plate on motor vehicles?. Every state in the nation requires vehicles to have license plates, but only 29 states require you to have a plate on the front and the back. Motorcycles and trailers are not part of the requirement. Here are the states that don't require a front license plate:
COLORADO STATE
Mix 104.3 KMXY

25 Fun Facts About Colorado’s Frozen Dead Guy Days

Yes. It's all true. There is a dead and frozen grandpa high above Nederland, Colorado at about 8,232 feet. He has rested here cryogenically frozen in a shed since about 1993. Colorado's Frozen Dead Guy Days began in 2002 as a tribute to this strange and bizarre occurrence, and it has since turned into a fun way to celebrate winter in the Centennial State.
NEDERLAND, CO
